Register
10:21 GMT +320 January 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    The National Security Agency (NSA) headquarters at Fort Meade, Maryland.

    Whistleblower: Expansion of NSA Spy Powers Exposes Bipartisan Hypocrisy

    © AFP 2018/ SAUL LOEB
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 11

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US Senate followed a hypocritical double standard by approving the extension of section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA), allowing warrantless spying on non-US citizen terror suspects, AT&T/NSA whistleblower Mark Klein told Sputnik.

    The Senate passed the measure on Thursday by 65 votes to 34, with many Democrats joining majority Republicans in renewing it. Requests to identify Americans in intelligence intercepts under FISA program reportedly numbered in the hundreds during the final days of the Obama administration.

    "The latest Senate passage of section 702 of FISA is a routine exercise in total hypocrisy which does nothing to curtail abuses," Klein stated on Friday.

    Klein noted that the Republican majority in the Senate could have included practical measures to try and strengthen privacy protection for ordinary citizens in renewing the legislation, but they chose not to do so.

    "These are the same senators who complain about alleged FISA abuses directed at [President Donald] Trump, but only a few days ago rejected a modest privacy protection measure for FISA," Klein said.

    Surveillance
    CC0 / Pixabay
    US Senate Approve Reauthorization of FISA Section 702
    However, the political consensus to allow the US intelligence establishment to continue practicing electronic surveillance on a national scale included the Democrats as well as the Republicans, Klein observed.

    "The Democrats are no better as they enabled the worst abuses under Bush and Obama while blocking attempts at reform," he said.

    Senate Intelligence Committee Vice Chair Dianne Feinstein had supported the US intelligence community in its efforts to discredit whistleblower Edward Snowden and falsely accuse him of treason against the United States, Klein recalled.

    "Senator Feinstein, for instance, considers Snowden's heroic 2013 whistleblowing ‘treason,’ " Klein said.

    The government can use information in court about US citizens obtained through the Foreign Surveillance Intelligence Act (FISA) which ostensibly targets only foreigners, according to an Obama administration report released Tuesday.
    © AP Photo/ Patrick Semansky
    Whistleblowers Rebuke FISA Extension That Treats Americans Like ‘Terrorists’
    Feinstein had also refused to give Klein a hearing seven years earlier when he exposed the previously secret collaboration between the NSA and AT&T, Klein recollected.

    "Back when I was revealing the NSA-AT&T connection in 2006, Feinstein refused to even meet with me," Klein said.

    There was no significant difference between the support for secret surveillance operations across the entire United States offered by both dominant political parties, Klein observed.

    "The problem is both parties are wedded to the surveillance state, but merely want to manipulate it for their own ends," he concluded.

    Klein is a now-retired 22-year AT&T employee who, in 2006, exposed that the company had a secret room in its San Francisco facility where the NSA had been allowed to record all Internet traffic on AT&T's backbone lines.

    Related:

    Whistleblower: New NSA Chief Must Be Given ‘Mandate to Ferret Out Wrongdoing'
    NSA Chief Mike Rogers Expected to Retire From Agency in Spring
    Former NSA Employee Pleads Guilty to Taking Classified Information
    All Power to the NSA! Congress Set to OK Key Mass Surveillance Program
    Unsecured Top Secret NSA, US Army Data Discovered Online
    Tags:
    hypocrisy, legislation, surveillance, US Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA), NSA, US Congress, AT&T, Mark Klein, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Epiphany feast in Russian cities
    That's the Russian Spirit! People Dip in Icy Water Celebrating Orthodox Epiphany
    Goodnight, Government
    Goodnight, Government
    Syria: The Road to Victory
    Syria: the Road to Victory

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok