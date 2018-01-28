Register
17:00 GMT +328 January 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Coral reef, Pacific

    Sustainable Tourism: People Must Change Mindset About Being Cleaner - Specialist

    © Flickr/ WorldFish
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    France has emerged the world leader in promoting sustainable tourism, in a new report that ranks which countries are best at preserving their social, cultural and environmental capital. Radio Sputnik spoke with Randy Durband, chief executive officer at Global Sustainable Tourism Council (GSTC).

    Sputnik: What is sustainable tourism?

    Randy Durband: Yeah, very good. You get the same number of answers to what sustainable tourism is as the number of people you ask. There is tremendous amount of confusion about it. In 2005 the UN, UNWTO and UNEP put together a single sentence definition which is quite good. We think that the GSTC criterion is the best large definition because tourism includes so many different facets. First of all tourism is often referred to as one industry but it’s really many industries. Aviation, rental cars, hotels, attractions and so forth. So it’s very complex. Sustainability and tourism is far more complex that sustainability of one commodity and I think that contributes to the confusion. 

    That’s the big problem that there is very little awareness of the breadth and depth of all the issues and sustainable tourism. At the GSTC we see the term sustainable tourism as aspiration. UNWTO says the exactly same thing that there is really no truly sustainable tourism practiced, practically anywhere. If it’s practiced anywhere it’s a very small business or very small destination. But we see it as a pathway, an aspiration, a set of principles to aspire to.

    Sputnik: Photographs of people coming together to clean beaches, or coral reefs and oceans where there is an accumulation of plastic often appear on social media, can that somehow help to create awareness?

    Randy Durband: I agree with you and I think the great value to what you suggest is two-fold. One is you are getting things cleaned up, it might be temporary but more importantly is that you are creating a mindset. If someone volunteers to clean up, whether they are a visitor or a resident of that community they learn powerful lessons and hopefully they then inspire others. We have seen programs in various places around the world where destinations will teach school children about not littering, and then the children go on scolding mom and dad later when they are on a family picnic and that can be an effective way.

    So what you are saying is a combination of things: social media teach the kids, put up sign posts, create awareness campaigns, and create brigades of volunteers to do the cleanup. All those things are necessary because we need to change the mindset of people all over the world about being cleaner, because we just have so many of us on the planet that we don’t have the luxury anymore to just keep throwing things in the oceans or on the land. 

    Want to know more, click on the link below for the full interview.

    Randy Durband is a chief executive officer at Global Sustainable Tourism Council (GSTC).

    The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the speaker and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    ‘Visit Sh*thole Zambia': Tourism Agency Takes Dig at Trump with New Ad (PHOTO)
    Nizhny Novgorod to Surprise Guests of the World Cup 2018 Gastronomic Tourism
    Number of Chinese Tourists to Russia Grows by 30% Annually - Tourism Association
    Tech-Tourism: Modern-Day Pilgrims Roam the World's IT Meccas
    London Is Open! City Shrugs Off Brexit Blues With Tourism Boom
    Tags:
    interview, awareness, sustainability, tourism, UN
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Sex Scandals and Politics
    Sex Scandals and Politics
    Coincidence?
    Coincidence?
    The World Economic Forum
    The World Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok