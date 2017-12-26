Register
22:34 GMT +326 December 2017
Listen Live
    Search
    German Bundeswehr soldiers of the 122th Infantry Battalion take part in a farewell ceremony in Oberviechtach, Germany, Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017.

    EU's PESCO Pact: Viable Alternative to NATO or Much Ado About Nothing?

    © AP Photo/ Matthias Schrader
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    2 0 0

    Dubbed a potential alternative to NATO, the EU's Permanent Structured Cooperation (PESCO) has triggered a heated debate, prompting some observers to suggest that the signing of the EU defense pact has marked the beginning of the end of the transatlantic alliance, while others have thrown the efficiency of PESCO into doubt.

    While NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg welcomed the creation of the Permanent Structured Cooperation (PESCO) in November 2017 claiming that it was "good" for both Europe and the transatlantic military bloc, international observers believe that the new organization has emerged as an alternative to the US-led alliance.

    "It was important for us that we Europeans stand up independently, especially after the election of the U.S. president. Nobody will solve our security problems for us. We have to do it ourselves," German Defense Minister Ursula von der Leyen said, commenting on EU defense ministers signing a joint notification on PESCO on November 13.

    On December 11, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker praised the first operational steps taken by EU member states to "lay the foundations of a European Defense Union," stressing that the European bloc's security "cannot be outsourced."

    ​The creation of the new organization has triggered a lively debate. The Times, a British daily newspaper, hinted that the new defense pact is a de facto alternative to NATO.

    Speaking to Deutsche Welle, the chief executive of the European Defense Agency (EDA), Jorge Domecq, suggested that the EU has long been a "lame duck partner" for the US in the military bloc.

    Portuguese soldiers serving in the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) led peacekeeping mission in Kosovo (KFOR) stand at attention before the arrival of the NATO secretary general during his visit to Pristina on January 23, 2015
    © AFP 2017/ ARMEND NIMANI
    'Not a European Army': PESCO is About 'Cooperation, Not Integration' – General
    In an interview with Sputnik Brazil, Sergio Azevedo, deputy head of the Social-Democratic party's parliamentary faction, noted that the growing threat of terrorism, as well as Brexit and Donald Trump's win in the US 2016 presidential election facilitate the pan-European defense project.

    For his part, Daniel Kochis, a policy analyst specializing in European affairs at The Heritage Foundation's Thatcher Center for Freedom, an influential US think tank, described the EU effort as a "bad idea" in his op-ed for The National Interest.

    "In practice, PESCO is likely to be big on promises and fanfare, but it is unlikely to produce much in the way of additional military capability," he wrote. "With or without PESCO, NATO will remain the only institution capable of bringing real capabilities to bear in defense of Europe."

    According to Belorussian political scientist Andrei Aksenov, the root cause for the growing discord between the EU and the US over the foundation of the new defense pact lies in Washington's repeated attempts to impose its economic and political diktat on Europe.

    "The EU disengagement from the US has begun… after the failure of negotiations on the Transatlantic Trade and Investment Partnership (TTIP)," Aksenov told RT. "This failure meant that European politicians had successfully fought off [Washington's] attempt to impose an American model of the economic system through establishing a priority of US corporate courts' decisions over the legislative and executive bodies of Europe." 

    NATO soldiers wait for the alliance's Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg visit in Tapa military base, Estonia September 6, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Ints Kalnins
    US Dominance Above All: Why NATO Chief Maintains 'There-Could-Be-Only-One' Stance on Calls for EU Army
    The political scientist highlighted that unlike their predecessors the new generation of European politicians, the so-called "Young Europeans," are pushing ahead with their project determinedly, without regard for the US: The PESCO budget has grown to 5 billion euros ($5.93 billion) in less than six months.

    First the cracks appeared in US-EU economic relations; then their military-political ties have begun to crumble away, the political scientist believes. "Young Europeans," including the economically stronger countries of Central Europe, felt strong enough to cope with the Old Continent's security issues on their own, he opined, suggesting that the process of disintegration of the transatlantic alliance is underway.

    According to Igor F. Maksimychev, of the Institute of Europe of the Russian Academy of Sciences (RAS), it was Juncker and German Chancellor Angela Merkel who spearheaded PESCO.

    However, the Russian academic expressed doubts over the future of the European defense pact: The Americans are not interested in the existence of any other military organization, besides NATO," he noted dubbing the military bloc "an armed hand of the US" in Europe.

    Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May meets Spain's Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy at 10 Downing Street, London, December 5, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ Matt Dunham
    Amid Spat With EU, Brexit Britain to Propose Defense Treaty With Defiant Poland
    "It is advantageous to the Americans to continue maintaining a monopoly on European security," Maksimychev told RT.

    The academic foresaw that NATO would not allow the new defense pact to succeed. He noted that, probably, some decisions would be initially taken within the framework of PESCO, including the formation of new associations of national armies, joint military exercises and the improvement of military infrastructure. However, in the future, the transatlantic alliance will continue to remain the major military force in the West and Europe, in particular.

    PESCO was first mentioned in the Lisbon Treaty of December 13, 2007. The defense pact will allow EU member states to enhance their armed forces, develop joint projects in the military sphere and jointly boost their defense capabilities.

    Similarly to the requirements of the North Atlantic Treaty, the new European agreement obligates its members to bolster their defense budgets, allocating 20 percent of GDP for procurement and 2 percent for research and technology. Twenty-five EU states have thus far signed the PESCO defense pact.

    The views and opinions expressed by the analysts do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    'Smart' Brexit: German FM Outlines New Roadmap for Relations With Non-EU States
    Swiss President Urges Referendum to 'Clarify' Country’s Relations With EU
    Collapsing Empire? Secret Germany Army Report Says EU Break Possible by 2040
    Why NATO Chief Maintains 'There-Could-Be-Only-One' Stance on Calls for EU Army
    'Strategic Autonomy': France and Germany Flesh Out Plans for EU Army
    Tags:
    military, defense, cooperation, NATO, European Union, Angela Merkel, Jean-Claude Juncker, Germany, Europe, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    The Passion of Dance: Hot Salsa Dancers Rock Festival in Colombia
    The Passion of Dance: Hot Salsa Dancers Rock Festival in Colombia
    Crazy Chasers
    Teapot Tempest
    Israeli-Palestinian conflict
    Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok