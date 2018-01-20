'Deadlock': Americans in Syria Are 'Occupants,' General Says

Washington’s plan in Syria has failed, according to Syrian general Heitham Hassun. He underscored that no nation can meddle in the domestic affair of another country and that the Syrian crisis should be resolved in the interests of Syrians.

The presence of US military forces in Syria is illegal and an act of aggression against the country’s sovereignty, Brig. Gen. Heitham Hassun, a Syrian military expert, told Sputnik Arabic.

"The American presence in Syria is occupation. The Syrian government and the military will take further measures to counter it," Hassun said.

The Syrian Foreign Ministry has recently slammed Washington's plan to form a border security force in Syria. Damascus denounced the move as "blatant aggression on the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Syria and a flagrant violation of international law."

Earlier, the US-led coalition acknowledged that it is training a Kurdish-dominated "Border Security Force" to operate in the northern and eastern parts of Syria. Col. Thomas Veale, public affairs officer of Operation Inherent Resolve, said the coalition was training the Kurdish-dominated Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) to create a 30,000-strong force to maintain security along Syria's borders.

The Syrian general insisted that only the people of Syria have the right to decide their domestic affairs and "any political resolution to the crisis should respond to the needs of the Syrian people, not the interests of a foreign power."

"The US is against the policy of the Syrian government. The US seeks to keep its forces in northeast Syria as part of an initial plan to divide the country," Hassun said.

READ MORE: US Military Stationed 1,000 PYD Militants on Turkey-Syria Border — Reports

He, however, said that Washington’s plan to "divide Syria has deadlocked" because the Syrian Army and its allies have made significant progress in the liberation of the country from terrorism.

"Now, the army backed by Russia and Iran is finishing off al-Nusra Front militants in Idlib Province," he said.

The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of Heitham Hassun and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.