Register
00:03 GMT +331 December 2017
Listen Live
    Search
    A supporter of former President Alberto Fujimori wears a jacket that says in Spanish Free Fujimori outside the clinic where the jailed leader was admitted the previous day after suffering a drop in blood pressure in Lima, Peru, Sunday, Dec. 24, 2017. The former strongman, who governed from 1990 to 2000, is a polarizing figure in Peru. Some Peruvians laud him for defeating the Maoist Shining Path guerrillas, while others loathe him for human rights violations carried out under his government. (AP Photo/Martin Mejia)

    Amnesty of Ex-President is 'Exchange of Courtesies' With Peruvian Opposition

    © AP Photo/ Martin Mejia
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    The decision by Peruvian President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski to pardon Alberto Fujimori, who was sentenced to 25 years in prison in 2009, has raised questions, David Sulmont, a professor at Pontifical Catholic University of Peru, told Sputnik, dubbing the move "an exchange of courtesies" between the incumbent leader and Fujimori supporters.

    The amnesty granted to former Peruvian President Alberto Fujimori by the current leader of the country, Pedro Pablo Kuczynski, is an exchange of civilities, not a transparent process, political scientist David Sulmont, a professor at Pontifical Catholic University of Peru, told Sputnik Mundo.

    "The speed at which this step was taken indicates a lack of transparency," Sulmont said. "This is a political decision, the result of an exchange of courtesies, which prompted outrage among opponents of the pardon."

    On December 24 Kuchinsky pardoned Fujimori, who was serving a 25-year prison term for corruption, human rights violations and the killing of civilians. According to the presidential administration, the former president was released for health reasons.

    Protesters clash with police near Centerio hospital after Peruvian President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski pardoned former President Alberto Fujimori in Lima, Peru, December 25, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Guadalupe Pardo
    Activist: Peru's Ex-Leader Pardoning Won't Lead to National Reconciliation
    This happened after Kuczynski managed to survive the impeachment vote proposed by the hard-right Popular Force party, led by Fujimori's daughter Keiko. However, the very same party then saved the president from being ousted: almost ten Fujimori supporters including Alberto Fujimori's son, Kenji, abstained from the vote at the last minute instead of supporting the measure.

    The fact that the amnesty was granted to the former Peruvian president three days after the impeachment vote is hardly a coincidence, Sulmont believes.

    "Negotiations were held," the political scientist suggested, insisting that the process could be more transparent.

    According to Sulmont, Kuczynski's sudden change of heart may result in the recognition of the decision as illegal.

    The academic recalled that the incumbent president is seeking to bolster the stability of his government and is trying to get closer to the Fujimori faction Popular Force.

    Sulmont believes that Fujimori's pardon won't lead to the removal of the Kuczynski government but will provoke "a final break with some factions which reluctantly supported the president in the second round of elections against Keiko Fujimori and did not allow his ouster several day ago" in the country's Congress.

    A supporter of former President Alberto Fujimori wears a jacket that says in Spanish Free Fujimori outside the clinic where the jailed leader was admitted the previous day after suffering a drop in blood pressure in Lima, Peru, Sunday, Dec. 24, 2017. The former strongman, who governed from 1990 to 2000, is a polarizing figure in Peru. Some Peruvians laud him for defeating the Maoist Shining Path guerrillas, while others loathe him for human rights violations carried out under his government. (AP Photo/Martin Mejia)
    © AP Photo/ Martin Mejia
    ‘Very Dangerous’: Peru’s President Pardons Former Dictator Fujimori After 10 Years In Prison
    During the impeachment vote, 78 representatives out of 130 supported the bid while 19 were against. The numbers fell short of the necessary 87 votes to impeach Kuczynski.

    Fujimori's pardon inflicted losses on Kuczynski's cabinet, as three congressmen announced their resignation: Alberto de Belaunde, Vicente Zeballos, Gino Costa.

    "I respect the decision of the president of the Republic to grant the pardon [to Fujimori], but I do not approve of the way it was implemented. I regret that I must declare that in the next few days I will officially depart from Peruanos Por el Kambio (the Kuczynski-led party)," Costa wrote in his Twitter account on December 25.

    ​According to Sulmont, opponents of Fujimori will boost their positions in the near future. However, the political scientist is not sure whether they will be able to achieve sustainability.

    Fujimori was in office from 1990 to 2000. The former president was accused of corruption and crimes against humanity, including ordering massacres by death squads in 2009 and sentenced to 25 years' imprisonment. The pardoning of the former leader of the country caused controversy within Peruvian society and provoked mass protests in Lima and other cities.

    The views and opinions expressed by David Sulmont are those of the speaker and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Activist: Peru's Ex-Leader Pardoning Won't Lead to National Reconciliation
    ‘Very Dangerous’: Peru’s President Pardons Former Dictator Fujimori
    Former Top Peru Soccer Official Acquitted in FIFA Corruption Case - Reports
    Political Payoff? Peru’s President Pardons Ex-Strongman Fujimori
    Peru's Congress Votes Against Impeaching President Amid Graft Scandal
    Tags:
    dictator, impeachment, amnesty, protests, Pedro Pablo Kuczynski, Alberto Fujimori, Latin America, Lima, Peru
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    To Infinity and Beyond! Highlights of Space Photography in 2017
    To Infinity and Beyond! Highlights of Space Photography in 2017
    Covert Deal
    Covert Deal
    Syria: The Road to Victory
    Syria: the Road to Victory

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok