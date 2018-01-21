Register
14:19 GMT +321 January 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Attraction motion picture

    Bondarchuk's Aliens Have Landed in Edinburgh

    © Photo: Youtube / Art Pictures
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 10

    It’s not often we’re able to see a Russian film in a British cinema, but filmmaker Fedor Bondarchuk has beaten the odds with Attraction. This January, Bill Melendez Productions, Art Pictures and Volorod present Attraction as the biggest Russian film release in the UK and Ireland, playing on 100 screens across the UK and Ireland.

    By Maud Start — It is a rare feat for a subtitled sci-fi to hit the screens on such a large scale, but the English subtitles do not take away from the crisp imagery and soft color palette woven together by Bondarchuk. Attraction will, as the ambassador says, 'mesmerize the movie world', and you know what? It just might. The script punctuates a classic sci-fi backbone with morals, love, and gritty urban scenery. Without spoiling the narrative for any avid moviegoers: An alien spaceship crash lands, destroying Moscow and killing millions. Girl falls in love with the humanoid alien, and teaches him to smile. Meanwhile a soup of revolt, social media uprising and swiftly morphing antiheros colorizes the standard sci-fi plot.

    READ MORE: 'Winter is Coming'… to Siberia? Frosty Russian Region Invites GoT to Film

    In an interview with the Sci-Fi Bulletin, director Fedor Bondarchuk notes how at the core of Attraction lays societies 'intolerance to anything foreign'. Sure enough, the film circulates with discourse surrounding the 'Other'. Xenophobic images pepper the mise-en-scene; graffiti on the sidewalk reads, ‘This is our Earth'- whilst the protagonists spit curses- "if they hadn't come then Sveta would be alive still'. Rather than focusing on the extraterrestrial intruders as ‘alien', they are depicted as foreign bodies, hogging the focus of the military and the authorities, and stealing the hearts of our loved ones.

    Green galaxy
    CC0
    Harvard Astronomer Gives Pointers on Searching for Space Aliens
    The climax of the film is certainly reminiscent of the anti-migrant riots of 2013, when Moscow erupted with riots following the supposed stabbing of a local. But it's frivolous to dwell on whether Attraction alludes to Moscow 2013- or to the global migrant crisis, as yet unresolved, and mishandled by so many. As a portrait of urban life, Attraction is applicable to any uprising drawn from crowd psychology, and the potent pull of social media.

    Dina, a film studies student from St Andrews was in the mind that Attraction needlessly trivialized violence, even depended on it to forward the plot. But any fantastical aggression in the plot only matched the violence of modern day society. It is easy to polish the violent lens of Attraction, exposing the moral beneath: the foreign body is not the enemy. Securing this once and for all is the chilling line at the close of the film "You're society is extremely aggressive".

    And the main message from Bondarchuk as a director? Let's try to hear each other, outside of our differences.

    Overall, Attraction was impressive. The CGI was on point and not at all jarring to the eye, and the very fact that the aliens didn't crash land in Los Angeles proved a breath of fresh air. The social overtones were visceral, with casual alludes to fake news and youth restlessness. Should Bondarchuk make a sequel? Perhaps not — but it is refreshing to see some competition for the Hollywood Blockbuster, and at a fraction of the production cost, here's hoping that Bondarchuk has more up his sleeve.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article are those of Maud Start and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    'Tabby's Enigma': Study Denies Alien Theory, Says Cosmic Dust Veils Strange Star
    Terrifying 'Alien'-Like Sharks With Monstrous Jaws Caught off Coast of Taiwan
    Zoo Keepers From Outer Space: US Scientist Discerns Aliens' Motives
    Making the World Go Round: Planet's Rotation Speed May Hint at Alien Life
    Tags:
    Attraction movie, Fedor Bondarchuk, Edinburgh, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures (January 13-19)
    This Week in Pictures (January 13-19)
    Goodnight, Government
    Goodnight, Government
    Syria: The Road to Victory
    Syria: the Road to Victory

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok