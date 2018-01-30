Register
15:28 GMT +330 January 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    In this Feb. 3, 2017 photo, a man walks by the Olympic rings with a sign of 2018 Pyeongchang Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea

    Big Change in Korean Settlement Unlikely After Winter Games - Olympics Envoy

    © AP Photo/ Lee Jin-man
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    MOSCOW (Sputnik), Ksenia Shakalova - A significant change in ties between the two Koreas is unlikely, although not impossible, after the upcoming Games that will take place in South Korea with the participation of the North, Sumi Jo, a renowned South Korean opera singer and honorary ambassador for the Winter Olympic 2018, told Sputnik.

    "Seriously I don’t think that we can expect significant change politically. But you never know. I believe in miracle and who knows maybe this kind of cultural benefits can give us sort of luck… It is a good sign, but I don’t expect a huge change, I don’t think so," Jo, appointed the honorary ambassador on May 22, said.

    Earlier in January, the two Koreas agreed that their national teams would march together under a "unified Korea" flag at the opening ceremony for the Olympics. The two countries will form a joint women's ice hockey team.

    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un waves during a military parade on Saturday, April 15, 2017, in Pyongyang, North Korea to celebrate the 105th birth anniversary of Kim Il Sung, the country's late founder and grandfather of current ruler Kim Jong Un.
    © AP Photo/ Wong Maye-E
    North Korea Calls for ‘Breakthrough’ for Unification in Unusual Message to All Koreans
    The relationship between the two countries became especially tense over the last year, as North Korea continued to pursue its nuclear and missile programs. However, North Korea's leader Kim Jong UN backed the possibility of Pyongyang sending the athletes to the Olympic games in his New Year's address. The two sides then held a meeting in the demilitarized zone between the two countries to discuss the participation of North Korea in the games and agreed that North Korean athletes will compete in figure skating, short track, and skiing.

    READ MORE: DPRK-Pop: Stealing Seoul’s Olympic Thunder, Pyongyang Exports Hot Talent

    The opera singer wished success to the Russian athletes, whose road to the Olympics has been complicated with doping abuse allegations.

    "I really hope that it goes smoothly for [Russian athletes] them without any problems because they have been working, they have been practicing for many years. I wish them all the luck and good things for their life," Jo said.

    On Saturday, the International Olympic Committee confirmed it had invited 169 Russian athletes to compete in the upcoming Winter Games under the neutral flag. The invitations have not however been extended to a number of leading athletes including those who were not accused of doping violations.

    Related:

    Swimming Extravaganza! South Korea Holds 'Polar Bear' Festival
    US May Want to See Japan and South Korea Cooperate to Counter Pyongyang - Expert
    Thailand Receives First New T-50 Trainer Jets From South Korea
    Tags:
    missile, nuclear, tension, relations, Democratic Republic of North Korea (DPRK), South Korea
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Mask Extravaganza: Iconic Venice Carnival Kicks Off
    Mask Extravaganza: Iconic Venice Carnival Kicks Off
    Coincidence?
    Coincidence?
    The World Economic Forum
    The World Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok