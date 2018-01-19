Register
22:02 GMT +319 January 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Turkish tanks head to the Syrian border, in Karkamis, Turkey, Wednesday Aug. 31, 2016

    Anti-Kurdish Military Operation: Turkey Looking for New Sphere of Influence

    © AP Photo/ Ismail Coskun, IHA via AP
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    Ekaterina Blinova
    867

    Сommenting on Ankara's military activities in northern Syria, Canada-based political analyst Oussama El-Mohtar has told Sputnik that Turkey is actually seeking a new sphere of influence in the Fertile Crescent after the EU and the US disappointed its political and economic aspirations.

    On January 19 Ankara signaled that its military operation against the Syrian Kurdish enclave in Afrin to thwart the security threat posed by Kurdish militias has "de facto" started. While tensions continue to mount in northern Syria, the question arises: What do the Turks actually want?

    Sputnik got in touch with Canada-based political analyst Oussama El-Mohtar asking him to comment on the issue. According to the scholar, Ankara's aspirations go far beyond ensuring security of the country's borders.

    "Turkey is looking for a new sphere of influence in terms of resources and markets," the political analyst emphasized. "That sphere could only be in the Middle Eastern Fertile Crescent [the region which curves through Iraq, Syria, Lebanon, Jordan, Israel, Palestine]. It will be looking to acquire new resource rich territories from Syria and Iraq, and to exert new influence in Lebanon and occupied Palestine. But in this quest, it is going to be shaking the existing regional and international balance, and this is risky business."

    How US, EU Disappointed Turkey's Aspirations

    Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), shows fighters from the SDF looking toward the northern town of Tabqa, Syria (File)
    © AP Photo/ Syrian Democratic Forces
    'Turkey's Concerns are Legitimate': Pentagon on New Kurdish Border Force in Syria
    The political analyst drew attention to the fact that both Washington and the Brussels have repeatedly disappointed Ankara's expectations.

    For instance, Washington not only failed to deliver on its promise to Ankara not to arm the Kurds but continues to send mixed signals to the Turkish leadership on the alleged creation of the "border force" in the regions held by the Kurdish-dominated Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in Syria.

    "Anyone who relies on American promises needs to hang on his wall a picture of the last American helicopter flying out of the US embassy in Saigon," El-Mohtar remarked wittily.

    According to the scholar, "Turkey has come to realize two things: one that it will not be accepted in the European Union, especially after French president Macron declared on January 5, 2018, that 'the current process does not allow for an outcome in the coming years'."

    He referred to Erdogan's tough remark that "frustration over the EU stance might tempt Ankara to turn its back on Europe." "This is the key statement: 'turn its back,' but go where?" El-Mohtar asked.

    "The second realization, in light of the failed coup d'etat against Erdogan, and the ambiguous role attributed to the Americans in it, was that the Americans cannot be trusted," the scholar continued.

    The Future of Turkey's NATO Membership Depends on US, EU Interests

    As for Turkey's future within NATO, he believes that "it is quite possible that Turkey and the European Union and the US are evaluating this role, each from its own perspective and based on its own interest."

    Afrin
    CC BY-SA 4.0 / Hozan Efrînî / Afrin
    Turkish-Backed Forces Reportedly Cross Syrian Border as Afrin Op 'De Facto' Launched
    Apparently therefore, the Turks have rushed to proceed with their military operation against the Syrian Kurds in the north of the country, while Washington is trying to calm Ankara down over the reported US-SDF "border force" initiative.  

    The Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) — the vanguard of the SDF — is seen by Ankara as an affiliate of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) outlawed in Turkey.

    "The Turks — not only Erdogan, but all political stripes — view a Kurdish State at their southern border as an existential threat," the political analyst explained. "A quick look at any of the proposed Kurdish State's maps reveals that they all include, through varying degrees, the sources of the big rivers, the Euphrates and the Tigris currently within Turkish borders. But they also include large swaths of land from Syria, Iraq and Iran. These states do not view a Kurdish State with less alarm than Turkey."

    A Kurdish fighter from the People's Protection Units (YPG) carries his weapons as he walks along a street in the northeastern city of Hasaka, Syria, August 21, 2016.
    © REUTERS/ Rodi Said
    A Kurdish fighter from the People's Protection Units (YPG) carries his weapons as he walks along a street in the northeastern city of Hasaka, Syria, August 21, 2016.

    Turkish President Erdogan is Not Bluffing

    Earlier Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan threatened to nip the much-discussed "border force" in the bud, citing to the preparations for large-scale military operations in Afrin and Manbij.

    "I don't think that Turkey is bluffing, and will go to war if pushed," the political analyst stressed.

    The January 19 reports that the Free Syrian Army's (FSA) had crossed the Syrian border and is moving towards Azaz appear to confirm El-Mohtar's assumption.

    The political analyst pointed out that one shouldn't forget that Turkey after its defeat in WWI opened several fronts against the European powers from Armenia to Greece. The Turks forces their adversaries "not only to give up what they had carved from Turkey according the treaty of Sevres, 1920, but they expanded their borders south into Syria and Iraq and forced recognition thereof at the Lausanne, 1923 conference."

    "If we stay with the basic premise that Turkey is looking to compensate its losses in Europe through acquiring new spheres of influence and control in the Syrian Fertile Crescent, it will be looking at controlling Afrin and Manbij for immediate compensation," the scholar suggested. "If this works, it could be looking for annexing them along the same lines as the annexation of Iskenderun and other Syrian lands in the last century."

    Kurdish fighters from the People's Protection Units (YPG) head a convoy of U.S military vehicles in the town of Darbasiya next to the Turkish border, Syria April 28, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Rodi Said
    Tillerson: US Maintains Communication With Turkey Regarding Situation in Syria
    The political analyst noted that potentially Washington and Moscow "could be tempted to grant Turkey such a demand in order to avoid a military confrontation that could spiral out of control."

    In this case Turkey would have a free hand in northern Syria, while Kurdish aspirations will be "placed on hold."

    However, according to El-Mohtar it is not in Russia's interest "to see an empowered Turkey expanding into Syria and Iraq," especially given the Turkish leadership's role in "advancing ISIS's [Daesh] destructive activities" in these countries and Ankara's links to the Muslim Brotherhood.   

    The political analyst suggested that Russia and to lesser extent Iran, Syria and Iraq could prevent the potential conflict between Ankara and the US-backed Kurdish forces.

    While Syria and Iraq are "exhausted," Russia is "on the rebound and is claiming its role as a super power," El-Mohtar stressed.

    The views and opinions expressed by Oussama El-Mohtar, Ekaterina Blinova are those of the contributors and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    US Military Stationed 1,000 PYD Militants on Turkey-Syria Border - Reports
    US Warns Turkey Against Actions on Syrian Kurds Amid Afrin Tensions
    Tillerson: US Maintains Communication With Turkey Regarding Situation in Syria
    Turkey Extends Country's State of Emergency by Three Months - Reports
    Tags:
    influence, military operation, resources, Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), Daesh, Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG), European Union, Emmanuel Macron, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Manbij, Afrin, Iran, Europe, Turkey, Syria, Iraq, United States, Russia, Middle East
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Epiphany feast in Russian cities
    That's the Russian Spirit! People Dip in Icy Water Celebrating Orthodox Epiphany
    NOprah 2020
    NOprah 2020
    Syria: The Road to Victory
    Syria: the Road to Victory

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok