Register
12:13 GMT +327 January 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Hungarian-born US chairman of the Soros Fund Management, George Soros

    Soros 'Unloaded Both Barrels' on Trump at Davos, 'He Didn't Hold Anything Back'

    © AFP 2018/ ERIC PIERMONT
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    205

    American billionaire George Soros said that the Trump administration posed a danger to the world at the World Economic Forum in Davos. Radio Sputnik discussed this with Dr. Thomas Whalen, an associate professor of social science at Boston University

    Sputnik: Does it come as a surprise that George Soros used the World Economic Forum to have a go at the US president?

    Thomas Whalen: I’m surprised by his tone, I thought he’d be a little bit more discrete and subtle but no, he unloaded both barrels there, he didn’t hold anything back.

    READ MORE: George Soros Brands Trump 'A Danger to the World' at Davos, Sets Twitter Afire

    Sputnik: At the forum, Mr. Soros said that he expects a win by the Democrats at the 2018 mid-term elections and called president Trump "a temporary phenomenon," what are your thoughts on that? Do you think that Donald Trump has a chance on winning a second term if he chooses to run again?

    Thomas Whalen: Well, I mean, I think it's far too early to speculate on whether Trump and win or not but I mean, you certainly can't count him out at this point, especially given the Democratic Party is really factionalized at this point and you know, at this point it looks like in 2020 there might even be an independent third party candidate which would allow someone like Trump who kind of holds around 35, 45 percent of the electorate, could kind of slide in there, you know, with a plurality so I mean, I think Trump is still a formidable candidate for 2020 for re-election.

    Sputnik: What is he actually doing? How is he actually getting along in terms of his domestic campaign and his domestic policy? Is he actually adding value? Is he returning jobs to the American economy? Is the economy getting stronger? Are people returning to jobs? Do they have more money in their pockets? What can you tell us in terms of realistic news, besides the media and the Democratic ideology that we are getting all the time?

    Thomas Whalen: Generally the economy is humming along fine, you know, the question is do you attribute it to Trump or to his predecessor cause it had also been building up ahead of steam when Obama just before he left office, so I think that Trump's tax-cut policies, will provide, at least in the short-term something of a boost and that might provide even more jobs but the problem here in the United States is what kind of jobs are they?

    Because, overall income inequality is growing, it’s a giant chasm between the haves and the have-nots here so, a lot of these jobs being created are primarily in the service sector and they’re not exactly good paying jobs and it’s getting increasingly hard for working class and lower class Americans, you know, to provide for themselves, their families and you know, provide adequate shelter and food for themselves.

    So I mean, the proof is in the pudding here and can Trump raise the standard of living? And you know, right now that’s a big question. It’s interesting that the age for white people now, is actually in decline, the average age so that’s never before happened in modern American times.

    Sputnik: What do you mean? Average age of what? In terms of what? Can you just clarify that?

    Thomas Whalen: In terms of their extent of their lives, the average used to be in the 70s, now it’s like a slight slip downward, people, and this is due according to resources, it could be suicide, drug abuse, alcohol abuse so I mean it’s interesting, that you have that supposedly in a time of prosperity, so much despair that it would impact how long someone would live.

    Sputnik: Is Soros' previously falsely forecast that the US president would crash the economy and some critics have already dubbed his recent predictions as "dire." What’s your particular take on that, Thomas?

    Thomas Whalen: He's playing with fire here because what he's advocating here is a protectionist approach and the world economy since World War II which was built by the United States, I might add, is an interconnected globalized marketplace and it puts an emphasis on free trade. You lower tariff barriers among all nations, you minimize the restrictions of trade and he is talking about erecting barriers, putting in more restriction and that might be the bug in the system that might cause the whole thing to crash and I think that should be of concern to all world leaders.

    Sputnik: What's your general take  on this "America First" campaign and the policy? Are you a pro-America First kind of guy? Do you believe in that strategy? Is that beneficial for the US?

    President Donald Trump listens as he is introduced to deliver a speech to the World Economic Forum, Friday, Jan. 26, 2018, in Davos
    © AP Photo/ Evan Vucci
    Donald Trump's Speech at Davos: From 'America First' to 'Fake News'
    Thomas Whalen: No I'm not particularly so. I think he has to have a broader perspective, the world’s gotten a lot more complex, this is not the 19th century anymore. No I think Trump, he seems to be captivated by the gilded age of the 19th century, "Bring America back to the good old days," but the world is a lot different than it was in those days and you have to adjust accordingly and I think a lot of the jobs that he’s talking about that he’s going to restore are never going to come back and the greatest threat is not necessarily foreign trade partners, the greatest threat is AI and automation.

    In the next 20 years, we’re going to lose, everywhere in the world, a lot of jobs and I think a lot of economists are scratching their heads, "Well how are people, regular people going to get employed?" I think it lends credence, particularly on the Democratic side and left-leaning side, this is something I was brought up actually during the Richard Nixon administration, a guaranteed family income or individual income because you’re going to need people spending in the economy. Governments are going to have to literally cut checks for people.

    Sputnik: Perhaps we should all invest in Bitcoin and hope it gets to, I don't know, $100,000, we'll all be okay then.

    Thomas Whalen: And Soros I think is right on that, and Bitcoin is not regulated, this kind of, god knows what can happen, it can go up a lot but it can also crash. I’d be a little leery about Bitcoin at this point.

    Sputnik: Mr. Soros also compared Facebook and Twitter to gambling companies, why is he taking such a tough stance on social media companies? Is he right in terms of their power and the fact that they’re not regulated and the effect that Facebook and Twitter is having on the global community on the whole?

    Thomas Whalen: I think that's fair and I think Soros is also thinking about the 2016 presidential election, the impact that those organizations had on it. I think that a lot of people in the United States, they want greater transparency and these are big behemoths, nobody seems to know what they're up to, what their agendas are and I think they want to shine a brighter light on them.

    The views and opinions expressed by Thomas Whalen are those of the speaker and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Tags:
    World Economic Forum in Davos, Donald Trump, George Soros, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures (January 20-26)
    This Week in Pictures (January 20-26)
    Hide-and-Seek Game
    Hide-and-Seek Game
    The World Economic Forum
    The World Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok