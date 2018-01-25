Register
03:37 GMT +325 January 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    President Donald Trump speaks in the Diplomatic Reception Room of the White House, Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2017, in Washington

    Trump’s Unpredictable Agenda Driving Low Approval Ratings in Chile, Mexico

    © AP Photo/ Evan Vucci
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    During US President Donald Trump's first year in office, his administration’s moves didn’t receive much approval on the international stage. In Latin America, Trump’s strategy of abrogating former US President Barack Obama’s achievements was especially unpopular with Chileans and Mexicans.

    According to a Gallup opinion survey of 134 countries conducted between March and November last year, the number of countries where a majority of people disapprove of the US leadership more than tripled from 15 countries in 2016 to a record 53 countries in 2017. The highest disapproval rating — 83 percent — was documented in Norway.

    Multiple layers of steel walls, fences, razor wire and other barricades are viewed from the United States side of the of the US-Mexico border on January 26, 2017 in San Ysidro, California
    © AFP 2018/ DAVID MCNEW
    One Way or Another: Trump Wants Mexico to Pay for Border Wall 'Directly or Indirectly'
    Ironically, Trump recently voiced a desire for Norwegian immigrants to come to the US, instead of Haitian or African ones.

    Africa, however, was found to be Trump's most supportive region, with 11 out of 15 countries that participated in the poll expressing approval of US leadership in 2017.

    Among Latin American countries, Chile and Mexico, which also have the region's largest economies, showed the highest disapproval ratings — 74 and 72 percent, respectively.

    Guillermo Holzmann, Chilean political analyst and professor at the University of Talca, told Sputnik that the low ratings were primarily influenced by Trump's critical remarks on free trade agreements.

    "There are widespread concerns in Chile regarding Trump's unclear decisions on free trade," Holzmann said.

    He added that the US withdrawal from the Paris Climate Accord was fueling "serious concerns in government and civic circles advocating for joining the strategy, aimed to neutralize negative consequences of climate change." That, of course, adds to the growing number of those who disapprove of US policies. Overall, Holzmann said, there are disputes at the domestic level over allied obligations and agreements with the US that have been achieved in the past three decades.

    U.S. President Donald Trump points to a large Merry Christmas card on the stage as he arrives to deliver remarks on tax reform in St. Louis, Missouri, U.S. November 29, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Kevin Lamarque/File Photo
    Trump's Approval Rating Dips Even Further to 35 Percent
    According to the political analyst, Chile immersed itself in the process of globalization and depends heavily on relationships with other countries; the country's work in the United Nations Security Council being the brightest example of that trend. Chile's foreign policy has always been focused on strengthening international ties, and within this framework the country's dealings with the US have always had a positive nature, Holzmann said.

    Meanwhile, Mexican political expert Armando Chaguaceda of the University of Guanajuato told Sputnik in an interview he wasn't surprised by Mexico's high rating of disapproval of the US administration, taking into account strong anti-imperialist sentiment in the country.

    "Mexico was deprived of a part of its territory in the 19th century, so it has a strained relationship with the US, even though it stabilized after the revolution in Mexico [1910-1921]. This, in a sense, explains anti-imperialistic sentiment in the country, but not anti-American," Chaguaceda said.

    According to Chaguaceda, the Trump administration's moves are exacerbating the situation as Trump's policies have a bad reputation due to the instability of his agenda, which directly affects Mexico, and which has earned him a record-low approval rating in the US. Trump's threatening to withdraw from NAFTA, which is strategically important for Mexico, is another factor, the expert said.

    Another important factor influencing the perception of the US in Mexico is Washington's policy on immigration.

    "At the same time, it is important to underline Mexico's admiration of a large part of North American population for its culture and civil society… that strongly manifested itself after Trump took office," the expert pointed out.

    Chaguaceda noted that although the US is a republic, the head of state is not the central figure of the political regime, therefore the civic society, major media outlets and Hollywood are free to criticize the president publicly, particularly on the internet. According to Chaguaceda, the current image of the White House is a combination of Trump's celebrity status, Twitter account, racism, xenophobia and the whole US establishment.

    Related:

    Former US Nuclear Chief: Trump’s Expansion Plan Overburdens Nuke Security Agency
    Erdogan Calls On Trump to Stop Support of Kurdish Armed Groups in Syria
    US Media Falsely Reports Trump 'Blames Samsung' for Missing Texts of FBI Agent
    Tags:
    rating, White House, Mexico, Chile, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Кадр из фильма Призрачная нить
    Hollywood Presents: The Nominees of the Academy Awards 2018
    Password Pressure
    Password Pressure
    The World Economic Forum
    The World Economic Forum

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok