Register
22:05 GMT +329 January 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    An Afghan police man covers himself as smoke rises from the site of an attack in Kabul, Afghanistan July 31, 2017

    'Afghanistan's Future Seems Very Dark at the Moment' - Activist

    © REUTERS/ Mohammad Ismail
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Afghanistan, torn apart by conflict for nearly two decades is now facing insurgence from both Daesh and the Taliban. Sputnik spoke with Habib Wardak, Programme officer of the Business Integrity Network Afghanistan to get his view on the conflict.

    Sputnik: Has western intervention in Afghanistan been successful?

    Habib Wardak: We have had a lot of gains on one side and there have been a lot of failures on the other. There are things that we call a job not well done, that's for sure.

    Overall I think the intention to ensure that you have a government in Afghanistan that is democratic and that does not give the environment and space that will cause threats not just to the Afghan people,  but people beyond Afghanistan, is a success by its own nature.

    Sputnik: Is the Afghan military succeeding against insurgents and how much of a threat does Daesh pose in Afghanistan?

    Habib Wardak: I don't think the Afghan military is losing the war against the insurgents. It's not an easy war, it's a tough war and at the moment, one of the reasons why there is so much hype is because of the hibernation period where it's winter in rural Afghanistan, there is limited insurgent activity and their focus has been on the bigger cities, the capital. It's not an easy war. The Afghan people are paying the price primarily, and the Afghan soldiers, but that does not imply that the insurgents are winning the war in Afghanistan.

    READ MORE: Declassified Files Reveal Secret UK Support for Mujahideen in Afghanistan

    The Afghan government has done a good job in making sure that Daesh's objectives aren't achieved. Daesh in the beginning thought they would have control over the Afghan land, they had remarkable advances in Eastern Afghanistan and some areas in the north, but they couldn't take more of the land and were restricted.

    They are attacking civilian populations here and there, at a higher rate nowadays, but their dream of having control of certain territories in Afghanistan; I think they have been facing challenged on that front.

    I think they have been given a tough situation across the country by the Afghan forces.

    Sputnik: How could the war be ended?

    Habib Wardak: The conflict at the moment seems invincible; that's for sure. On one side you have the rising insurgency, the rise in terrorist activity and attacks, the rise in civilian causalities and Afghan military forces casualties.

    At the moment, the future seems very dark. I think it's still not too late for all of the regional powers and powers beyond the region, to come together and have a consensus to fight this war where it originates from and to pressurize those countries which actively promote and support insurgent activities on Afghan soil.

    READ MORE: Seven-Year-Old Afghan 'Messi' Dreams of Taking After His Idol (PHOTOS)

    If we get to do that; I think this war will end. If it continues like it has been continuing for the past 16 years where the primary focus has been Afghanistan, where they ignore countries where terrorists originate from, I think this war is not going to end very soon.

    The views and opinions expressed by Habib Wardak are those of the speaker and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    #MeToo in Afghanistan: Could It Work?
    Experts Split On Effectiveness of US New Strategy on Afghanistan
    Afghan Attacks: Kabul Bombing Body Count Nears 100, With 158 Injured
    Exporting the Surge: Trump Doubles US Afghan Bombing Over Two Previous Years
    Tags:
    Taliban, Daesh, Afghanistan
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Mask Extravaganza: Iconic Venice Carnival Kicks Off
    Mask Extravaganza: Iconic Venice Carnival Kicks Off
    Coincidence?
    Coincidence?
    The World Economic Forum
    The World Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok