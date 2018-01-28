Register
01:59 GMT +328 January 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    U.S. President Donald Trump gestures as he delivers a speech during the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland January 26, 2018

    US Imperialistic Leadership Is World’s Primary Problem – Turkish Analyst

    © REUTERS/ Denis Balibouse
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    141

    Since US President Donald Trump took office in 2016, global approval of American policy and leadership has hit a record low of 30 percent, according to a recent survey by Gallup.

    The number of countries in which a majority disapprove of US leadership more than tripled: from 15 countries in 2016 to a record 53 countries in 2017. The highest disapproval rating — 83 percent — was documented in Norway.

    President Donald Trump walks across the South Lawn as he arrives at the White House in Washington, Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018, after traveling from Camp David, Md.
    © AP Photo/ Andrew Harnik
    Trading Places: Why US’ Approval Ratings Fall, While China, Germany On the Up
    In Turkey, the level of approval of US policy has also declined, reaching 27 percent in 2017, compared to 29 percent the previous year, although there has been no significant change in opinion in the country since Trump's inauguration. According to a poll conducted by BBC in 2005, 82 percent of Turkish citizens shared anti-American sentiment. Another survey by Gallup in 2007 showed that just 16 percent of Turkish citizens supported the US.  

    Ender Helvacıoğlu, a political observer from Turkey and chief editor of "Science and Future" magazine (Bilim ve Gelecek) told Sputnik that the substantial decline in Washington's global approval rating and increasing anti-American sentiment in Turkey are not surprising. Helvacıoğlu's statements reveal that he is more surprised by that the level of approval for US foreign policy is not lower than what is currently polling.

    "In developing countries that are constantly being oppressed, there has long been a very low support for the policies of the US administration. The situation wasn't that different when former presidents [George W] Bush and [Barack] Obama were in power. The tendency was just boosted by Trump's decision on Jerusalem, but the reason is the US hostile policy in the Middle East and Latin America. The tendency is particularly tangible in Turkey," the expert noted.

    A man poses for a picture with the cardboard cutouts of US presidential nominees Hillary Clinton (L) and Donald Trump, at an election event hosted at the US ambassador's residence in Kathmandu, Nepal November 9, 2016.
    © REUTERS/ Navesh Chitrakar
    Trumped! US President Approval Rating Hits New Low... But Still Beats Clinton
    He added that the number of allies sympathizing with the US is dropping even in the West, and particularly in Europe. In that regard, Trump's personality has played a role. Although the policy of the Obama administration was seen by some as hostile toward other nations, it however cultivated a public image as supporting progress, democracy, western values and advancements in science and technology. But with his reckless moves, Trump has now completed the destruction of the image of America in the western world.

    "For the international community, the new US administration is not anymore a source of hope for solving fundamental problems of humanity. In fact, the US is being viewed as the main source of these problems," Helvacıoğlu said.

    "I believe that it has always been that way," he observed, adding, "it's just that with Trump it is now on full display. The cat is out of the bag. Trump is very open and bold, he either doesn't see the need or simply can't hide his true nature."

    Pointing out that even in the US the level of trust for a president can be excessively low, Helvacıoğlu suggested that "the US imperialistic administration is the world's primary problem and this idea is gradually dawning upon more and more people."

    The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the speaker and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Pentagon Chief Slams Ankara's Op in Syria Amid US-Turkey Row Over Kurds
    US 'Forced Turkey to Take Measures' in Syria by Ignoring Its Concerns – Expert
    US 'Engaged' With Turkey on Operation in Syria's Afrin - Tillerson
    Tags:
    approval rating, Donald Trump, Turkey, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Sex Scandals and Politics
    Sex Scandals and Politics
    Coincidence?
    Coincidence?
    The World Economic Forum
    The World Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok