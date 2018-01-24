Register
22:51 GMT +324 January 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Turkish forces are seen near Mount Barsaya, northeast of Afrin, Syria January 22,2018

    The US Hand in Syria is as Weak as You Can Possibly Imagine – Analyst

    © REUTERS/ Khalil Ashawi
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    Ekaterina Blinova
    270

    The US' determination to maintain its presence in Syria is primarily about crude and pipelines, not security issues, geopolitical analyst Phil Butler told Sputnik. Meanwhile, it appears that the Turks may undermine the US' plans.

    Following the defeat of Daesh (ISIS/ISIL), Washington continues its proxy war in Syria, Phil Butler, a geopolitical analyst and author of "Putin's Praetorians: Confessions of the Top Kremlin Trolls," told Sputnik, commenting on the recent developments on the ground in the war-torn state.

    "The United States is already in violation of international law being in Syria uninvited," the geopolitical analyst said. "I am sure everyone involved knows what message is being sent here. The Syria affair was and is a proxy war. The United States just challenged Syria, Russia, and the world to either throw them out, or be prepared for more energy warfare. This is about oil in the east of Syria, pipelines, vested interests, and other subjects Secretary [of State Rex] Tillerson is intimately familiar with."

    Why US Seeking to Oust Assad, Crack Down on Iran in Syria

    On January 17, while delivering a speech at the Hoover Institution at Stanford University, Tillerson stressed that the US may continue to maintain a military presence in Syria following the defeat of Daesh (ISIS/ISIL).

    "Responsible change may not come as immediately as some hope for, but rather through an incremental process of constitutional reform and U.N.-supervised elections," the US secretary of state said.

    Some 150 US Troops Arrive in Northeastern Syria - Kurdish Security Source
    © AFP 2018/ AHMAD AL-RUBAYE
    Tillerson: US Troops Will Remain in Syria to Stop Resurrection of Daesh
    Tillerson also insisted that Iran's influence in Syria needs to be diminished and advocated the necessity of Bashar al-Assad's departure from power.

    Responding to the question why the US is seeking to ouster Assad and crack down on Iran, Butler said laconically: "I am not prone to short, easy answers, but in this case there is no need to elaborate too much. The answer is 'Israel' — and nothing more."

    In contrast to his predecessor, Donald Trump has recently bolstered ties with Israel and went even so far as to recognize Jerusalem as the country's capital, triggering the storm of criticism from America's Arab allies and the international community.

    US Positions in Syria Not as Strong as It May Seem

    However, while setting the US objectives in Syria, Tillerson admitted that the US has to work with Russia on the ground.

    It is hardly surprising, according to the geopolitical analyst: "The US hand [in Syria] is as weak as you can possibly imagine, this is why boots on the ground and daring the opposition to challenge are the remaining cards to be played."

    "The back story is, this Syria gambit was the last card in a must win hand," Butler added.

    Fighters from a new border security force under the command of Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) hold their weapons during a graduation ceremony in Hasaka, northeastern Syria, January 20, 2018
    © REUTERS/ Rodi Said
    Fighters from a new border security force under the command of Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) hold their weapons during a graduation ceremony in Hasaka, northeastern Syria, January 20, 2018

    'Border Force' and 'Olive Branch'

    Syrian Democratic Forces(SDF) fighters stand with their weapons north of Raqqa city, Syria March 8, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Rodi Said
    Ex-CIA Officer: US Doesn't Have Resources to Oppose Turks Over 'Border Force'
    The January 14 Pentagon announcement on the creation of a 30,000-strong "border force" prompted a lively debate making some observers suggest that Washington is seeking a justification for staying indefinitely in Syria.

    Some regard Ankara's anti-Kurdish Operation "Olive Branch" as a response to the US effort to continue to arm and train the Syrian Kurds, thus shattering the pillars of the Syrian sovereignty and Turkey's national security.

    However, Butler believes it is not actually the point. It's all about oil, the geopolitical analyst says.

    "Well, on Ankara we have to consider what took place where black market oil from Syria/Kurdistan is concerned. 'Interests' inside Turkey have tens of millions at stake, maybe more. If there is a 'border force' it complicates things," he remarked.

    Meanwhile, the Pentagon's much-discussed "border force" project, which was denounced by Tillerson as a mere media speculation on January 17, evoked strong memory of CIA analyst Kenneth Pollack's "army to defeat Assad."

    'An Army to Defeat Assad'

    On September 2, 2014, Pollack outlined a detailed plan to create an army to fight against Daesh and Bashar al-Assad. In accordance with Pollack's scenario, a US-backed force had to carve out a considerable part of Syria and maintain its presence there while boosting its military strength. The CIA analyst also envisaged the establishment of the provisional government on the territory held by the US-backed forces.

    So, could one presume that the Obama era plan continues to take shape right now?

    "This is exactly the strategy continuing," Butler responded. "Many of us pinned huge hopes on Donald Trump, among the experts who did, it's become more and more likely the US presidential race was a show, a 'good cop — bad cop' game where the world loses. The power behind does not intend to lose."

    However, it appears that the Turks have made their own corrections to Washington's plans in northern Syria. The Turkish Olive Branch operation launched on January 20 is gaining pace. The Turkish Air Force continues to conduct air strikes against the Kurdish-dominated Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) positions in the Syrian northwestern city of Afrin.

    The question remains open whether the US will stop the Turks from cracking down against the Kurdish militia, Washington's longstanding ally in the fight against Daesh.

    The views and opinions expressed by Phil Butler, Ekaterina Blinova are those of the contributors and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Turkey's Campaign in Syria Thwarts Attempts to Create 'Kurdish Corridor'
    Civilian Casualties in Both Syria, Turkey Amid Fifth Day of Afrin Op - Reports
    US Reportedly Proposed Setting Up 30-km Security Zone in Northern Syria
    Erdogan: Turkey Will 'Thwart Games' Along Borders Starting From Manbij, Syria
    Turkish Attack on Kurds in Syria the Result of ‘Failed’ Domestic Policy
    Tags:
    border force, Syrian Kurds, US foreign policy, The Syrian war, Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), Daesh, Kurdish Democratic Union Party (PYD), Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG), Pentagon, Rex Tillerson, Bashar al-Assad, Donald Trump, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Turkey, Syria, United States, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Кадр из фильма Призрачная нить
    Hollywood Presents: The Nominees of the Academy Awards 2018
    Password Pressure
    Password Pressure
    The World Economic Forum
    The World Economic Forum

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok