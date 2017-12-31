Register
15:26 GMT +331 December 2017
Listen Live
    Search
    Iberian ribbed newt

    Salamander Study to Help Bring Regeneration Abilities to Humans – Researcher

    CC BY 2.0 / belgianchocolate / Pleurodeles waltl-- Iberian ribbed newt
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    102

    In an interview with Sputnik, Ahmed Elewa, one of the Swedish scientists sequencing the genome of the Iberian salamander, who wrote the related study and is a postdoctoral fellow at Karolinska Institute's Department of Cell and Molecular Biology in Solna in Greater Stockholm, told Sputnik about the importance of her work.

    The scientific team of Karolinska Institute's Department of Cell and Molecular Biology in Solna, Greater Stockholm managed to effectively sequence the genome of the Spanish ribbed newt that inhabits the southern Iberian Peninsula and Morocco. The researchers identified protein-coding genes in the genome which provide clues to the animal's regenerative abilities.

    When asked why they chose the salamander for their research, Ahmed Elewa, author of the study and postdoctoral fellow at Karolinska Institute's Department of Cell and Molecular Biology, referred to the amphibian's "extraordinary ability to regenerate."

    READ MORE: US Scientists Perform Gene Editing Therapy in First Clinical Trial on Patient

    "We call them champions of the regeneration. […] They are obviously doing something that we can't and we can understand secrets behind that. It has a lot of potential medical benefits for us," Elewa said.

    Now that "the researchers have a genome sequence," it is possible for them "to understand the mechanism behind the regeneration," he said.

    He cited "a couple of surprises" related to sequencing the genome of the Iberian salamander, which he said does not rely on a gene called 'pack seven' like mammals do when regenerating their skeleton muscles; it uses a different mechanism.

    "We have also found that a few genes become active and expanded after an injury and the beginning of the regeneration process and therefore play an important role in regeneration," he said.

    READ MORE: China's Gene Sequencing Tech Second to None

    Elewa suggested that the process of regeneration in salamanders relies on activating some of the genes responsible for the amphibian's embryonic development.

    "[…] Once we have a number of genes that we think are important for the salamander's regeneration, we would activate them in frogs and afterwards in mammals," he said.

    Stressing the importance of triggering the regeneration response, Eleva pointed out that the scientists' long-term goal is "to bring this [regenerative] ability to other animals, especially to human beings."

    READ MORE: Octopuses Can Edit Their Own Genetic Code to Increase Intelligence

    When asked how long it will take to apply the technology, he said that "in terms of genome sequence, this is available [already] today for download with no charge at all."

    The views and opinions expressed by Mohammad Marandi are those of the speaker and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.  

    Related:

    Male Birth Control Breakthrough: Scientists Can Block Sperm Production Gene
    Expert Says Not All Gene Detection Products Reliable, Despite Plunging Prices
    Chinese Scientists Retract Gene Editing Thesis, Lacks Peer Review
    Researchers Find Superbug Gene Spreading in Chinese Hospitals
    Tags:
    genome, salamander, genes, regeneration, research, study
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    To Infinity and Beyond! Highlights of Space Photography in 2017
    To Infinity and Beyond! Highlights of Space Photography in 2017
    Covert Deal
    Covert Deal
    Syria: The Road to Victory
    Syria: the Road to Victory

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok