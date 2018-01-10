Register
23:50 GMT +310 January 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    #Metoo

    French Writer Raped as Teen Supports Deneuve, Slams #MeToo Campaign

    CC0
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    260

    Despite the fact that Sylvie Le Bian, an author of three bestselling novels, was raped at the age 17, she signed a collective letter in support of the right of men to give signs of attention to women, which was published by Le Monde daily. The woman explained her position in an interview with Sputnik.

    Modern societies are now witnessing the radicalization of the ideas of feminism, French writer Sylvie Le Bian told Sputnik, adding that she personally opposes this trend.

    "I support the idea of making people aware of what women face in everyday life. But I want people to really think about what we can do. It doesn't necessarily mean condemning or trying to punish someone. We need to try to inform and educate people, educate our children with the idea of mutual respect. And it can only be done together with men. We live with men and we can't stigmatize the male sex on the pretext that there are bastards among them," the woman said.

    Le Bian had to endure a terrible period in her life, when she was raped at the age of 17. She is confident, however, that even after such a horrifying event, a woman can look at things impartially and have a sober judgment.

    READ MORE: #MeToo Campaign May Make German Workplace 'Sterile', Ex-Minister Warns

    "I am a convinced feminist; I advocate equality between men and women. Every day, I see men who work in various associations and fight for women's rights. I signed this collective letter for them. One shouldn't confuse different things," the writer said.

    In her opinion, the harsh attacks on the women who signed the collective letter can be explained by the desire to silence people who have an alternative opinion.

    "I am facing insults, but at the same time I get so much support from women who keep silent and are afraid [to voice their opinion]. And among them are women of all generations. I just can't accept the violence of women against women! Women started to condemn each other, and that's what the men have been doing for many years," Le Bian concluded.

    A group of 100 women, including French actress Catherine Deneuve and other prominent figures, opposed the wave of "hatred against men" amid the #MeToo campaign against sexual abuse and harassment in an open letter published by the Le Monde newspaper on Monday.

    READ MORE: 'Vigilante Justice': Film Icon Catherine Deneuve Slams #MeToo 'Puritanism'

    According to the authors, the problem of violence against women has reasonably attracted a lot of attention after the sex crimes scandal surrounding Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein. This is a good thing, but at the same time the whole debate has led to a situation in which women are forced to speak the way they are expected, and those who disagree are being silenced.

    The #MeToo movement has spread all over the world since the October revelations of widespread sexual misconduct accusations against the powerful film producer and executive Harvey Weinstein.

    The hashtag #MeToo was started on Twitter to encourage women to publicize their experiences of sexual misconduct in an effort to demonstrate its widespread prevalence in today's society.

    The views expressed in this article are solely those of the speaker and do not necessarily reflect the official position of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Norwegian Labor Leader Steps Down as #Metoo Claims First Big Scalp
    #MeToo Campaign May Make German Workplace 'Sterile', Ex-Minister Warns
    ‘Harasser Is at Fault’: Expanding Global #MeToo Movement Gains Ground in Japan
    Tags:
    MeToo, sexual harassment, letter, rape, abuse, women, criticism
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    One-Day Trip Suggestions: Top Nine Most Charming Places for a Short Stay
    One-Day Trip Suggestions: Top Nine Most Charming Places for a Short Stay
    Pardon Me? The Return of Arpaio
    Pardon Me? The Return of Arpaio
    Syria: The Road to Victory
    Syria: the Road to Victory

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok