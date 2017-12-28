Register
05:19 GMT +328 December 2017
Listen Live
    Search
    A supporter of former President Alberto Fujimori wears a jacket that says in Spanish Free Fujimori outside the clinic where the jailed leader was admitted the previous day after suffering a drop in blood pressure in Lima, Peru, Sunday, Dec. 24, 2017. The former strongman, who governed from 1990 to 2000, is a polarizing figure in Peru. Some Peruvians laud him for defeating the Maoist Shining Path guerrillas, while others loathe him for human rights violations carried out under his government. (AP Photo/Martin Mejia)

    ‘Very Dangerous’: Peru’s President Pardons Former Dictator Fujimori

    © AP Photo/ Martin Mejia
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    1 0 0

    Just six days after he narrowly dodged impeachment on corruption charges, Peruvian President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski pardoned former dictator Alberto Fujimori, who ruled the country from 1990 to 2000.

    Fujimori was deposed in a soft coup in 2000 when the government turned against him, and in 2007 he was sentenced to six years in prison for ordering illegal searches and seizures. His sentence was upped to 25 years in 2009 on charges of human rights violations.

    Fujimori maintains a controversial legacy in Peru: while he defeated leftist guerrilla groups such as the Shining Path, his methods were brutal and left 70,000 Peruvians dead in a country of 21.8 million, according to World Bank statistics. While he restored the country's macroeconomic stability, he also embezzled an estimated $600 million.

    Radio Sputnik's Loud & Clear hosts Brian Becker and John Kiriakou spoke to Andrea Alvarado, a political analyst and an activist with the left-wing Broad Front coalition, and Walter Smolarek, a journalist and Sputnik news analyst.

    "I think this is a very bad thing for Peru and it's one more sign for the right-wing turn that's happening on the continent in general," said Alvarado. "l I think that the decision that the current president made is a very dangerous thing to do, because it's definitely going to polarize the situation further. Actually, the government has already started losing support — some of the secretaries have left."

    Kiriakou brought up a Peruvian law that prohibits presidential pardons for those convicted of murder or kidnapping. However, the law has an exception for those suffering from incurable illness or severe mental disorders, and Kiriakou asked if it were possible that this were the case for Fujimori.

    People celebrate in favor of Peru's ex-president Alberto Fujmori in Lima on December 24, 2017
    © AFP 2017/ ANDINA
    Political Payoff? Peru’s President Pardons Ex-Strongman Fujimori

    "It's a possibility, but I doubt it for many reasons," replied Alvarado. "One: this pardon has been rejected several times, and also the current president said that he has terminal illness — but in an official communique that they released, they didn't name any disease or illness or anything specific. Also because of the timing: this pardon passing through without being discussed with any member of the government, just a few days after the current president was almost taken out of office — it's very, very suspicious."

    Kiriakou then asked Smolarek what sort of legacy Fujimori was likely to have in Peru, as many in the country still defend the events of his 10-year presidency. "I think he's going to go down in history as as an extremely brutal and corrupt dictator," said Smolarek.

    Peru's President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski gestures while addressing the audience after receiving the presidential sash during his inauguration ceremony in Lima, Peru, July 28, 2016
    © REUTERS/ Mariana Bazo
    Peru's Congress Votes Against Impeaching President Amid Graft Scandal

    "The amount of killing that was carried out under his leadership, the extremely brutal counterinsurgency campaign against the Shining Path guerrilla movement and the Tupac Amaru revolutionary movement, there were effectively death squads that were set up to hunt down people who were suspected of having sympathies towards towards these groups or towards any type of dissident political ideology."

    "He was convicted for for taking millions of dollars in bribes," added Alvarado. "He was convicted for corruption, for violations of human rights, but there's so many other things. There's also the forced sterilization of thousands of indigenous women in Peru during his government, for example. I think the number is around 200,000 or 300,000 indigenous women that were forcibly sterilized."

    The conversation then turned to Fujimori's daughter Keiko, who was involved in the latter days of her father's administration and has since risen to the top of the country's politics, narrowly losing the 2016 election to Kuczynski. Kiriakou wondered how someone with such a toxic last name could find such success in Peruvian politics.

    Flag of Peru
    © Wikipedia
    Peru Asks US to Extend Extradition Request Against Former President Toledo

    "I don't think I have a solid answer to that, but I can speculate a little bit," said Alvarado. "I think that it has to do with the corruption that has happened in other [Peruvian] governments, along with the fact that these kind of governments have developed a very broad network of clientelism with the people who are in the most need."

    "So even though Fujimori is very, very unpopular and considered a dictator by many in Peru, there's also a lot of people who hold, as you mentioned before, Fujimori as the savior of the country from the guerrillas, someone who brought economic stability. Keiko has been able to capitalize on that."

    Related:

    'Our Planes Will Fly': Why Peru Wants Russian MiG-29M2 Fighter Jets
    Military Plane 'Lands' on Police Station in Peru
    Peru Declares North Korea's Ambassador Persona Non Grata
    Venezuela Declares Peru Leader 'Enemy' After Ambassador’s Ouster
    Peru Gives Venezuelan Ambassador Five Days to Leave Country
    Tags:
    corruption, pardon, Pedro Pablo Kuczynski, Andrea Alvarado, Walter Smolarek, Keiko Fujimori, Alberto Fujimori, Peru
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Pearls of Eurasia: 'Ambassador of Beauty' Pageant Held in China
    Pearls of Eurasia: 'Ambassador of Beauty' Pageant Held in China
    Made in USA
    Duplicitous Agenda
    Israeli-Palestinian conflict
    Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok