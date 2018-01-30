Register
16:59 GMT +330 January 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    LIVE:
    Auschwitz

    Jewish Union Head Warns Poland's Nazi 'Death Camp' Bill Stifles Honest Debate

    CC0
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    403

    Israel has sharply condemned the adoption of a draft law on the creation of the Institute of National Memory in Poland. Anyone mentioning the words "Polish death camps," could be sent to prison for three-years. The bill will also punish those who blame Poland for crimes committed by the Third Reich.

    Speaking to Sputnik, Leslaw Piszewski, president of Poland's Union of Jewish Religious Communities, said that when reading the draft law, "we have no doubt that it is unacceptable to talk about 'Polish death camps' because this is a lie."

    He recalled that while there were "concentration camps" in Poland during the Second World War, the Polish state no longer existed at the time because of the occupation of the country by the Third Reich.

    "If we read the document further, we will learn that people will face punishment if they, as if to minimize the guilt of the Third Reich, accuse the Polish state and Polish people of having taken part in the Holocaust. What vague language!" Piszewski noted.

    READ MORE: Israeli, Polish Prime Ministers Agree to Start Talks on Holocaust Law

    According to him, it silences anyone who would like "to clarify some of the dark sides in the history of the Polish people."

    "We, ourselves, have no doubts and there is enough evidence showing that there were Poles who killed Jews. I'm not saying there were many or few of them, but this is a historical fact. However, there are people in Poland who want to question these facts. And after the adoption of amendments to the law on the Institute of National Memory, people who want to write about all this are likely to be jeopardized by criminal penalties," Piszewski said.

    He also pointed to the fact that the amendments, which were approved by the Polish parliament's lower house, were timed to coincide with the International Holocaust Remembrance Day.

    READ MORE: Classified Documents Reveal US, UK Knew About Holocaust in 1942 But Did Nothing

    When asked why there is still anti-Semitism in the world, Piszewski said that if could answer this question, "then maybe" he would have received a Nobel Prize.

    "I do not know why anti-Semitism is still in place in Poland, a country that survived the horrors of the war and became the first victim of the Third Reich. I do not know why anti-Semitic sentiments and anti-Semitic statements are on the increase [in the country]", he pointed out.

    Piszewski urged Polish authorities to condemn "any manifestations of anti-Semitism, xenophobia, racism, and lack of tolerance" to prevent uncivil behavior from certain parts of the population.

    "President Andrzej Duda and Prime Minister Morawiecki strongly condemn anti-Semitism, but, as I have already noted, with delay. Although the Polish laws make it possible to punish people for their unseemly words and actions, for some reason such investigations come to naught," Piszewski concluded.

    READ MORE: Israel Slams Le Pen's Remarks Denying French Role in Holocaust

    Meanwhile, Israel has summoned the Polish envoy to express its "opposition to the wording of the bill" as Duda stated that he would never allow his country and Polish people in general to be "vilified" through "false accusations" of the alleged involvement in the Holocaust.

    Duda underscored that there was no institutionalized participation by Poland or its people in the Holocaust, while admitting that some Poles took "wicked" actions against the Jews.

    The views and opinions expressed by Leslaw Piszewski are those of the speaker and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Israel Summons Polish Diplomat Over Holocaust Bill
    Israeli Opposition Calls for Recalling Poland Ambassador Amid Holocaust Bill Row
    Speech Freedom Unlimited: Belgian Comedienne’s Holocaust Joke Rocks Twitter
    German Sentenced to 18 Months for Making Fun of Holocaust Survivors
    Tags:
    death camp, guilt, punishment, authorities, draft law, war, Holocaust, Andrzej Duda, Israel, Poland
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Girl Power: Female Cops Across the World
    Girl Power: Female Cops From Across the World
    Coincidence?
    Coincidence?
    The World Economic Forum
    The World Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok