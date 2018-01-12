Register
23:08 GMT +312 January 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    This file photo taken on March 29, 2017 shows a pro-remain protester holds up an EU flag with one of the stars symbolically cut out in front of the Houses of Parliament shortly after British Prime Minister Theresa May announced to the House of Commons that Article 50 had been triggered in London on March 29, 2017.

    Stanley Johnson: 'Impossible to Imagine That You Could Have New Brexit Vote'

    © AFP 2018/ OLI SCARFF
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 10

    Former UKIP leader Nigel Farage stated on national television that a second Brexit referendum is a possibility and that Brexit voters would win by an even greater margin to finally end the ongoing debate that has gripped Britain for almost two years.

    Stanley Johnson, a renowned journalist, father of politician Boris Johnson and author of the new book Kompramat, which takes a satirical look at the political whirlwind that was 2016 gave his view on Farage’s change of heart and whether the British public has a desire for a second Brexit referendum.

    Sputnik: Do you believe Nigel Farage truly wants a second Brexit referendum?

    Stanley Johnson: I think there’s a certain evolution in Farage’s thinking; since he said what he said on TV. In the course of the day on his own radio show, he evolved somewhat, so I think you could say that he doesn’t necessarily want to have another referendum but he appears to be worried that the outcome, as it may be worked out over the course of negotiations, won’t in his view, fully reflect what he thinks people voted for on June 23, 2016.

    That appears to be the motivation, he seems to think we need to make not just clear, but doubly clear that we want to leave, so that there is absolutely no doubt in people’s minds, so that seems to be where he is coming from.

    READ MORE: Leave.EU Campaign Co-Founder Follows Farage's Call for Second Brexit Referendum

    Sputnik: Were the public misled on the terms of Brexit and do they want a second referendum to take place?

    Stanley Johnson: No I don’t believe that; absolutely not. There were a lot of issues out there, so the public took a view on all the evidence presented to it and I don’t feel they were misled.

    There’s been not much change on the basic question, as between leaving and staying. At the same time, I don’t think there is much appetite even among the remainers, as far as polls go, for a second referendum.

    The remainers appear to be saying well you know; we had the vote and that’s where we are. So I think it’s been an interesting interlude and of course some people have been writing and tweeting, that this is all driven by Farage’s desire for publicity.

    Sputnik: Is a second referendum realistically likely to take place and would a no deal Brexit be worse than a bad deal Brexit?

    Stanley Johnson: Regardless of what happens in the negotiations; unless all 27 countries agree to extend the article 50 period, then whatever happens in the negotiations, Britain is leaving on March 29, 2019, so to that extent it’s virtually impossible to imagine that you could have a new Brexit vote in the country, a new referendum vote, before then, I find it very difficult to imagine that.

    I don’t have any worries about a no deal Brexit myself. Who can tell what the outcome will be? I’m perfectly confident, I mean Britain survived perfectly well before 1973 and I’m sure we’ll survive perfectly well after 2019. So no; it doesn’t worry me in the slightest.

    The views and opinions expressed by Stanley Johnson in this article are those of the speaker and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

    Tags:
    referendum, Brexit, Nigel Farage, Britain
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures (January 6-12)
    Whips and Chains Indict Me
    Whips and Chains Indict Me
    Syria: The Road to Victory
    Syria: the Road to Victory

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok