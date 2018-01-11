Register
20:29 GMT +311 January 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    China North Korea Border

    China Unlikely Seeking More Influence Over North Korea - Chinese Scholars

    © AP Photo/ Ng Han Guan, File
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    MOSCOW (Sputnik), Tommy Yang - Despite China’s strong ambitions on the global stage in recent years to assert itself as a great power, demonstrated through the One Belt One Road (OBOR) Initiative, Beijing is unlikely to look for a bigger role in resolving the Korean nuclear crisis by pursuing more influence over Pyongyang, analysts told Sputnik.

    Tensions continued to escalate on the Korean Peninsula in 2017, when North Korea and the United States traded harsh rhetoric amid the rapid progress of Pyongyang’s nuclear arms program. But North Korean leader Kim Jong-un made a surprising peace gesture during his televised New Year’s Day speech, expressing his willingness to hold a dialogue with South Korea. Subsequent high-level inter-Korean talks helped ease tensions and led to North Korea preparing to send a delegation to the upcoming Winter Olympics held in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

    Political analysts suggested that increasingly tougher economic sanctions against North Korea could have played a role in Pyongyang extending an olive branch, as the North Korean leader also acknowledged "difficult living conditions caused by life-threatening sanctions and containment" in his speech.

    READ MORE: China Refuses to Attend Meeting on North Korea, Co-Hosted by US, Canada

    China, the largest trade partner of North Korea, voted in support of a series of United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions last year, joining the global community’s efforts in punishing Pyongyang for developing its nuclear arsenal. Beijing implemented bans on imports such as coal, iron ore and lead from North Korea, cutting off a major source of foreign currency revenue for Pyongyang.

    Chinese workers stand on a pier before a cargo ship at a port in Qingdao, east China's Shandong province on April 13, 2017
    © AFP 2018/ STR
    China Fully Suspends Exports of Iron, Industrial Equipment And Transportation Means to N Korea - Commerce Ministry
    In addition to fulfilling its role as a responsible nation under the UNSC framework, China’s willingness to carry out tougher sanctions against its increasingly aggressive neighbor could also be part of Beijing’s plan to reassert its influence in Pyongyang, political analysts speculated.

    A researcher at University of Oxford suggested recently in an op-ed in The Diplomat magazine that China enforcing economic sanctions "does not constitute a terminal breach in the China-North Korea relationship" and the punitive measures against Pyongyang primarily "aim to Beijing’s control over an increasingly unpredictable North Korean regime."

    High Cost No Gain

    However, Chinese scholars argued that enforcing economic sanctions would not help China improve its influence over North Korea.

    "It’s true that relations between China and North Korea deteriorated in recent years. After more than five years in power, Kim Jong-un has yet to visit China and Chinese leaders also never visited Pyongyang. China’s influence over North Korea indeed fell. But it’s not logical to think that sanctions can help improve China’s influence, because Pyongyang showed disgust against such sanctions. North Korea is very angry that China voted in support of the UN resolution on economic sanctions. Implementing sanctions would only reduce China’s influence further," Jin Canrong, a professor in the School of International Studies of Renmin University in Beijing, told Sputnik.

    The Chinese academic suggested that Beijing is unlikely to be seeking stronger influence in Pyongyang because such a policy would come with a high cost with little to gain in return.

    "The United States has always argued that China is not taking enough responsibility on reining in North Korea. But if China indeed has to resolve the problem, it would mean that we have to offend others, which bring little benefits in return. China would also have to pay a high price for doing this," Jin said.

    Low-Risk Silk Road

    U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks regarding the Administration's National Security Strategy at the Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center in Washington D.C., U.S. December 18, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Joshua Roberts
    Trump 'Very Disappointed' China Allegedly Exports Oil to N Korea, Claims They Were Caught 'Red Handed'
    Chinese president Xi proposed the OBOR Initiative as part of his ambitious plan to boost the nation’s influence globally. The massive development strategy covers over 60 countries in Asia, Europe and Africa, with Beijing expected to pour billions of dollars on infrastructure construction and building new trade routes.

    Compared to the OBOR Initiative, which also serves the goal of boosting China’s image as a global super power, taking the lead on resolving the nuclear crisis on the Korean peninsula would be much more difficult for China to accomplish, the Beijing-based expert suggested.

    "The OBOR Initiative comes from China’s domestic economic needs. We have excessive capacity in China in many industries, such as power generation and steel production. If this is handled improperly, it could trigger economic crisis. For China, domestic issue is a big problem. The OBOR Initiative can help boost China’s global influence with minimal risks involved. Even if you face losses in 30 percent of the projects you invest in, it won’t be that big of a problem. In comparison, resolving the nuclear crisis on the Korean peninsula is much more difficult. Even if China can help solve this problem, the benefits are not very obvious," he said.

    No Pro-China Government

    With a growing number of Chinese scholars expressing concerns over security implications China may face as a result of North Korea’s rapidly progressing nuclear capabilities, some Western experts brought up the idea of China resolving such threats by fostering a new pro-Beijing government in Pyongyang.

    In an op-ed published in The Australian newspaper, Bill Emmott, a former editor-in-chief of The Economist and the author of The Fate of the West, suggested that a Chinese invasion or government change through China’s threat could be an opportunity to "make China great again."

    READ MORE: China Calls for Restraint Following Adoption of UNSC Resolution on North Korea

    However, Chinese scholars argued that despite the nation’s strong ambitions to become a great power, China missed the best opportunity to support a pro-Beijing regime in Pyongyang.

    "Cultivating a new pro-Beijing regime in Pyongyang would be the best outcome for China. But the best opportunity had passed a long time ago. The best window occurred when Kim Jong Il [North Korea’s former leader] just passed away and Kim Jong-un just took over. As we Chinese always say, it’s the golden opportunity to support ‘a baby emperor’ when the former emperor just passed away. Any great power would try such a move, but China did not. I don’t know why," Ding Xueliang, a political analyst and a social science professor at the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology, told Sputnik.

    The Hong Kong-based scholar also argued that China lacks the technical prowess to pull off such a move today.

    "From the technical perspective, China has never done something like this. Beijing doesn’t have the operational readiness today. In comparison, although Russia’s national strength is on the decline in recent years, Moscow has a lot more operational experiences in similar situations in the past 100 years. For a lot of things, you need to try to do it first. Otherwise you’ll never have such experiences," Ding said.

    No Impact On Xi’s Legacy

    Despite Chinese president Xi’s signature policy being the "great revival" of the nation and boosting China’s image as a great power globally since taking office in late 2012, failing to take the lead on resolving the nuclear crisis on the Korean peninsula would not hurt his legacy, the Hong Kong-based scholar suggested.

    A barbed-wire fence is set up around a golf course owned by Lotte, where the U.S. Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) system will be deployed, in Seongju, South Korea, March 1, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Kim Joon-beom/Yonhap
    China, S Korea to Cooperate on N Korean Crisis Yet Need Time to Heal THAAD Row
    "It would not have any impact on Xi’s legacy, because this [North Korea] problem existed during [former Chinese President] Hu Jintao’s time. It’s not about Xi. Even if Xi can’t resolve this problem properly, no one will blame him, because it’s not a problem occurred under his watch. But if Xi can resolve this problem successfully, it’ll be a huge plus for him," Ding said.

    The Chinese scholar believes the Chinese leadership’s strategy on North Korea is simply to minimize possible negative impacts on China.

    "I don’t think they have a complete and well thought plan on North Korea. They’re just monitoring the progress of the situation on a daily basis and try their best to avoid the worst outcome. They don’t have anything that can help root out this problem. They want to make sure that this situation would not hurt China’s interest. Beijing simply wants to minimize possible damages," he said.

    The expert added that he believes China’s ambition to become a great power will stay only in rhetoric until the country demonstrates that it is capable of taking the lead on resolving various crises globally.

    The views and opinions expressed by Jin Canrong and Ding Xueliang are those of the experts and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Intra-Korean Talks May Only Defuse Tensions, Solution Depends on US - Analysts
    Trump to Moon: US is Open to Talks With N Korea Under 'Right Circumstances'
    US Plans to Send 'Clear Deterrent Message' to Russia, China and N Korea
    Tags:
    influence, One Belt, One Road, Democratic Republic of North Korea (DPRK), China
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Baikal in Winter: Pure Beauty of a Frozen Lake
    Observe Traffic Regulations
    Observe Traffic Regulations
    Syria: The Road to Victory
    Syria: the Road to Victory

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok