Register
05:01 GMT +328 January 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    U.S. soldiers patrol the perimeter of a weapons cache four miles of the US military base in Bagram, Afghanistan (File)

    Experts Split On Effectiveness of US New Strategy on Afghanistan

    © AP Photo/ Aaron Favila
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    203

    The Pentagon has deployed approximately 3000 additional troops to the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan under US President Donald Trump's revised strategy for the war-torn country.

    Now the Pentagon is planning to send to Afghanistan around 1000 more combat ‘advisers,' a large number of drones and other types of weaponry by the end of January to bolster efforts against the Taliban and the Daesh terrorist groups, as reported by The Wall Street Journal.

    Mohammad Radmanesh, Afghan Defense Ministry deputy spokesperson, told Sputnik that the additional foreign troops will help Afghanistan counter terrorism.

    "These servicemen will help train Afghan Security Forces, advise commanders on the tactical and operational levels of war, provide financial support, instruct on handling advanced technology to destroy enemy positions in caves and underground tunnels," Radmanesh said, adding that the US will continue assisting Afghanistan until Afghan Security Forces "regain [their] feet."

    But some military experts note that increasing the number of foreign troops in Afghanistan will not be effective unless leaders pursue the objective of enhancing security and establishing stability in the entire region, as well as eliminating the Taliban and Daesh. Afghan political analyst Mohammad Hashemite Haikalzadah believes that more foreign troops in the country will only fuel the ongoing 17-year US war. No one but the country's own leadership has the ability to change the situation, and the foreign military presence in Afghanistan should depart the beleaguered nation.

    "Equipping and training Afghan troops by the US, in order to counter terrorism, will not be effective until those in power change their policies," the expert observed.

    A-10 Thunderbolt
    © AFP 2018/ US AIR FORCE
    A-10 Warthogs Deploy to Afghanistan to Strike Taliban Drug Facilities
    In August, Trump announced a new US Afghanistan strategy, in which he pledged to continue Washington's support for the current Afghan government and its military. Trump also declared that the authority of US troops to prosecute independent missions targeting terrorists in Afghanistan would be expanded.

    The US has been in Afghanistan since October 2001. During this campaign, some 2,350 American soldiers have been killed, and over 20,000 injured. As of September 30, 2017, there were 15,282 US soldiers in the country, as well as at least 1,200 civilian employees of the Defense Ministry.

    The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the speaker and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    US Considers Sending 1,000 More Troops to Afghanistan in Spring - Reports
    UK Teen Posed as CIA Chief, Got Hands on US Intelligence in Afghanistan, Iran
    Western Coalition Not Doing Much to Curb Drugs in Afghanistan: Russian Deputy FM
    Tags:
    strategy, Donald Trump, Afghanistan, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Sex Scandals and Politics
    Sex Scandals and Politics
    Coincidence?
    Coincidence?
    The World Economic Forum
    The World Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok