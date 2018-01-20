Register
20 January 2018
    President Donald Trump speaks in the Diplomatic Reception Room of the White House, Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2017, in Washington

    ‘Confusion’ and ‘Theatrics’ Reign in US After Year of Trump

    © AP Photo/ Evan Vucci
    Opinion
    Fun fact: It's officially been a year since a certain lip-pursing New York celebrity became the 45th president of the United States.

    And to celebrate the momentous occasion, US President Donald Trump is going to arrange a gala at his Mar-a-Lago resort — but don't expect it to be free. According to Bloomberg, a ticket to get inside Trump's summer palace is going to set you back at least $100,000.

    ​So with a year under Trump's belt, Sputnik Radio's Loud & Clear is joined by a panel of hosts to discuss the current administration and the impact that 45 has had on the US political atmosphere.

    For Ajamu Baraka, a longtime human rights activist and the 2016 Green Party nominee for the vice president of the United States, the Trump administration is characterized by a "degree of political confusion."

    "What we have instead is basically confusion and oppositional forces that are so fixated on the drama and theatrics of Donald Trump that they have allowed themselves to be maneuvered into taking objective political positions that only will result in strengthening the notion that the real saviors to Trump and Trumpism is the Democratic Party," Baraka said. "We have a bigger period of confusion where we should have a period of opportunity to advance progressive forces in this country."

    Activist Aurelia Williams pointed out the cultural impact that Trump has had, such as his love of calling media outlets he dislikes "fake news."

    Loud & Clear
    Will Trump Shutdown the Gov't or Provide Relief to Immigrant "Dreamers"?

    "The Trump presidency [has caused] damaging things [such as] the consistent delegitimization of the media and… not being able to know whether the streams of information that you're getting your information from are accurate," Williams noted. "[The current climate is] kind of like the 70s all over again with Nixon; it's a mess, culturally."

    For Ted Rall, an award-winning editorial cartoonist and columnist, Trump has really proven to be more of a stress test for the American people.

    "Donald Trump has been a stress test," Rall told show hosts Brian Becker and John Kiriakou. "He's a stress test on the American political system, the two party system, he started out as a stress test on the Republican party and now he's finishing out his first year really as a stress test on the left."

    "As it relates to the average citizens in the United States we have… an anti-Trump resistance that's turning out not to amount… mainly as a desire to get people to vote for Democrats in the midterm elections and to replace him with a Democrat in 2020," the cartoonist added.

    But there is something missing today that was present just after Trump took office, Rall told Becker.

    "We're not seeing the militancy that the women's march seemed to symbolize or embody," he said. "We thought that we were going to see a a year of militancy in the streets, but that certainly hasn't happened."

    With a government shutdown looming in the background and still three more years to go, it's unclear what else the Trump administration will dish out on the American people.

    Tags:
    review, Donald Trump, Washington DC, United States
