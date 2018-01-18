Register
22:28 GMT +318 January 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Soros Fund Management Chairman George Soros testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington (File)

    Soros Feels 'More Than Ready' to Strike Back at His Global Political Opponents

    © AP Photo/ Kevin Wolf
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    437

    Billionaire and chairman of the global board of the Open Society Foundations George Soros has signaled that he is ready to strike back at his enemies belonging to the Right side of the world's political spectrum. Soros has repeatedly come under heavy criticism for interference in the domestic affairs of other countries.

    Legendary Hungarian-American business magnate George Soros said he feels "more than ready to fight back" against the ideology of "nationalism," while speaking to the Financial Times.

    "It's déjà vu all over again with one big change — the dominant ideology in the world now is nationalism," Soros, who is largely seen as the adept of "globalism" claimed, dubbing Russia "the resurgent power" and warning that the EU is "on the verge of a breakdown."

    Recently the billionaire has come under heavy criticism from Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban, Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu and American conservatives. However, the magnate believes that Russia is behind much of the attacks against him. According to Soros, Moscow dislikes him over his support to the former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili since the times of the so-called Rose revolution of 2003.

    In 2015, The Russian Prosecutor General's Office banned Soros' Open Society Foundations and its affiliates as "undesirable groups," threatening the country's national security.

    READ MORE: Failed Prediction: Three Major Mistakes in George Soros' 2017 Russia Prognosis

    However, the magnate denies his involvement in regime change operations in Georgia, Ukraine and recent protests in Macedonia.

    "We were not involved in the actual fighting — that's against our guidelines and principles," Soros told the media outlet while commenting on the 2014 Euromaidan Revolution. "But we were supporters of the fighters and that was also during Maidan."

    Hungarian-born US chairman of the Soros Fund Management, George Soros
    © AFP 2018/ ERIC PIERMONT
    'Biggest Dodge?' How George Soros Can Hide $18 Billion From US Tax Authorities
    Meanwhile, Hungarian Prime Minister Orban has done nothing short of declaring war on the American billionaire. In April 2017 the Hungarian government passed a law which poses a serious challenge to the Soros-founded Central European University (CEU) in the country.

    The legislation requires foreign institutions registered in Hungary to provide educational services in the countries of their origin and prohibits them from granting Hungarian diplomas in the absence of an official agreement between Budapest and the country of accreditation.

    While the CEU is accredited in the US, it does not provide educational services there, making it easy prey for the new law. Simultaneously, Budapest kicked off "National Consultation 2017," targeting dozens of the magnate-linked non-governmental organizations (NGOs) in the country.

    READ MORE: 'Mafia Network': Why Hungary Becomes a Thorn in the Side of George Soros

    Geroge Soros, long an advocate of imposing more taxes on the wealthy, has himself amassed a massive fortune by delaying those very tax payments - but the bill may be about to come due.
    © AP Photo/ Manuel Balce Ceneta
    Billions for Subversion, Sabotage & Strife: George Soros' 'Greatest Hits'
    In addition, Hungary's ruling party, Fidesz, attacked the magnate over what it calls "the Soros plan" to flood Europe with migrants. Indeed, in September 2015 Soros published an op-ed entitled "Rebuilding the Asylum System." In his article, the famous investor proposed a plan which envisions the accommodation of at least "a million asylum-seekers annually for the foreseeable future."

    The standoff between the billionaire and the Hungarian prime minister got new wind in June 2017 after Soros accused Orban of establishing a "mafia state." The Hungarian official's response was not long in coming: "The only network which operates in mafia ways, which is not transparent… in Hungary is the Soros network," Orban told state radio.

    READ MORE: Soros, NED, USAID Ruining Myanmar's Stability to Hinder China's Rise — Author

    Besides Hungary, Israel has voiced its concerns over George Soros' foreign activities in July 2017.

    The Israeli Foreign Ministry underscored in an official statement that the billionaire is continuously undermining Israel's democracy.

    "George Soros… continuously undermines Israel's democratically elected governments by funding organizations that defame the Jewish state and seek to deny it the right to defend itself," the foreign ministry stated.

    In an apparent effort to fight back against his foreign "enemies," most of whom belong to conservative and rightwing parties, the billionaire boosted investments in his Open Society Foundation (OSF), although he had previously planned to wind the organization down before his death.

    In October, Soros poured additional $18 billion to OSF, thus making it the largest charitable organization ever, with his total transfers amounting to $32 billion.

    Related:

    Failed Prediction: Three Major Mistakes in George Soros' 2017 Russia Prognosis
    'Biggest Dodge?' How George Soros Can Hide $18 Billion From US Tax Authorities
    Billionaire Soros Accuses Hungarian Officials of Anti-Muslim Moves
    Soros, NED, USAID Ruining Myanmar's Stability to Hinder China's Rise – Author
    Soros' Vendetta? What's Behind the Panama Papers Leak
    Ex-Soros Fund Manager Accused of Raping Playboy Models
    Tags:
    conservatism, NGOs, anti-globalism, globalism, color revolutions, regime change, Euromaidan Revolution, Open Society Foundations, Viktor Orban, George Soros, Mikheil Saakashvili, Hungary, Israel, United States, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Rising Above: Why Tel Avivians Are Moving to the Roofs
    Rising Above: Why Tel Avivians Are Moving to the Roofs
    NOprah 2020
    NOprah 2020
    Syria: The Road to Victory
    Syria: the Road to Victory

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok