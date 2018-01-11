Register
20:27 GMT +311 January 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Former President Bill Clinton stands on stage with his wife, Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.

    New Clinton Foundation Probe Sends Alarming Signal to Foreign Gov'ts – Analyst

    © AP Photo/ Julio Cortez
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    Ekaterina Blinova
    181

    The Clinton Foundation probe may result in the exposure of foreign government officials and prestigious foundations, Wall Street analyst Charles Ortel suggested, speaking to Sputnik. It is probable that foreign entities were aware of the charity's alleged fraud and even benefitted from it, he said, assuming that Donald Trump will reverse the trend.

    A new FBI probe into the Clinton Foundation should send an alarming signal to foreign governments and individuals who have provided donations to the charity over the past two decades, Wall Street analyst and investigative journalist Charles Ortel told Sputnik.

    "Numerous governments have sent substantial sums towards the Clinton Foundation; yet to date, the Clinton Foundation refuses to account publicly, as is required, for specifics concerning each government donation (state laws in New York and California require this for example)," Ortel stressed.

    Former U.S. President Bill Clinton (L) applauds his wife, Democratic U.S. presidential candidate Hillary Clinton (R), as they appear with their daughter Chelsea (C) at Mrs. Clinton's caucus night rally in Des Moines, Iowa February 1, 2016
    © REUTERS/ Brian Snyder
    Bill and Hillary Clinton Facing Massive Exposure Over the FBI Probe – Analyst
    The analyst pointed out that "out of about $2.3 billion in total declared donations [to the Clinton Foundation] since 1997, a large non-governmental organization called UNITAID that is backed by France, the UK, Norway, Spain, South Korea and other governments as well as by the Gates Foundation has sent more than $600 million towards the HIV/AIDS fighting part of the Clinton Foundation that was never lawfully organized or operated."

    The investigative journalist emphasized that many other governments, such as Australia, Ireland, Norway, Saudi Arabia, and Sweden "have also sent large sums towards the Clinton Foundation but, so far, have failed to complain about boldly inaccurate accounting policies and evident defects in public disclosures."

    Why Foreign Gov'ts Turned a Blind Eye to Clinton Charity's Alleged Fraud

    In his previous interviews with Sputnik, the analyst, who has been conducting a private investigation into the Clinton charity's alleged fraud, has repeatedly raised the question as to why foreign governments remain seemingly reluctant to expose the Foundation's misdeeds.

    "The numerous foreign governments that seem to be associated with Clinton 'charities' have behaved deplorably," Ortel told Sputnik in August 2017, suggesting that they apparently realized that a thorough investigation into the matter could result in "acute embarrassment and even legal exposures for individuals and [foreign governments] involved."

    Over the past two decades the Clintons have created nothing short of a globalist network with their loyalists in senior positions in foreign governments.

    ​In 2014 Tom Fitton of Judicial Watch drew attention to Bill Clinton's speaking and consulting activities worldwide during Hillary Clinton's tenure as a secretary of state. According to the documents released by the watchdog, Mr. Clinton delivered high-paid speeches in China, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, Central America, Europe, Turkey, Thailand, Taiwan, India and the Cayman Islands.

    ​"How the Obama State Department waived hundreds of ethical conflicts that allowed the Clintons and their businesses to accept money from foreign entities and corporations seeking influence boggles the mind," Fitton highlighted. "That former President Clinton trotted the globe collecting huge speaking fees while his wife presided over US foreign policy is an outrage."

    From left: Former US Presidents George H.W. Bush, Barack Obama, George W. Bush, Bill Clinton and Jimmy Carter at the White House in Washington, Jan. 7, 2009.
    © AP Photo/ J. Scott Applewhite
    From left: Former US Presidents George H.W. Bush, Barack Obama, George W. Bush, Bill Clinton and Jimmy Carter at the White House in Washington, Jan. 7, 2009.

    Will Trump Get Proponents of 'Unregulated Globalism' on the Run?

    However, it appears that a reverse trend is now gaining pace. As the Wall Street analyst remarked in his November 2017 interview with Sputnik, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's anti-corruption initiative that resulted in the detention of 11 princes, including Prince Alwaleed bin Talal, one of the world's richest people and a Clinton loyalist; his detention could be regarded as part of such a shift.

    While Hillary Clinton was US Secretary of State, The Clinton Foundation received millions of dollars from foreign governments, and at least one contribution was in violation of a State Department ethics agreement, the Washington Post reports.
    © AP Photo/ Marcio Jose Sanchez
    Wall Street Analyst: Clinton Foundation Probe to Affect Many in US Federal Gov't
    Meanwhile, on December 21, 2017, Donald Trump signed an Executive Order (EO) which stipulates that US-housed assets belonging to foreign entities and individuals involved in "serious human rights abuse" or corruption could be frozen. Furthermore, the EO targets US citizens who either helped or participated in the aforementioned abuses. The order contains a list of 13 foreign individuals from Pakistan, Ukraine, Gambia, Sudan, Nicaragua, China, Russia and etc. The EO is based on the Global Magnitsky Human Rights Accountability Act (Public Law 114-328).

    As financial blog Zero Hedge claims, the list includes several persons who allegedly have ties to the Clintons or the Clinton Foundation, such as Goulnara Karimova (Uzbekistan), Dan Gertler (Israel, Democratic Republic of the Congo), Yahya Jammeh (Gambia), Angel Rondon Rijo (Dominican Republic) and Benjamin Bol Mel (Sudan).

    Does this mean the Trump administration is seeking to get rid of the Clintons' loyalists across the globe who, as one can easily imagine, may throw sand in the gears of the US president's foreign policy?

    "Trump's team seems keenly aware of economic realities and wants to cement America's role as the largest unified market for goods and services in the world, as well as potentially the safest place to invest and store money," Ortel responded.

    Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton looks on during the second presidential debate at Washington University in St. Louis, Missouri on October 9, 2016.
    © AFP 2018/ JIM BOURG / POOL
    CCTV Commentator: Trump Dashes Hopes of Clinton-Backing Chinese Elites
    According to the Wall Street analyst, "Trump's team sees that unregulated globalism, embraced by so many around the world, creates some valid opportunities, but is ripe for corruption while engendering stifling new layers of bureaucracy."

    What Trump's team is seeking is to simplify "America's gigantic set of government programs and policies and moving to make this nation a preferred partner for projects inside and outside our borders," he suggested.

    "Should President Trump continue to succeed, I believe the crony establishment loyalists who have prospered from 1989 through 2016 may continue their resistance, but with each passing day, more and more people around the world are beginning to admire steps that Donald Trump and his team are taking to reverse damaging policies and actions of the past," Ortel emphasized.

    Why the Clinton Foundation Probe May Have Repercussions for Global Elites

    Meanwhile, Trump prepares for promoting his "America First" agenda at the World Economic Forum in the Swiss town of Davos on January 23-26. According to Adam Shaw of Fox News, observers believe that Davos presents "a sort of 'globalist' supranational approach unlike the nationalist mentality Trump campaigned on."

    Commenting on the event, Ortel asks a rhetorical question in one of his tweets: "I wonder how many people at Davos might be interested to learn that numerous governments and prestige foundations funded frauds at @ClintonFdn, while professional advisors covered these up?" 

    ​The analyst believes that there is nothing hidden that will not be disclosed.

    "Given the size of this mess, given the importance of international charitable works, and given the prominence of so many persons who have cooperated and possibly benefited from these frauds for so long, I think it is past time for at least one government to make an example of all who enabled and ran what I believe could be, counting affiliates, the largest set of frauds ever attempted in modern history," Ortel concluded.

    The views and opinions expressed by Charles Ortel, Ekaterina Blinova are those of the contributors and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Bill and Hillary Clinton Facing Massive Exposure Over the FBI Probe – Analyst
    Wall Street Analyst: Clinton Foundation Probe to Affect Many in US Federal Gov't
    Clinton Foundation Went for 'Biggest Fraud Ever Investigated' - Analyst
    Who 'Colluded with Russians'? Check if You Are Updated on Clinton-Trump Debate
    Former Secret Service Agent: President Bill Clinton Snuck Out to Visit Lovers
    Tags:
    money laundering, fraud, charity, World Economic Forum in Davos, The Clinton Foundation, Prince al-Waleed bin Talal, Hillary Clinton, Donald Trump, Bill Clinton, Europe, United States, Ukraine, Russia, Uzbekistan, Saudi Arabia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Baikal in Winter: Pure Beauty of a Frozen Lake
    Observe Traffic Regulations
    Observe Traffic Regulations
    Syria: The Road to Victory
    Syria: the Road to Victory

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok