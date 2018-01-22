Register
19:53 GMT +322 January 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Laboratory at the blood donation center. File photo

    Researcher Outlines 'Three Components' in New Blood Test to Fight Cancer

    © Sputnik/ Alexandr Kryazhev
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 10

    Scientists have developed CancerSEEK, a new blood test that detects eight common forms of cancer. In an interview with Sputnik, Joshua Cohen, lead author of the study and MD-PhD student at the Johns Hopkins University, described it as "the first step," with more work yet to be done.

    Sputnik: How long did it take you to develop this new blood test?

    Joshua Cohen: We've been able to leverage this information to our advantage and develop this test. We were absolutely ecstatic when we were able to make this major step forward.

    Sputnik: How does this differ from the current tests that are available, including tests for oncological markers and Angelina Jolie's tests?

    Joshua Cohen: There are three components in our test that make it unique. The first one is that the test is the combination of the bio-markers together and that's really a key to having a test which is capable of detecting the majority of different cancers.

    READ MORE: 'Potential for Detecting Cancer Using Blood Test Is Enormous' – Cambridge PhD

    The second thing is that we look at a comparatively small panel of genes and the last component is that we are able to predict a majority of cases where a tumor is located. That information is very critical to subsequent management of patients who test positive.

    Sputnik: How accurate is CancerSEEK currently?

    Joshua Cohen: It's the first step, and the most important work to be done is that the test needs to be evaluated in a very large-scale prospective study and on many healthy individuals. So we continue work on refining and improving the test to make it more sensitive.

    Sputnik: What steps are you going to take to make the test more accurate?

    Joshua Cohen: We are looking into combining even more markers into the test, which currently looks at sixteen different genes and eighteen protein bio-markers.

    READ MORE: Call for Access Across UK to 'Exciting New Meds' Slowing Spread of Breast Cancer

    So we are looking at increasing the number of protein bio-markers, changing the gene panel […] to detect different types of mutations. We are also looking at incorporating different types of bio-makers into the test.

    Sputnik: When is the next round of testing on healthy individuals scheduled for?

    Joshua Cohen: We are currently already conducting a study of more than 10,000 healthy women aged 65 and older as part of this large-scale prospective study that I’ve mentioned. We will hopefully have more information relatively soon.

    The views and opinions expressed by Joshua Cohen are those of the speaker and do not necessarily reflect Sputnik's position.

    Related:

    'More Than Hangover': Alcohol Damages Stem Cells, Gives Rise to Cancer - Study
    Russian Biologists Destroy Cancer Cells by 'Putting Them on a Diet'
    A Cure at Hand? Lung Cancer Drug 'Shocks and Kills' HIV in Patient
    Tags:
    blood test, advantage, genes, patients, cancer, study
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Steam and Sweat: Sauna Traditions From Across the World
    Goodnight, Government
    Goodnight, Government
    Syria: The Road to Victory
    Syria: the Road to Victory

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok