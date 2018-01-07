Register
23:58 GMT +307 January 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    U.S. President Donald Trump reacts after delivering his first address to a joint session of Congress from the floor of the House of Representatives iin Washington, U.S., February 28, 2017

    Fire & Fury: 'Take Away the Emotion, and Trump Has Very Good Shot at Reelection'

    © REUTERS/ Jim Lo Scalzo/Pool
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    413

    Michael Wolff's much-hyped account of White House politics under Donald Trump continues to fly off store shelves, prompting anger from the president, who has described the book as 'fiction' and called its author a 'fraud'. Speaking to Sputnik, political scientist Glen Duerr offered some predictions regarding the book's long-term consequences.

    An associate professor of international studies at Cedarville University in Ohio, Dr. Duerr, the international relations expert who also specializes in European and US politics, spoke to Radio Sputnik about his takeaways from Fire and Fury.

    Sputnik: What is your take on the book's credibility? What is Mr. Wolff trying to achieve by writing a book like this?

    Glen Duerr: It's difficult to know, because clearly this is an author that had access to the White House, and a wide variety of sources. He claims to have dozens of hours of tape recorded interviews. So there's certainly some credence on that level. 

    U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks regarding the Administration's National Security Strategy at the Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center in Washington D.C., U.S. December 18, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Joshua Roberts
    Trump Slams Fire&Fury's Wolff As Author Says Book Will Kick Him From Office
    But it seems like certainly from a lot of excerpts and sections that I've read that there's a lot of speculation, a lot of positions of particular people that may have an axe to grind against the Trump administration. So it's going to take some time to look through the sources, wade through the taped interviews to figure out what's true, what's false, and what's simply spin in this book.

    Sputnik: Mr. Wolff has said that his book has this sort of 'emperor has no clothes' narrative to it, and that there's a good chance that it will end the Trump presidency. Do you think that's a viable perspective?

    Glen Duerr: No, I think that ultimately the 2018 midterm elections will be difficult for Republicans. I think there will be a backlash. We're seeing that in polling. Of course it's January, not November, when the elections take place.

    But in terms of Trump's viability for reelection, he has a good shot. When you take away the emotions, in American politics the incumbent has a very good chance of reelection, and much depends really on the nominee of the Democratic Party in 2020. In terms of impeachment or anything like that I don't see that yet. That's a very political-type game and will depend as well on the 2018 midterm elections.

    Sputnik: What can you say about the conflicts between Trump and Steve Bannon, who reportedly made some very unflattering remarks about Trump's family in the book, and about whom the president has made some equally unflattering comments? What can you say about their relationship?

    Glen Duerr: It's a very interesting and in some ways strange relationship, because on the one hand, Steve Bannon was something of an architect for President Trump's election. Really, when you look at his political rise or look at the polling, he was behind for a long time, and made a pretty late surge in order to win. And some of that is credited to Steve Bannon. 

    Also, they're cut from a very similar political cloth, in terms of their positions, which have really overturned conservative and Republican strategies for decades. They've made changes to that, and so they're a similar in that regard in that they share a lot of these core ideologies. Maybe their similarities have caused them to butt heads at times, because Bannon was [ultimately] fired from the White House and was no longer [the president's] counsel. But it seemed like they were going to work together to change the Republican Party from the outside…

    U.S. President Donald Trump (from L), joined by Chief of Staff Reince Priebus, Vice President Mike Pence, National Security Advisor Michael Flynn, Communications Director Sean Spicer and senior advisor Steve Bannon, speaks by phone with Russia's President Vladimir Putin in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, U.S. January 28, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Jonathan Ernst
    Trump-Bannon Battle Heats Up: Former Ally ‘Wants the President to Fail’
    It looked like they were going to try and take on Republican members of Congress. If you take a look for example at Jeff Flake from Arizona stepping down in the Senate –that's just one example of them working to change the party.

    But this book has clearly changed all of that and I think the relationship has really soured again.

    White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon departs after a meeting about the American Health Care Act on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., U.S. (File)
    © REUTERS/ Aaron P. Bernstein
    White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon departs after a meeting about the American Health Care Act on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., U.S. (File)

    Sputnik: What kind of impact is this book ultimately going to have?

    Glen Duerr: In the short term, I think it will have a significant impact. I think the president's polling numbers will be hit further. He's kind of in the upper thirties right now, which isn't great for a president, and one that wants to be reelected. So I think you'll see through January and maybe even into February the polling numbers languish. 

    But once Congress gets back to work, when they start moving beyond tax reform, when people file their taxes, I think the book will have limited medium and long-term impact.

    U.S. President Donald Trump displays his signature after signing the $1.5 trillion tax overhaul plan along with a short-term government spending bill in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, U.S
    © REUTERS/ Jonathan Ernst
    U.S. President Donald Trump displays his signature after signing the $1.5 trillion tax overhaul plan along with a short-term government spending bill in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, U.S

    Sputnik: Do you think we're going to see some backlash from President Trump?

    Glen Duerr: I don't think there will be long-term impact for most. I think he will continue to use the term 'Sloppy Steve' and will go after Steve Bannon for example; he will continue to attack Michael Wolff via Twitter. But it really depends on the staying power of this book. It's already number one with presales with Amazon; it's flying off the shelves in local bookstores. I think a lot of people across the political spectrum are interested. So it really depends if this book continues to have an impact. At some point, President Trump will probably have a cabinet reshuffle, and some of the quotes in this book could have an impact there.

    Sputnik: What do you make of the demand for the book, and its popularity? Why does everyone seem to want to have a copy?

    Glen Duerr: I think in part it's [the fact that] President Trump is a real lightning rod. He has his core supporters, who love him and back him. The Democratic side, or roughly half the country, is vehemently opposed to him, and I think to a wider degree than any other Republican in public life. That's the first key issue.

    U.S. President Donald Trump departs for holiday travel to his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, from the White House in Washington, U.S. December 22, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Jonathan Ernst
    Trump Declares Himself 'Stable Genius', Trolled Hard by Twitter & the World
    The second one is that it's simply of interest to a lot of people. What was it like in his first 100 days? They're interested in White House politics, and then also comparing it in terms of history.

    The third factor is that Trump himself has [brought up] libel laws, and I think that prompted a lot of people just to go out and buy the book. In a way, talking about it so frequently on Twitter, and through [spokeswoman] Sarah Huckabee Sanders, has kind of interested a lot of people who really don't want to see any changes to libel laws, that want freedom of the press, and I think it's his own reaction that has prompted greater book sales.

    The views and opinions expressed by Dr. Duerr are those of the expert and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Tags:
    expert analysis, political analysis, book, Fire and Fury, Michael Wolff, Steve Bannon, Donald Trump, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Merry Orthodox Christmas Celebrations in Russia
    Merry Orthodox Christmas Celebrations in Russia
    Bad Bill? Say It Ain’t So!
    Bad Bill? Say It Ain’t So!
    Syria: The Road to Victory
    Syria: the Road to Victory

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok