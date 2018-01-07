Register
17:47 GMT +307 January 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini shakes hands with Cuba's Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez in Havana, Cuba, January 4, 2018

    The EU 'Going at Loggerheads' With US Over Cuba – Analyst

    © REUTERS/ Alexandre Meneghini
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    180

    EU foreign policy and security chief Federica Mogherini has underscored predictability in the bloc's ties with Cuba. She also reproached the Trump administration for its policy shift on the Latin American country. Speaking to Sputnik, American University professor Fulton Armstrong praised the EU for its resolve "to step in."

    Referring to Brussels' intention to develop partnership ties with Havana, Fulton Armstrong, a professor at American University who has held several positions in the United States government concerned with intelligence and policy matters related to Latin America, said that "this is the question of the EU going at loggerheads with the United States over Cuba."

    Sputnik: This active engagement between the EU and Cuba… is it to fill the void that has now sort of appeared?

    Fulton Armstrong: "This is the question of the United States withdrawing its presence and engagement from Cuba and the EU naturally saying 'if you don't want to engage, we will. I think it would be fair to give the EU leadership some credit for letting the Obama normalization process have a good try. They gave it two years, Trump has signaled he doesn't intend to put energy into normalization so it's natural for the EU to step in."

    Sputnik: Doesn't the US have much more to gain as a very close neighbor of Cuba in terms of trade and other influence?

    Fulton Armstrong: You are completely right that proximity would argue that we would be the predominant trading partner, we would benefit the most and they would benefit the most because of the obvious proximity between us. There's natural relationship not just by geography, but by culture and history between Americans and Cubans. […] But the State Department has never really concealed the fact that Cuba is predominantly an internal political issue, not a foreign policy issue.

    The views expressed in this article are solely those of Fulton Armstrong and do not necessarily reflect the official position of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Mogherini Says US Economic Blockade of Cuba 'Obsolete, Illegal'
    Cuba's Raul Castro Denies Using Sound Weapons Against US Diplomats
    US to Impose New Sanctions on Cuba as Part of Trump's New Policies - Treasury
    EU-Cuba Agreement Signals New Era in Bilateral Relations In Spite Of US Blockade
    Tags:
    ties, normalization, engagement, relations, EU, Barack Obama, Donald Trump, Federica Mogherini, United States, Cuba
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Say Hello to Our Little Friends! New Weapons to Be Adopted by Russian Armed Forces in 2018
    New Weapons to Be Adopted by Russian Armed Forces in 2018
    Bad Bill? Say It Ain’t So!
    Bad Bill? Say It Ain’t So!
    Syria: The Road to Victory
    Syria: the Road to Victory

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok