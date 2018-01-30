Big Change in Korean Settlement Unlikely After Winter Games - Olympics Envoy

"Seriously I don’t think that we can expect significant change politically. But you never know. I believe in miracle and who knows maybe this kind of cultural benefits can give us sort of luck… It is a good sign, but I don’t expect a huge change, I don’t think so," Jo, appointed the honorary ambassador on May 22, said.
Earlier in January, the two Koreas agreed that their national teams would march together under a "unified Korea" flag at the opening ceremony for the Olympics. The two countries will form a joint women's ice hockey team.
READ MORE: DPRK-Pop: Stealing Seoul’s Olympic Thunder, Pyongyang Exports Hot Talent
The opera singer wished success to the Russian athletes, whose road to the Olympics has been complicated with doping abuse allegations.
"I really hope that it goes smoothly for [Russian athletes] them without any problems because they have been working, they have been practicing for many years. I wish them all the luck and good things for their life," Jo said.
On Saturday, the International Olympic Committee confirmed it had invited 169 Russian athletes to compete in the upcoming Winter Games under the neutral flag. The invitations have not however been extended to a number of leading athletes including those who were not accused of doping violations.
