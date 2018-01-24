Pence's Speech in Israel Shows US ‘Discredited' as Part of Peace Process

On Monday it was revealed that US Vice President Mike Pence doesn't have too many friends in the Israeli Parliament, especially since a cluster of politicians from the Joint Arab Alliance interrupted him just seconds into his speech there.

According to the Jerusalem Post, the politicians were voicing their opposition to US President Donald Trump's announcement that the US Embassy in Israel would be moving from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

But could Pence have expected anything less?

​Speaking to Sputnik Radio's Loud & Clear, Manuel Hassassian, Palestinian ambassador to the United Kingdom, thinks that's a definite "no."

"We were not surprised to hear such a speech because Pence… has been a supporter of Israel and has been supporting the settlements," Hassassian told show hosts Brian Becker and John Kiriakou. "[The US] made their choice with Israel and they have discredited themselves on the peace process."

And if Pence's Knesset speech shows anything, it's just how little the 58-year-old politician has to say about anything relevant, said fellow guest Daoud Kuttab, an award-winning Palestinian journalist.

"He mentioned the word Israel 28 times, he mentioned America and Iran 14 times… it just shows how fixated he is about issues that have nothing to do with the peace process," Kuttab said. "He only made one mention of the Palestinians in his speech [when he said] that he believed that the US is committed to peace between Israelis and Palestinians… [but] he didn't talk about the rights of Palestinians."

But it's not all doom and gloom, according to the ambassador.

"Thanks to Trump and his announcement… there is now a lot of cementing and bonding between Palestinians in the occupied territories," Hassassian told Becker. "If this shows something, it shows that the solidarity among Palestinians, which is creating a consensus among all Palestinians… gives us the momentum to work further in our diplomatic efforts to find alternatives to the United States brokership."

"I think we have to think clearly and loudly that Americans have failed," he added. "[After] 24 years in the peace process, nothing has moved except for building more settlements."