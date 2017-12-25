Register
23:58 GMT +325 December 2017
Listen Live
    Search
    U.S. President Donald Trump points to a large Merry Christmas card on the stage as he arrives to deliver remarks on tax reform in St. Louis, Missouri, U.S. November 29, 2017

    Paris, Syria, Iran, North Korea, Jerusalem: Donald Trump’s Year That Was

    © REUTERS/ Kevin Lamarque/File Photo
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Looking back over the previous 12 months, the US president has cause for celebration and reflection, with occasional success in implementing his promised policies, and significant resistance to others.

    Amid continuous scandal and calls for his impeachment, US President Donald Trump has made it to the end of his first year in office. He has however also ended the year as the most unpopular American leader at the same point in his presidency since polling records began. Associated Press put his approval rating December 22 at 32 percent, while Gallup placed him on 35 percent.

    The president's first year was characterized by attempts to enforce campaign promises that invited widespread opposition both domestically and internationally, setting the tone for a tumultuous presidency.

    Paris Climate Accord

    Among his first major policy implementations as president and one that he promised on the 2016 Campaign Trail was to announce the US' withdrawal from the Paris Climate which commits signatory states to reducing their emissions of carbon dioxide to keep global average temperatures from rising by 2 degrees Celsius by 2040.

    Environmental activists display banners during a protest in support of the Paris climate accord as part of the One Planet Summit in Paris, France, December 12, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Charles Platiau
    Environmental activists display banners during a protest in support of the Paris climate accord as part of the One Planet Summit in Paris, France, December 12, 2017
    In 2016 then candidate Trump had claimed the Agreement would strangle US energy sector, particularly the coal industry which he has sought to revive. The earliest date the United States can withdraw from the Accord is 2020, leaving open the possibility of the US remaining in the event of a new president being elected in that year.

    Syria Airstrike

    In the course of the presidential campaign, Mr. Trump had attacked the interventionist policies of presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton especially in regards to Syria and Iraq.

    US missile attack on the Syrian airfield
    © Sputnik/ Mikhail Voskresenskiy
    Pentagon's Airstrike in Syria Resembles Washington's 'Pretext to Vietnam War'
    On April 7, however, he stunned even many of his supporters by authorizing the launching of missile strikes on an airbase of the Syrian Army after an alleged chemical attack in the town of Khan Shaykhun. The perpetrators of the attack have still not been identified by a UN investigation, however the US president and his ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley immediately held Syrian president Bashar al-Assad responsible.

    While the missile attack caused many of his own supporters to begin doubting the sincerity of his non-interventionist promises, the attack received widespread approval in the American media, with many prominent commentators identifying it as the point at which he, "became presidential."

    Iran Nuclear Agreement

    Having condemned as a candidate the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, agreed between the United States, Great Britain, France, Russia, China, Germany and Iran to suspend elements of the latter's nuclear program, as president, Mr. Trump set about indicating that he was intending to sink the agreement altogether and re-impose sanctions on the Islamic Republic. Despite the International Atomic Energy Agency's repeated certifications that Iran is complying with the terms of the agreement, President Trump has persisted in claiming the Islamic Republic is not complying with "the spirit of the agreement."

    His decertification of Iranian compliance with the JCPOA and his insistence that Congress reimpose sanctions within 60 days or he will, drew hostile responses even from close US allies. Federica Mogherini, the EU's foreign policy chief flatly rejected the US' ability to sink the agreement, saying that no single country could do so.

    She also reiterated that the Agreement could not be renegotiated. The German Foreign Minister also ominously warned that the US scuttling of the deal could have profound geopolitical consequences globally, hinting that EU states would pursue closer economic relations with Russia and China rather than go along with a renewed US sanctions regime against Iran.

    North Korean Crisis

    Donald Trump's first appearance at the United Nations General Assembly set the stage for an unprecedented exchange of insults between the US and the North Korean leadership.

    A man watches a television screen showing U.S. President Donald Trump, left, and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during a news program at the Seoul Train Station in Seoul, South Korea. (File)
    © AP Photo/ Ahn Young-joon
    A man watches a television screen showing U.S. President Donald Trump, left, and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during a news program at the Seoul Train Station in Seoul, South Korea. (File)
    After having previously threatened to "rain fire and fury" on North Korea in response to its repeated nuclear weapons tests, President Trump used his UN address to the General Assembly to threaten the complete destruction of the nuclear-armed nation. He caused similar outrage by his references to the North Korean leader Kim Jong-un as "Rocket Man," which led to return fire from Pyongyang calling the president a "dotard."

    Jerusalem

    As 2017 drew to a close, president Trump upended 50 years of American diplomatic precedent by formally recognizing Jerusalem as the capital of the State of Israel and announcing his intention to move the US embassy to the city from Tel Aviv. The decision caused immediate international outrage and protests across the Muslim world.

    Loud & Clear
    Trump's Jerusalem Policy Unites United Nations — Against United States!
    The Palestinian group Hamas which rules the Gaza Strip called for a third Intifada or Palestinian uprising. The Palestinian Authority led by Mahmoud Abbas lamented the move as signaling the end of the US-sponsored peace process begun in 1993 and has refused to accept any future American mediation in the conflict.

    Tax Cuts

    The president did manage to finish the year with one indiluted success however — the passage of his tax-cuts bill on December 19, featuring the largest reduction in US corporation tax-rates since the presidency of Ronald Reagan on whom Mr. Trump has sought to model his administration.

    U.S. President Donald Trump displays his signature after signing the $1.5 trillion tax overhaul plan along with a short-term government spending bill in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, U.S
    © REUTERS/ Jonathan Ernst
    U.S. President Donald Trump displays his signature after signing the $1.5 trillion tax overhaul plan along with a short-term government spending bill in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, U.S

    Relying only on the slim Republican majorities in the House of Representatives and the Senate, the bill successfully brings down the rate of tax large companies in the US will pay from 35 to 21 percent, starting in 2018. The plan has received widespread criticism from the Democratic Party and progressive activists who see the bill as a give-away to the rich which will have little to no positive impact on on most of the population. Nonetheless, Trump signed the bill into law December 22. 

    Related:

    #FNN, Kim Jong-un, Covfefe, Saudis: President Donald Trump's Top Tweets in 2017
    Trump Signs $1.5 Trillion US Tax Bill Into Law - Reports
    Academic: Trump Has Brought a Degree of Chaos to the US Political System
    Trump Says Infrastructure 'Perfect Place' to Start Working With Democrats
    Tags:
    tax bill, 2017, US President, nuclear deal, politics, political crisis, Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), Paris Climate Accord, United Nations, UN, UN General Assembly, Nikki Haley, Bashar al-Assad, Sigmar Gabriel, Federica Mogherini, Donald Trump, Kim Jong-un, Democratic Republic of North Korea (DPRK), Iran, Palestine, Israel, Syria, United States, Jerusalem
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Jingle All the Way: Christmas Celebrations Around the World
    Jingle All the Way: Christmas Celebrations Around the World
    Lookin' for Outlaws in All the Wrong places
    Lookin' for Outlaws in All the Wrong Places
    Israeli-Palestinian conflict
    Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok