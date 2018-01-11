Register
06:01 GMT +311 January 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Stephen Bannon, campaign CEO for Republican presidential candidate, Donald Trump, looks on as Trump speaks during a campaign rally, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2016, in Denver

    Journalist: Steve Bannon's Departure is ‘Going to Hurt Breitbart a Lot'

    © AP Photo/ Evan Vucci
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    1 0 0

    On Tuesday, news broke that Steve Bannon, US President Donald Trump's former chief White House strategist, was once more out of a job after being forced out of Breitbart News.

    In response, Bannon released a statement reflecting on his time with the publication which indicated that he was "proud of what the Breitbart team has accomplished in so short a period of time."

    Bannon's departure, according to reports, was pushed by Rebekah Mercer, a major financial patron of Breitbart who was less than thrilled with the 64-year-old's comments regarding a certain meeting between Donald Trump, Jr. and a Russian lawyer during the 2016 presidential campaign.

    Bannon, in comments later published in Michael Wolff's "Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House," described the Trump Tower meeting as "treasonous" and "unpatriotic."

    In the end, it was Bannon's need to appear powerful that led to his ouster from Breitbart, according to investigative reporter Dave Lindorff.

    Speaking to Radio Sputnik's Loud & Clear, Lindorff said the Virginian journalist ultimately forgot to tell Wolff what was and what wasn't "on the record."

    "As a reporter… one of the things i've learned is that if you talk with someone long enough who has these self images of being really powerful they do kind of forget that they have vulnerabilities… especially if you're [interviewing them repeatedly], they forget after a while to say ‘this is off the record,'" the CounterPunch columnist said. "It's very common and then they'll come back and say ‘oh by the way that was off the record,' and then you just have to say ‘no it wasn't, that's not how it works.'"

    White House chief strategist Steve Bannon listens as President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with county sheriffs in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington
    © AP Photo/ Evan Vucci
    Former Presidential Adviser Steve Bannon Forced Out at Breitbart

    "They forget that they don't really have control of the outcome… it's in keeping that [Bannon] would have sort of wanted to glorify himself to this reporter and he thought that's how it would be done," Lindorff added.

    And just as Bannon started backtracking his statements, the coffin was sealed, says Lindorff.

    "He sort of gave it up and showed how bad this was for him when he tried to apologize and get back in Trump's good graces, which was blown off," Lindorff told show hosts Brian Becker and John Kiriakou. "This is not a guy with a history of making apologies, he's somebody who actually  trashed people for making apologies… it's like a sign of weakness [for him]."

    But when it comes to the future of Breitbart, Lindorff believes Bannon's removal is going to do nothing but hurt the organization.

    "[Bannon] is a guy who's organizationally competent, he's smart and I suspect that he's the brains behind the outfit and that's going to hurt Breitbart a lot," he noted.

    A founding member of Breitbart's board in 2007, Bannon later became the outlet's executive chair in March 2012 after founder Andrew Breitbart died from heart failure. He left Breitbart to join Trump on his presidential campaign in 2016, and Bannon would later become the White House chief strategist before leaving in August 2017 and returning to Breitbart.

    Related:

    White House Denies Rumors Cell Phones Ban Was Reaction to Bannon's Disclosures
    Trump Feuds With Bannon: Mueller Investigation, Campaign
    Trump Jr.: Bannon Turned His White House Career Opportunity Into Nightmare
    Bannon's ‘Treasonous' Comment Intended to Show Trump He Made a ‘Huge Mistake'
    Bannon Brawl
    Tags:
    Breitbart, Steve Bannon
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    One-Day Trip Suggestions: Top Nine Most Charming Places for a Short Stay
    One-Day Trip Suggestions: Top Nine Most Charming Places for a Short Stay
    Pardon Me? The Return of Arpaio
    Pardon Me? The Return of Arpaio
    Syria: The Road to Victory
    Syria: the Road to Victory

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok