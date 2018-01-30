Register
09:20 GMT +330 January 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    An Arctic dawn

    Polar Silk Road: Why Russia's Northern Sea Route is the Best Option for China

    © Sputnik/ Alexander Liskin
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 20

    Russia's Northern Sea Route emerges as the best option for Beijing's "Polar Silk Road" project, RIA Novosti contributor Dmitry Lekukh underscores. Besides developing the secure transit routes along the Russian Arctic and Far East, Moscow and Beijing are likely to bolster the exploration of natural reserves in the region, he noted.

    China's newly announced "Polar Silk Road" evokes the memory of President Vladimir Putin's remark about the possibility to link the Beijing-led One Belt One Road project with Russia's Northern Sea Route, which is likely to become one of major trade routes connecting Asia and Europe, RIA Novosti contributor Dmitry Lekukh writes.

    "The Chinese government hereby issues this white paper, to expound its basic positions on Arctic affairs, to elaborate on its policy goals, basic principles and major policies and positions regarding its engagement in Arctic affairs, to guide relevant Chinese government departments and institutions in Arctic-related activities and cooperation, to encourage relevant parties to get better involved in Arctic governance, and to work with the international community to safeguard and promote peace and stability in, and the sustainable development of, the Arctic," China's Arctic Policy white paper, which was released on January 26, reads.

    LNG tanker. File photo
    © AP Photo/ Koji Sasahara, File
    Pivoting Arctic: Russia Uses Northern Sea Route for LNG Shipments From EU to Asia
    The journalist argued that Russia's northern route, which goes along Russia's Arctic and Far East regions, corresponds best to Beijing's geopolitical interests and security.

    Lekukh drew attention to the fact that the trade route through the Suez Canal and the Mediterranean is overburdened. Moreover, the Middle East still remains a hotbed of instability. Another potential route running through Central America — either the existing Panama or the hypothetical Nicaraguan canal — doesn't meet Beijing's need to bolster ties between Europe and Asia, the journalist noted.

    According to Lekukh, only two polar routes could be of a truly strategic, long-term interest for China: the Northwest Passage, which runs along the northern coast of North America; and Russia's Northern Sea Route, which appears to be "far more attractive" for the Chinese, as the first lane goes through the territorial waters of Beijing's geopolitical competitors, the US and its ally, Canada.

    "For [Russia], China's active participation in the development of the Northern Sea Route is attractive not only because of potential investments [into Russia's economy on the part of Beijing]," the journalist explained, "For us, the Chinese could be of particular interest as constant 'purchasers of services'… And it's absolutely logical because the Japanese, Koreans, Vietnamese and the countries of the European Union will be also interested in [Russia's] Northern Sea Route 'services'."

    North Pole expedition
    © Sputnik/ Vladimir Astapkovich
    Silk Road on Ice: China Eyes Russia's Northern Sea Route as Safest Maritime Path to Europe
    However, it's beyond doubt that China will become the "transit wholesaler" on the NSR, Lekukh highlighted.

    Meanwhile, China's sphere of interest in the Arctic also includes the joint exploration of the region's natural resources with the Russian Federation; while Moscow, for its part, is vitally interested in Beijing's helping hand developing the Arctic infrastructure, the RIA Novosti contributor assumed.

    Apparently, therefore, the two countries are boosting cooperation in the field of new Arctic technologies for ocean research, modeling of ice loads and ship structural analysis, Lekukh wrote, adding that in December 2017 the St. Petersburg State Maritime Technical University and the China Shipbuilding Research Center struck an agreement to jointly develop these technologies.

    "It is a very good sign that the authorities of the Russian Federation and the People's Republic of China have approximately the same vision for the need to cooperate on the development of this [Arctic] region. Neighborliness and common interests are the best way to establish cooperation, and not only in the 'Arctic areas'," the journalist underscored, admitting, however, that it will take time and effort to implement the mutually beneficial Sino-Russian project.

    The views and opinions expressed by Dmitry Lekukh are those of the analyst and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Northern Sea Route
    © Sputnik/
    Northern Sea Route

    Related:

    Asia-Pacific States Show Interest in Northern Sea Route Development - Putin
    Russia Uses Northern Sea Route For LNG Shipments From EU to Asia
    China Eyes Russia's Northern Sea Route as Safest Maritime Path to Europe
    Northern Sea Route Offers Opportunity for Stronger Sino-Russian Relationship
    Putin Prioritizes Building Ships for Arctic and Northern Sea Route
    Tags:
    oil, natural reserve, New Silk Road, Northern Sea Route project, gas, Arctic exploration, trade, Vladimir Putin, Suez Canal, Panama Canal, Asia-Pacific, China, Canada, United States, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Mask Extravaganza: Iconic Venice Carnival Kicks Off
    Mask Extravaganza: Iconic Venice Carnival Kicks Off
    Coincidence?
    Coincidence?
    The World Economic Forum
    The World Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok