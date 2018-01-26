'Foreign Intervention the Main Thing Preventing Korean Unification' - Scholar

Sputnik: North Korea has called for all Koreans to prevent foreign countries from ending the unification process. Is it likely that the US will allow Seoul to carry out this process?
Leonid Petrov: It’s an important question because all these nuclear weapons and intercontinental missiles are not designed to intimidate South Korea, but rather the United States, to provide a sort of deterrence against a potential US invasion, or a regime change or preemptive strike. So what North Korea has demonstrated is quite compelling, and South Korea realizes that it is much better to resume the reconciliation process with the North, which has a means of deterrence and that if the US attacks North Korea, South Korea will be held hostage and war is inevitable. […] The Korean reunification process has to be peaceful, based on self-reliance without any interference from foreign powers and not ideology-based; so foreign intervention is the main thing that has been preventing Korean reunification for the last 60 years. Keeping foreigners away from the intra-Korean reconciliation process is extremely important and that’s what North Korea has been talking about.
Sputnik: Do you think the US actually welcomes the North’s rapprochement with the South, or it has its own agenda?
