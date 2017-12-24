End of 'Terrible Siege': Aleppo Returns to Pre-War Normalcy-Analyst (PHOTOS)

Syrian political commentator Kemal Jafa said that in the past twelve months, "everything [in Aleppo] has changed significantly'.
"We have survived five years of horror which saw a constant change of power and more names of terrorist groups that fought the [Syrian] Army," Jafa added, describing Aleppo as "the second Stalingrad."
He mentioned the two-year "terrible siege" of the city, during which Aleppo residents "ate only wheat and water."
"Now electricity, water and other infrastructure has returned to the city which currently looks like it did in 2012 before the war," Jafa pointed out.
He said that Aleppo is now out of danger and that militants will not attack the city because Turkey will not allow it.
Jafa recalled that the cities of Foua and Kefraya in the province of Idlib still remain under siege by terrorists which he noted has lasted for 1,000 days. The 8,000 residents of these two cities are deprived of basic foodstuffs, according to him.
Jafa also said that al-Nusra Front terrorists prevent humanitarian convoys from reaching the residents and also shoot down parachutes used by the Syrian government to deliver food to the beleaguered areas.
"Although the local hospital is not working and there is no more fuel, the people are not giving not up. Their resilience will become part of history," Jafa concluded.
On December 23, 2016, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu announced the completion of the operation to liberate Aleppo from the terrorists.
READ MORE: Investments and Solar Power: What's Next for Aleppo's Key Industrial Complex
The Battle of Stalingrad was one of the bloodiest battles of the Second World War, the Soviet city was utterly destroyed by Nazi bombings.
The views and opinions expressed by Kemal Jafa are those of the analyst and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.
All comments
Show new comments (0)