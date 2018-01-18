Register
05:47 GMT +318 January 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Nuclear explosion

    US ‘Not Really’ Following Nuclear Nonproliferation Treaty With New Nuke Review

    CC0 / NNSA / Nevada Site Office / The BADGER explosion
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    202

    The Pentagon’s nuclear review posture draft calls for new low-yield nuclear warheads for US Navy submarines and for the development of sub-launched, nuclear-armed cruise missiles, which is prima facie in violation of the United Nations Treaty on the Nonproliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT).

    But "the NPT is not really followed in the US," Greg Mello, executive director of the Los Alamos Study Group, told Radio Sputnik's Loud & Clear on Wednesday.

    ​It's also "not really followed by the other nuclear weapon states," Mellow said, noting, "they think the NPT is just for non-nuclear weapon states."

    The whole idea behind the NPT was for existing nuclear powers to gradually reduce the number of warheads in their nuclear stockpiles down to zero while mitigating non-nuclear states from gaining nuclear capability, according to Mello.

    Last October, during the same meeting in which US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson allegedly called President Donald Trump a "moron," the 45th president said he wanted a tenfold increase in the amount of America's nuclear weapons stocks, which sit at around 4,000 warheads. Trump later denied stating he wanted such an increase.

    Following an unlikely election victory, Trump tweeted three days before Christmas 2016 that "the United States must greatly strengthen and expand its nuclear capability until such time as the world comes to its senses regarding nukes."

    U.S. President Donald Trump (R), trailed by Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, arrives to speak to reporters after their meeting at Trump's golf estate in Bedminster, New Jersey U.S. August 11, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Jonathan Ernst
    Tillerson Reveals What He Calls Trump Amid 'Moron' Comment Speculations

    The draft version of the nuclear posture review also calls for expanding the range of scenarios in which retaliating with a nuclear strike is allowable to include devastating cyberattacks.

    "The nuclear posture review has not been completed and will ultimately be reviewed and approved by the president and the secretary of defense," the Pentagon said in a statement last week, when the draft was published by the Huffington Post. "As a general practice, we do not discus pre-decisional, draft copies of strategies and reviews," the Pentagon noted.

    Related:

    Open Skies Treaty: Russia's Restrictions for US Observers Enter Force
    Gorbachev Urges Putin, Trump to Resolve Dispute Over INF Treaty
    Amid Spat With EU, Brexit Britain to Propose Defense Treaty With Defiant Poland
    Trump Approves New Sanctions Against Russia Over Alleged INF Treaty Violations
    Moscow Considers US Possible Open Skies Treaty Violation Groundless – FM
    Tags:
    Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT), nuclear, Rex Tillerson, Donald Trump
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Dancing Northern Lights in Russia's Arctic Port of Murmansk
    NOprah 2020
    NOprah 2020
    Syria: The Road to Victory
    Syria: the Road to Victory

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok