French Jail Guards to Strike Until Facilities for Terrorists Provided - Union

On prison Guards' Demands
French prison guards will continue their strikes unless the government offers acceptable proposals regarding better pay and measures for protection of staff members from radicalized inmates, Jean-Francois Forget told Sputnik on Monday.
"The prison staff and the prison syndicates will not put an end to this movement until our demands are heard, unless the government comes up with acceptable proposals, for now they are not… We are asking for specialized facilities of a very high security level to guard the Islamist terrorists, for now there was no offers regarding this matter," Forget said.
The secretary general of the UFAP-UNSA prison union added that among the demands of the organization were also higher salaries.
"We are asking for decisions in terms of the security, additional means, notably in terms of recruiting and better remuneration, because we are being very poorly paid," Forget said.
In order to settle the issue, French President Emmanuel Macron promised on Monday to renovate facilities and expand them to house an additional 15,000 inmates. French prison unions have rejected the proposals as insufficient, calling for such measures as specialized facilities for Islamist terrorists.
On French Anti-Terror Law
France's new anti-terror legislation will only worsen the situation in the nation's prisons, as it will bring in more radicalized inmates, the current number of which prison guards already have difficulties managing, the secretary general of the French UFAP-UNSA prison union told Sputnik.
In October, the French parliament approved a new anti-terror law in the wake of repeated terror attacks in the country, creating a permanent emergency state and granting the police extra powers to raid houses without warrants.
