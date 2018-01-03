Register
19:21 GMT +303 January 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Medical workers aid injured people at the finish line of the 2013 Boston Marathon following an explosion.

    'Three-Sided Coin': Analyst Looks at Root Causes of Home-Grown Terrorism in US

    © AP Photo/ Charles Krupa
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Jihadists are not the only terrorist threat the US faces these days, as “far-right” and “far-left” radicalization is no less dangerous, Albert Ford, a program associate with the programs International Security and Fellows at the New America think tank, told Radio Sputnik.

    The FBI has released a report which concludes that home-grown radicalized US individuals are the main terrorist threat to the US in 2018.

    “The FBI has set up a database that has traced all jihadism-related terrorists crimes since the 9/11 [attacks], and we have 425 people in that database coming from 34 states. The FBI has additionally said it has investigations ongoing in all 50 states,” Albert Ford said.

    He added, however, that jihadist terrorism is “only one side of a three sided coin” which includes “far-right terrorism” and “far left terrorism” which, together with jihadist terrorism, presents a highly complex problem.

    United States Department of Justice
    CC BY-SA 3.0 / w:User:Coolcaesar / United States Department of Justice
    US Citizen Convicted on Terrorism Charges Gets 13-Year Sentence
    When asked about what can be done to quash the sources of radical propaganda in the United States, Ford mentioned a past tendency to separate jihadist ideology from the terrorism itself.

    “And this is a problem because these individuals, who either attempt to or successfully carry out [terrorist] attacks, can open up their web browser and get their hands on videos, twitter postings or encrypted chatrooms. It’s going to be a hard problem, as it starts and ends online. We’ve tracked 27 cases this year in the US and 80 percent of them have revealed some sort of radicalization via the internet,” Albert Ford noted, elaborating on the radicalization process of potential homegrown terrorists.

    He said that the government has to walk a very fine line between being respectful of people’s rights while ensuring that violent forms of propaganda do not have an online haven.

    “In addition, many of these people have troubled pasts, whether it is failed marriages or jobs that have gone south, or feeling disconnected from their communities. I think the problem could be solved from the bottom up. It’s not necessarily the federal government imposing solutions down on local communities, but rather working together  having local and state governments  reach out to the communities, especially to people who feel disaffected and bringing them closer in [instead of] pushing people further out to the fringes, thus exacerbating the problem,” Albert Ford emphasized.

    The views expressed in this article are solely those of the speaker and do not necessarily reflect the official position of Sputnik.

    Related:

    British Police to Involve Public in Combating Home-Grown Terrorism
    Home-Grown Terrorism: Who Sows the Seeds?
    Tags:
    radicalization, far-right extremists, jihadists, root causes, home-grown terrorists, New America, Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Albert Ford, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Snow Maidens From Around the World
    Snow Maidens From Around the World
    Happy New Year!
    Happy New Year!
    Syria: The Road to Victory
    Syria: the Road to Victory

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok