Register
06:14 GMT +320 January 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    RT conference, Shape-shifting Powers in Today’s World

    US Attacks Foreign Media Because ‘Those Who Speak Truth Must Be Silenced’

    © Sputnik/ Mikhail Voskresenskiy
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    3110

    Nguyen Dang Phat, chief editor of Vietnam’s “Bach Duong” magazine and Vladimir Kolotov, a Russian political scientist, shared their views on the recent inquiry by US senators about whether Chinese state media should be registered as “foreign agents.”

    The US keeps advancing on foreign media: after forcing Russian media to register as foreign agents, a group of American senators recently asked the Justice Department to clarify whether Chinese media will need to be registered as well, Foreign Policy reports. The senators argue that some media controlled by the Chinese government, "spread propaganda both inside the country and on international level," comparing them to Russian RT and Sputnik.

    In an interview with Sputnik, Nguyen, a renowned Vietnamese journalist, commented on the policing of the media by American authorities.

    "I've been watching the confrontation between the US and Russia in media spaces for a year very closely. The US Justice Department demanded that Russian media register as foreign agents. In accordance to this demand, Russian TV channel RT America has acted under this status since November 13, 2017, and according to RT's chief editor, Margarita Simonyan, this has caused a lot of complications for the channel's activity in the United States. It is a known fact that many other Russian journalists working in the US are also encountering obstacles. […] Russia had to respond by introducing changes to its Press Law, according to which foreign media operating in Russia financed from abroad are ‘foreign agents.' Just recently the United States started introducing constraints for Chinese newspapers working in the United States."

    "I think that these constraints are displays of political tensions between the US and Russia, the US and China. The US seek to impose a unipolar world, where they will reign, while Russian and Chinese policy aims toward a multipolar, multicentral world order and contradictions between these two forces lead to rising tensions in many areas."

    The West seeks to shut the mouths of those who speak the truth — that was how Kolotov summarized his opinion on the issue.

    "The Foreign Agents Registration Act, introduced in 1938 and applied now to Sputnik, was initially intended to fight Nazi propaganda. Because of rising political struggles in different areas and different theaters of war, the US and its allies have to face the question of securing a dominating position in the media. Since they cannot compete fairly in a free market of informational services, the information they spread is pure propaganda. Some information does not correspond with reality: they just seek to shut the mouths of foreign media in order to prevent their population from discovering the truth."

    "We see the widespread nature of the so-called hybrid wars that incorporate elements of information and psychological warfare, when strong efforts are made to discredit and demoralize the adversary, to fool them, to make them make wrong decisions based on false information. In international conflicts, the West creates informational phantoms, which are a cocktail of true information, disinformation and half-truths. All this is mixed and served under a sauce of the only right view of the world — the Western one. When the Western viewer can watch and listen to a Russian channel, read Russian media, their eyes open, because Russian media's information is closer to reality," Kolotov said.

    "Western mainstream media carries lies all over the world and this leads to tragic consequences. One of the most colorful examples is Iraq. Speaking before the UN Security Council, [US Secretary of State] General Colin Powell shook the test tube allegedly containing a biological weapon found in Iraq — which was never there. The result is a destroyed country, millions of deaths and the rise of the [Daesh] terror group, which has been finished by Russia, on Iraq's territory. But [to America] those who speak the truth must be silenced, because truth is the power that can break the strongest walls and most devious designs," the expert concluded.

    The opinions expressed in the article are those of speakers alone and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Chinese Media, Experts Blast FARA Registration Threat as ‘Reckless’, ‘Absurd’
    Snapchat Threatens Leakers With Jail, Next Day Media Publishes Secret Data
    Pressure on RIA Global Obstacle for Unwanted Media in US - Russian Envoy to OSCE
    Turkish-Backed Forces Cross Syrian Border as Afrin Op 'De Facto' Starts - Media
    Tags:
    Freedom of Press, information, hybrid warfare, CCTV, Sputnik, RT, China, United States, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Epiphany feast in Russian cities
    That's the Russian Spirit! People Dip in Icy Water Celebrating Orthodox Epiphany
    Goodnight, Government
    Goodnight, Government
    Syria: The Road to Victory
    Syria: the Road to Victory

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok