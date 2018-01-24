Register
21:22 GMT +324 January 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Slot machines

    Only Total Abstinence Can Save People From Gambling – Former Addict

    CC0 / Pixabay
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Shares in the gambling industry are tumbling, after culture secretary Matt Hancock makes moves to cut the maximum stakes on betting terminals to £2. Sputnik spoke to Bryan, a former gambling addict, about just how destructive a gambling habit can become.

    Sputnik: Can you describe a little about how your gambling habit progressed?

    Bryan: It started off with small bets and then progressed to bigger ones. I didn't get into to it until I was 23, but very quickly it took over and made my life misery. It started with just putting a couple of pounds on a Saturday. Before I knew be gambling my full wage. It was very easy to do. Then that lead to different things creeping in. having to borrow money, lies at home, having to cover my tracks. Dishonesty crept in as well at that point. It very quickly went from something that was a fun pastime, to something that was very close to destroying me.

    It started off as a social thing. If you know the adverts of Ladbrokes, they portray it as sort of a lad's day out, which it was to start with. It was a fun thing, like watching the football scores come in.

    There was one day I particularly remember where I just went by myself, with a credit card, in a taxi to central Glasgow. I lifted money and I just continued to gamble. The more problematic it became the more embarrassed I was to gamble around people.

    They could see how I was gambling. I became more secretive. Then online as well, it was very easy to sit, watch roulette channels on TV, I could come in at night and just gamble on the laptop. At the end, to disguise it, I was very secretive. The only thing I would disclose was how much I had lost, if people pressed me about it. I would still gamble socially, but I would have lots of other secret bets on the side as well.

    Sputnik: Do you recognize the typical symptoms of addiction when you're gambling?

    Winning
    CC0
    What's Your Racket? Finns to Try Nasal Spray Against Gambling
    Bryan: Gambling is the only thing I was ever really powerless over. I could maybe go a day or two without gambling but the compulsion to place a bet was just far too strong when I was gambling. I've not placed a bet for three and a half years now, but the compulsion was something I had no power over at all. I would leave the house with the best of intentions, but before I knew it, I would go to the cash machine to lift 20 pounds, but I couldn't even press 20, I would press 80, even 100. And then I would go over on my card. As soon as I had put one bet on I was unstoppable. I had absolutely zero control.

    Sputnik: How does it feel to lose versus to win?

    Bryan: I can't really remember any good times about gambling. In the early days it was the fun environment of it. But at my very worst, even a win it was a temporary reprieve from going back and placing the next bet. So a win wasn't something that I could take away and use the money wisely for. It was just going towards the next bout of gambling which could have been just an hour away at that point.

    The feeling of losing was just absolute despair. I would call it delusion and confusion; I would delude myself into thinking that I could have a go and just put a normal bet on. An hour later I would come out of the bookies confused about what had happened, why I had spent my full wage.

    Sputnik: What was the lowest point you encountered throughout your addiction?

    Casino roulette
    CC0
    Gambling-Addicted Swedish Trustee Embezzles Underage Refugee Ward's Benefits
    Bryan: The lowest feeling- is almost like suicidal feelings. Feeling that there is no way out of the problem, and the only way out is to end it. You feel you'll never ever be able to stop, let alone stop for a significant period of time, I never thought I'd be able to, and you know, feel better about myself again. It took my confidence, my self-respect, my self-esteem- everything went. I was just a shell of myself.

    The worst feeling would be the urge to commit the ultimate act of suicide. I didn't want to be alive anymore. I felt worthless; I felt I couldn't do anything good for my daughter, my family, my job was suffering. I was very close to the brink of wanting to take my own life to be very honest.

    Sputnik: What advice would you give to people who find themselves addicted to gambling?

    Bryan: If you've got an addiction to gambling it's about addressing it. There are emotional issues behind it. You're always trying to capture the emotion of the first time you had a big win, the first good feeling you had. There are financial problems that grow out of it, when you can't stop.

    Some people gamble with their job-seekers allowance, some people have 6 figure incomes, but the financial side is just the surface, there are emotional things below. You need to look for the places that have a track record of helping people abstain from gambling. For me that was attending the fellowship, gamblers anonymous, and that's given me a support net of people that understand my problem.

    I attending counselling- they didn't understand what to do with me. i spoke to my family- the only advice they could give me was 'just don't do it', but that wasn't enough. I needed people in my life that had also made the decision to abstain from gambling. It became easy after a while.

    My life is back on track. My advice would be: Reducing the amount you bet won't work. It's a total abstinence from gambling that you need. 

    The views and opinions expressed by Bryan are those of the speaker and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    China Seeks To Restrict Foreign Investment in Sex, Gambling
    Pence Hates Gambling Industry, Loves Taking Their Money
    Gambling on the Food Market Makes EU Greedy and Poor Countries Hungry
    Tags:
    addiction, gambling, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Кадр из фильма Призрачная нить
    Hollywood Presents: The Nominees of the Academy Awards 2018
    Password Pressure
    Password Pressure
    The World Economic Forum
    The World Economic Forum

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok