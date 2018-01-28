US Imperialistic Leadership Is World’s Primary Problem – Turkish Analyst

Since US President Donald Trump took office in 2016, global approval of American policy and leadership has hit a record low of 30 percent, according to a recent survey by Gallup.

The number of countries in which a majority disapprove of US leadership more than tripled: from 15 countries in 2016 to a record 53 countries in 2017. The highest disapproval rating — 83 percent — was documented in Norway.

In Turkey, the level of approval of US policy has also declined, reaching 27 percent in 2017, compared to 29 percent the previous year, although there has been no significant change in opinion in the country since Trump's inauguration. According to a poll conducted by BBC in 2005, 82 percent of Turkish citizens shared anti-American sentiment. Another survey by Gallup in 2007 showed that just 16 percent of Turkish citizens supported the US.

Ender Helvacıoğlu, a political observer from Turkey and chief editor of "Science and Future" magazine (Bilim ve Gelecek) told Sputnik that the substantial decline in Washington's global approval rating and increasing anti-American sentiment in Turkey are not surprising. Helvacıoğlu's statements reveal that he is more surprised by that the level of approval for US foreign policy is not lower than what is currently polling.

"In developing countries that are constantly being oppressed, there has long been a very low support for the policies of the US administration. The situation wasn't that different when former presidents [George W] Bush and [Barack] Obama were in power. The tendency was just boosted by Trump's decision on Jerusalem, but the reason is the US hostile policy in the Middle East and Latin America. The tendency is particularly tangible in Turkey," the expert noted.

He added that the number of allies sympathizing with the US is dropping even in the West, and particularly in Europe. In that regard, Trump's personality has played a role. Although the policy of the Obama administration was seen by some as hostile toward other nations, it however cultivated a public image as supporting progress, democracy, western values and advancements in science and technology. But with his reckless moves, Trump has now completed the destruction of the image of America in the western world.

"For the international community, the new US administration is not anymore a source of hope for solving fundamental problems of humanity. In fact, the US is being viewed as the main source of these problems," Helvacıoğlu said.

"I believe that it has always been that way," he observed, adding, "it's just that with Trump it is now on full display. The cat is out of the bag. Trump is very open and bold, he either doesn't see the need or simply can't hide his true nature."

Pointing out that even in the US the level of trust for a president can be excessively low, Helvacıoğlu suggested that "the US imperialistic administration is the world's primary problem and this idea is gradually dawning upon more and more people."

The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the speaker and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.