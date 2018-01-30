Register
23:48 GMT +330 January 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BBrexit sailing apart - bon voyage

    UK Gov't Analysis on Brexit: Not Much of Surprise - Political Commentator

    CC BY 2.0 / muffinn / Brexit sailing apart - bon voyage
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    New analysis by the British government on Brexit has been leaked. It shows the UK will be worse off outside the EU. The leak shows the government looked at 3 scenarios based on existing arrangements. Sputnik spoke to political commentator David Lindsay about how he sees the UK economy coping once Britain leaves the bloc.

    Sputnik: What do you make of the leaked report into the UK economy post Brexit this morning?

    David Lindsay: This is not necessarily, terribly much of a surprise. As a Brexit supporter myself but from someone who comes from a more left wing back ground tradition, I think they are correct, the policies of the present government are pursued in the context of Brexit then the economic consequences are very dire indeed. What is needed is a government formed as Jeremy Corbyn and John McDonald have been, by the traditional left wing position to the European Federalist Project which is very largely on economic grounds and who are capable of therefore of implementing policies that would not have these disastrous economic effects within the context of Brexit but would in fact have very beneficial effects and presuppose leaving the European single market to deliver them.

    READ MORE: White Washed Banksy Brexit Message Revealed in UK City of Culture

    Sputnik: Could the leak lead to a change in tack going forward to negotiations in order to offset the impact of leaving the bloc? 

    David Lindsay: Seen in the context of yesterday's blueprint this is absolutely devastating because yesterday's blueprint effectively if pursued would establish this country as a kind of vassal state, obliged to obey the laws of the EU with no say on their content, obliged to continue to make payments even though they have no say into it, with EU citizens still entitled to live here to their hearts content and with no trade deals until this transitional period is over at the end of 2020.

    READ MORE: Leaked UK Gov't Report on Brexit Only 'Initial' Work — UK PM's Spokesman

    Theresa May has staked her reputation on there being a deal with the EU. So there has to be one, or there has to be this one. That is the context in which this leak is reported this morning saying the combination of the continuation of this government and the implantation of EU's blueprint for transition for leaving will be economically catastrophic and the only solution I can see is a change of government.

    Sputnik: Yesterday, the EU set out the guidelines for the transitional period, what are your thoughts on the proposed guidelines?

    David Lindsay: They're no surprise but they are absolutely outrageous. They are what many of predicted and saw coming, but they are extremely alarming and annoying nevertheless. Theresa May is too weak to stand up to them I'm afraid, I don't think she's a bad person, I knew her very briefly a long time ago, but she is out of her depth quite hopelessly. Boris Johnson is absurdly out of his depth as Foreign Secretary, David Davis who I admire in many ways is not an appropriate person to be secretary of state for leaving the EU, he ought to be a campaigning back bencher, and he doesn't have the temperament of a cabinet minister and an international negotiator.

    READ MORE: 'Flawed' Brexit 'Bill' Needs Major Rewrites — House of Lords

    I'm afraid these outrageous disgraceful guidelines are the way it is going to be. We are going to spend a number of years and I don't believe it is only the years specified, I think it could be a lot longer, as effectively a colony and a vassal state of the European Union, obliged as a colony to keep the laws without any say over them, obliged by a vassal state to pay imperial tribute as outlying provinces had to pay to the Romans.

    Sputnik: How damaging could the leak prove to the future of Theresa May as Prime Minister given its likely to lead to more Tory infighting?

    David Lindsay: It's already beginning to crystallize the opposition to her within her own party that there already was. This is now an issue that they really can focus their efforts. There are lots of reasons to be discontented with her, but this is a big issue around which they can rally themselves in order to seek to remove her by the end of this calendar year.

    The views and opinions expressed by David Lindsay are those of the speaker and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    UK to Take Back Control of its Trade Policy After Brexit - May's Spokesman
    UK Brexit Min: Certain Political Agreement Can Be Reached at March EU Council
    UK Gov't Reassures Private Sector Over Brexit Concerns, Stresses Solid Growth
    Donald Trump Urges British PM to Take a 'Tougher' Stance on Brexit
    Tags:
    Brexit, European Union, John McDonald, Jeremy Corbyn, Britain
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Girl Power: Female Cops Across the World
    Girl Power: Female Cops From Across the World
    Coincidence?
    Coincidence?
    The World Economic Forum
    The World Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok