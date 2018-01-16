Register
22:05 GMT +316 January 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Turkish soldiers stand in a Turkish army tank driving back to Turkey from the Syrian-Turkish border town of Jarabulus in the Turkish-Syrian border town of Karkamis

    Academic: Moscow Not Interested in US-Turkish Conflict Over the Syrian Kurds

    © AFP 2018/ BULENT KILIC
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 13

    Russia could become an influential broker in the potential conflict between Washington and Ankara over the US-backed plan to form Border Security Force in the Kurdish-held territories, RIA Novosti contributor Gevorg Mirzayan notes, adding that it would be only if Turkish and US leadership lent a sympathetic ear to Moscow.

    The US and Turkey are heading to a deeper crisis: Washington has not only failed to deliver on its promise not to arm Kurdish militias regarded by Ankara as "terrorists" but announced its plan to support a 30,000-strong military contingent in Kurdish-held territories in Syria.

    "Currently, the Americans are training about 200 fighters, but in the future they intend to increase the formation to 30,000 people, which will be located on the territories controlled by the Kurds (along the borders with Turkey and Iraq) and protect them. At the same time they [will] protect the interests of the United States and not only on the Syrian territory," Gevorg Mirzayan, an associate professor at the Department of Political Science at the Finance University of the Russian Government, writes for RIA Novosti.

    SDF training in Raqqa
    © Sputnik/ Hikmet Durgun
    SDF Spokesman: 'US Is Positive About the Idea of a Federal Syria'
    Given the fact that the Turkish leadership views the Kurdish Democratic Union Party (PYD) and its paramilitary wing the People's Protection Units (YPG) as affiliates of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), outlawed in Turkey, Ankara's reaction to Washington's maneuver was quite predictable.

    "The coalition did not hold consultations with Turkey about the creation of [these] forces, and it is unknown what coalition members made this decision. Unilateral steps, which are presented as actions of the coalition, is a seriously wrong action that will be detrimental to the fight against IS [Daesh]," the Turkish Foreign Ministry said Monday in a statement obtained by Sputnik.

    Mirzayan noted that Ankara has already signaled that it will nip the project in the bud. On January 15 Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced that the Turkish Armed Forces had completed preparations for an operation against the YPG in Afrin and Manbij, in northern Syria.

    A general view shows the Kurdish-controlled city of Afrin, northern Syria. (File)
    © REUTERS/ Mahmoud Hebbo
    A general view shows the Kurdish-controlled city of Afrin, northern Syria. (File)

    For its part, Washington is attempting to obstruct the operation, the academic noted, referring to reports of man-portable air defense systems (MANPADS) supplies to the YPG by the US.

    However, according to Mirzayan, the Turkish operation has already begun and Ankara has every chance to win over the Kurds in Afrin, which remains virtually isolated from other Kurdish-held territories in Syria.

    SDF training in Raqqa
    © Sputnik/ Hikmet Durgun
    Russia, Partners May 'Undertake Certain Measures' After US Decision on Border Force in Syria
    While the Russian Foreign Ministry condemned the US decision to form the 30,000-strong military force in Syria, stressing that it could pose a threat to the territorial integrity of the country, Moscow still wants the parties involved to solve the issue through diplomatic means, the academic opined. He added that some Kurds are currently seeking Russia's protection and support.

    "Given Erdogan's determination [to attack the Kurds] the Russian government has several ways to solve this dilemma," Mirzayan suggested. "The Kremlin can veto the Turkish operation, but this is fraught with another crisis in [Russia's] tactical partnership with Ankara… There is yet another way — to give the green light for the operation in exchange for Ankara's concessions on the Idlib issue, on the future of [Bashar al] Assad, and on a number of other matters."

    However, according to the academic, the second scenario is still far from ideal: Russia could undermine its relations with the Kurds and lose the Kurdish card which could be played by both Moscow (and Washington) to limit Ankara's ambitions in Syria.

    Therefore, the best option for the Russian leadership would be to resolve the issue diplomatically and prevent the Turks from launching the military operation, the academic believes. He added that simultaneously Moscow could negotiate the Kurdish question with Washington in order to stop the formation of an independent entity in Syria and thus help Ankara get rid of what Turkey sees as the Kurdish threat. On the other hand, the Kurds would be rescued from the Turkish attack.  

    "However, unfortunately, this scenario is possible only if there are forces willing to negotiate the matter not only in Ankara, but also in Washington," Mirzayan noted, throwing the possibility to find the right balance into doubt.

    The views and opinions expressed by Gevorg Mirzayan are those of the analyst and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Turkey to Assault Syrian Afrin With Airstrikes on 149 Kurdish Targets - Reports
    Total of 24 Armored Vehicles Reportedly Deployed by Turkey Along Syrian Border
    Syrian Deputy FM to Sputnik: Turkey Must Withdraw Its Forces, Stop Interference
    Turkey Condemns US Plans to Create 'Border Security Force' in Syria
    Plane Nearly Crashes Into Sea After Skidding off Runway in Turkey (VIDEO, PHOTO)
    Tags:
    Syrian Kurds, crisis, conflict, independence, Syrian Kurdish Democratic Union Party (PYD), Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), Daesh, Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG), Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Turkey, Syria, United States, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Moscow Metro: Architectural Extravagance Hidden Underground
    Moscow Metro: Architectural Extravagance Hidden Underground
    Imaginary Battle
    Imaginary Battle
    Syria: The Road to Victory
    Syria: the Road to Victory

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok