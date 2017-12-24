Register
07:45 GMT +324 December 2017
Listen Live
    Search
    People wave independence flags just after the speech of Catalan regional president Carles Puigdemont in Barcelona, Spain, Thursday, Oct. 26, 2017.

    Catalan Parties Define Strategy After Crucial Regional Snap Election

    © AP Photo/ Santi Palacios
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Following crucial snap election held in Spain’s Catalonia, both separatist and unionist parties are elaborating their further policies in the region's parliament, while seeking to achieve dialogue and harmony in the autonomous community, the Catalan parliamentary parties’ members told Sputnik.

    On Thursday, the Catalans cast their ballots in the snap election, which followed dissolution of the local government, the Generalitat, by Madrid after it had adopted a resolution on the region’s independence from Spain in late October.

    According to the preliminary results revealed on Friday, the ruling Popular Party (PP) won three seats. Three pro-independence parties — Together for Catalonia (JuntsxCat), Republican Left of Catalonia (ERC) and Popular Unity Candidacy (CUP) – secured 70 seats in the 135-seat regional legislature, two seats above the 68 required to have an absolute majority. However, the unionist Citizens (Ciudadanos, C’s) party is set to be the largest party.

    Separatist Parties to Form Coalition, Seek Talks With Spanish Governement

    Josep-Maria Terricabras, a member of the European Parliament for the ERC, told Sputnik that the three secessionist parties were planning to form a coalition in the regional legislature.

    "We have been three different forces during the campaign but with a purpose of uniting our results and forming just a united government, just a united body. So that we are going to repeat, so to speak, the same policies and actions that we did before. We are going to form a government," Terricabras said.

    Barcelona residents wait for the Parliament to announce the results of the referendum on the independence of Catalonia
    © Sputnik/ Javier Luengo
    Left-Wing Catalan Party Vows to Pursue Catalonia's Independence After Elections
    He added that the separatists were seeking to establish dialogue with the Spanish government, noting that the success of the pro-independent parties, contrary to only three seats in the regional parliament won by the party of the Spanish government, would make Madrid "ready to talks."

    The politician noted, however, that the talks between ousted Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont and Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy were rather unlikely to bring results due to the latter’s unwillingness to listen.

    "It would help to solve the disagreements but I do not think that Mr. Rajoy wishes to talk to him. He is stubborn … He doesn’t want to talk to us … We have some members of Esquerra Republicana, who are sitting in the Spanish parliament to talk to him probably, but to convince him I do not think so. He is not ready to be convinced. He is not, in that sense, a reasonable man," Terricabras said.

    Oriol Amat, former independent member of Catalan Parliament, Professor of Financial Economics at Pompeu Fabra University told Sputnik that the success of the Catalan pro-independence parties might pave the way for talks with Madrid on the future of the region without preconditions.

    President of the Catalan regional Government Carles Puigdemont leaves after a debate on the government's question of confidence at the Parliament of Catalonia in Barcelona on September 29, 2016
    © AFP 2017/ JOSEP LAGO
    Catalan NGO Expects Former Leader Puigdemont's Reappointment
    "[Results of the snap election are] enough for talks without conditions. I think that the only condition that everybody must accept is the result of the elections that we had yesterday, both sides, especially the Spanish government must accept the result of the elections that means that Spanish government needs to change. Catalan people want negotiations, they want dialogue, and we need our politicians to work for that," Amat said.

    He added that accepting the result of the vote was currently the only legitimate option for Madrid officials.

    "The Spanish Prime Minister and the Spanish government will have to accept that they have had a big defeat, now they have only three members in the Catalan Parliament, I mean the Spanish Popular Party, they must accept the result of the democracy, they must accept that they need to sit at the table and find democratic solutions, political solutions for the political problems that we have now," he explained.

    Unionists Still Uncertain About Forming Coalition

    Javier Nart, a member of the European Parliament for Citizen’s party, told Sputnik that the party still has not made its mind whether it would go for a coalition with other parties in order to achieve the absolute majority.

    "The numbers make it very complicated. I make mine the words of [Citizen’s spokeswoman Ines] Arrimadas, when she says that we don't throw in the towel, we're never going to do that. We'll see what happens, let's wait and see what the separatist parties – which are more harmed – will do," Nart said.

    Barcelona residents wait for the Parliament to announce the results of the referendum on the independence of Catalonia
    © Sputnik/ Javier Luengo
    Catalan Separatists Keep Majority But Lose Ground in Snap Parliamentary Election - Exit Polls
    The politician stressed that the fact that a pro-union party won a Catalan parliamentary election for the first time showed the Catalan people’s willingness to stay united with the rest of Spaniards. He noted that the party was seeking to build the Catalan society "for all."

    "In my opinion, one in four Catalans understands that Catalonia is the project driven by Cs. A few years ago this was unheard of. We want to build a common society, where it is understood that no one is the owner of it, as some people seems to believe. We need to have a deep and common sense, to work for one Catalonia for all," Nart said.

    Civil Organizations Call For Coexistence, Harmony

    Societat Civil Catalana, a civil organizations opposing pro-independence movement, issued a press release after the election, in which it urged the new government to ensure "coexistence and harmony" among the Catalan citizens of various political views.

    "[Societat Civil Catalana] considers that now it is essential more than ever to continue implementing its plan of action with the clear objective of promoting coexistence and harmony among Catalans and creating bridges of dialogue within the law to overcome the social fracture suffered by Catalan society of the separatist drift, provided that the established legal framework is respected at all times," the press release read.

    Pro-independence supporters near the building of the parliament of Catalonia.
    © Sputnik/ Elena Shesternina
    Catalan Socialists' Leader Likely to Become Generalitat Head - Party Member
    The organization warned secessionist parties against any unilateral actions, noting that it could further deepen internal rift in the region.

    "The unilateral path hurts all Catalans and the pro-independence representatives must be aware that if they continue to act as they have done so far they can generate an internal crisis in Catalonia without precedent," the press release read.

    The autonomous region has faced weeks of turmoil following the referendum on independence held on October 1. Over 90 percent of 2.2 million out of 5.3 million registered voters have backed independence. Madrid has not recognized the legality of the vote or its results. On October 27, the Catalan parliament passed a declaration of independence, but the Spanish Senate on the same day approved the use of article 155 of the Spanish constitution, which allows Madrid to impose direct rule over the autonomous region.

    Related:

    Left-Wing Catalan Party Vows to Pursue Catalonia's Independence After Elections
    Catalan NGO Expects Former Leader Puigdemont's Reappointment
    Catalan Pro-Independence Parties Claim Victory in Parliamentary Election
    Catalan Separatists Keep Majority But Lose Ground in Snap Parliamentary Election
    Catalan Independence Supporters Aim to Hold Alternative Vote Count
    Tags:
    constitution, policy, campaign, cooperation, coalition, referendum, vote, Spain
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    The Holidays Are Coming! The Christmas Lights of Moscow
    The Holidays Are Coming! Moscow's Christmas Lights
    You Again?
    You Again?
    Israeli-Palestinian conflict
    Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok