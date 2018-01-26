Register
    Former FBI Director Robert Mueller, the special counsel probing Russian interference in the 2016 election, departs Capitol Hill following a closed door meeting in Washington. (File)

    Russiagate's ‘Bizarre Theatre of Distraction' Now ‘Running on Fumes'

    Opinion
    On Wednesday, US President Donald Trump announced that he would be willing to speak under oath to special counsel Robert Mueller regarding allegations of Russian meddling in the 2016 US election and collusion with his campaign.

    "I'm looking forward to it, actually," Trump told reporters, before adding that he "would do it under oath."

    "I would love to do it. I'd like to do it as soon as possible," he said. "There has been no collusion whatsoever, there was no obstruction whatsoever."

    Although Trump indicated to reporters that he would be interested in a meeting with Mueller, it's unclear if and when said talk would take place — especially as his lawyer walked back the president's offer within hours of Trump's remarks.

    ​Jim Kavanagh, editor of ThePolemicist.net, says meeting seems unlikely as long as Trump's lawyers have any say in the matter.

    Speaking to Radio Sputnik's Loud & Clear, Kavanagh shook off the offer as simply POTUS "giving a spontaneous interview," not a watertight commitment.

    "Anybody who listens to what Donald Trump says should wait a few minutes because he's not trustworthy. He'll say whatever comes to his mind," the editor said. "All this hoopla about special prosecutors… Donald Trump, unless he ignores his lawyer, will just have a controlled interview and it's not going to come to very much."

    "This is a bizarre theatre of distraction that has been taking up the public space and public discourse all while behind the scenes all kinds of nonsense is going on," Kavanagh added.

    Lawyer Natalya Veselnitskaya
    © Sputnik/ Evgeny Biyatov
    Trump Tower Meeting: Fusion GPS Dossier 'Unacceptable' - Lawyer

    Sharing his opinion on the issue, Randy Credico, an activist, comedian and former director of the William Moses Kunstler Fund for Racial Justice, compared the entire Russiagate investigation to a "big 800-pound rodeo clown."

    "Everyone in the room is distracted by this… its running on fumes, there's nothing there," Credico told show hosts Brian Becker and John Kiriakou. "They've had a year now and have nothing at all."

    "The only collusion that's going on is between the Democrats and Republicans who are colluding to keep… Russia alive in the news and not focus on this big giveaway tax bill or the NSA wiretapping bill that was passed… they rather keep us distracted," the comedian added.

    Chiming in, Daniel Lazare, a journalist and author, told Kiriakou that aside from Trump speaking with Mueller, if the investigation brings anything serious to light, it's likely to do with the government's handling of the Trump-Russia dossier.

    "I think that Russiagate has given way to dossier-gate," the journalist said. "I'm really intrigued by this whole dossier angle and what was used and how it was used."

    According to NBC News, Trump may speak with Mueller within the next two or three weeks. 

