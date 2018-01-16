Register
20:29 GMT +316 January 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Oscar Perez speaks to the press at a night vigil to honor the more than 90 people killed during three months of anti-government protests, in Caracas, Venezuela. (File)

    ‘No One is Going to Support’ People Like Venezuelan Helicopter Pilot – Analyst

    © AP Photo/ Miguel Rodriguez
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 21

    Francisco Dominquez from the Hands of Venezuela campaign has spoken to Sputnik about the current situation regarding Venezuelan pilot Oscar Perez, who was accused of attempting to lead an armed upheaval in the country in 2017.

    Sputnik: What do you make of the social media posts by Oscar Perez saying he was trying to hand himself over to the police?

    Francisco Dominquez: The footage that Oscar Perez himself put out, it’s totally clear he was surrounded by the security forces and the story that he was going to hand himself over might be possible. However, he is not in control of everyone else who has weapons in his terrorist group. The information from the government is that as there was an agreement for the security forces to approach the house where they were hiding in order to take them over and arrest them, then a couple of bombs were thrown over into the security forces and bullets were fired at them and you can see this in the footage. 

    Sputnik: His attack last year came after months of unrest, there still a lot of hostility between the opposition and the government, could we expect more arrests?

    Helicopter. File photo
    © Sputnik/ : Vladimir Astapkovich
    2 Venezuelan Policemen Killed in Operation to Catch Helicopter Attack Organizer
    Francisco Dominquez: The opposition, politically and electorally, is on the floor. The economy is suffering enormously because of the economic war against the government, against the people of Venezuela, but the opposition has lost three elections massively in a row, now they are even discussing the possibility of not even fielding candidates for the upcoming presidential election that is going to take place this year. In this context it makes it extremely difficult for the opposition to actually organise anything because clearly they feel trapped by the united states or sections of the US establishment are trying to sabotage this  and as you can see as they are isolated politically and nobody will support what they are trying to do such as fly a helicopter into the supreme court building trying to kill people that were at a ceremony, 80 of them on the terrace of the building at the time when he actually launched the attack, no one is going to support than any longer. 

    Sputnik: Oscar Perez was declared a terrorist by the Venezuelan government but seen an anti-government symbol by opposition. Do you think he has ties to the US and could they be behind his group?

    Francisco Dominquez: Well there was recently a guy who tried to occupy a military barracks in the interior of the country and the terrorist attack lasted about 24 hours, the guy was arrested immediately. He was actually living in Miami at the time just before he came to Venezuela to carry out the attack. The connection with Miami is clear; you need serious logistics from the point of view of travelling all the way to the country from Miami to have all the paraphernalia, weapons, long weapons, to have the intelligence to be able to get around and take the military barracks by surprise like he did for a little while. This needs serious logistical support. I cannot imagine that this is possible without serious support from outside and always the suspect is the United States. 

    Related:

    Trade Union Says Venezuela Under President Maduro Lost Almost 4Mln Jobs
    Brazil Declares Venezuelan Charge D’Affaires Persona Non Grata
    Venezuela Starts to Release People Arrested During Demonstrations – Reports
    Tags:
    pilot, helicopter, Oscar Perez, Venezuela
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Moscow Metro: Architectural Extravagance Hidden Underground
    Moscow Metro: Architectural Extravagance Hidden Underground
    Imaginary Battle
    Imaginary Battle
    Syria: The Road to Victory
    Syria: the Road to Victory

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok