French Writer Raped as Teen Supports Deneuve, Slams #MeToo Campaign

Despite the fact that Sylvie Le Bian, an author of three bestselling novels, was raped at the age 17, she signed a collective letter in support of the right of men to give signs of attention to women, which was published by Le Monde daily. The woman explained her position in an interview with Sputnik.

Modern societies are now witnessing the radicalization of the ideas of feminism, French writer Sylvie Le Bian told Sputnik, adding that she personally opposes this trend.

"I support the idea of making people aware of what women face in everyday life. But I want people to really think about what we can do. It doesn't necessarily mean condemning or trying to punish someone. We need to try to inform and educate people, educate our children with the idea of mutual respect. And it can only be done together with men. We live with men and we can't stigmatize the male sex on the pretext that there are bastards among them," the woman said.

Le Bian had to endure a terrible period in her life, when she was raped at the age of 17. She is confident, however, that even after such a horrifying event, a woman can look at things impartially and have a sober judgment.

"I am a convinced feminist; I advocate equality between men and women. Every day, I see men who work in various associations and fight for women's rights. I signed this collective letter for them. One shouldn't confuse different things," the writer said.

In her opinion, the harsh attacks on the women who signed the collective letter can be explained by the desire to silence people who have an alternative opinion.

"I am facing insults, but at the same time I get so much support from women who keep silent and are afraid [to voice their opinion]. And among them are women of all generations. I just can't accept the violence of women against women! Women started to condemn each other, and that's what the men have been doing for many years," Le Bian concluded.

A group of 100 women, including French actress Catherine Deneuve and other prominent figures, opposed the wave of "hatred against men" amid the #MeToo campaign against sexual abuse and harassment in an open letter published by the Le Monde newspaper on Monday.

According to the authors, the problem of violence against women has reasonably attracted a lot of attention after the sex crimes scandal surrounding Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein. This is a good thing, but at the same time the whole debate has led to a situation in which women are forced to speak the way they are expected, and those who disagree are being silenced.

The #MeToo movement has spread all over the world since the October revelations of widespread sexual misconduct accusations against the powerful film producer and executive Harvey Weinstein.

The hashtag #MeToo was started on Twitter to encourage women to publicize their experiences of sexual misconduct in an effort to demonstrate its widespread prevalence in today's society.

