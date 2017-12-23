Register
00:02 GMT +324 December 2017
Listen Live
    Search
    Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad al-Malki addresses to members of delegations at the General Assembly for the vote on Jerusalem, on December 21, 2017, at UN Headquarters in New York

    'We'll Remember This Day': US Finally 'Resorts to Openly Blackmailing Allies'

    © AFP 2017/ EDUARDO MUNOZ ALVAREZ
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    7142

    Commenting on the fallout from Washington's threats to cut aid to its allies if they voted against the US's Jerusalem decision at the UN, Russian geopolitical analyst Gevorg Mirzayan outlined why this attempt at blackmail is really a signifier of the decline of US global geopolitical hegemony.

    In his analysis, published by RIA Novosti, the observer recalled that in recent years, the US has suffered a string of setbacks in the foreign policy arena, whether it comes to the Korean nuclear standoff, issues surrounding the Iran nuclear deal, or even its sanctions policy against Russia. According to Mirzayan, the December 21 vote at the UN General Assembly on the Jerusalem issue was but "the latest in this series of defeats."

    Demonstrators set U.S. and Israeli flags on fire during a protest against U.S. President Donald Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital, in Istanbul, Turkey December 10, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Osman Orsal
    Ex-Senate Adviser: Trump Unlikely to Cut US Aid to Allies Over Jerusalem Vote
    Street protests over the US decision have been held worldwide, and perhaps surprisingly, political elites in many countries, including among key US allies, followed suit. This included angry condemnations at the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, and a resolution tabled by Egypt at the UN Security Council to nullify the US decision, which Washington vetoed in spite of support from the body's fourteen other permanent and rotating members.

    The follow-up Turkish and Yemeni resolution at the General Assembly, held at an emergency special session on Thursday, passed overwhelmingly, with 128 countries voting in favor and 9 against, the resolution's text "demanding" that all countries comply with earlier Security Council resolutions on the multi-confessional city's status.

    Of course, Mirzayan noted, on its own, the General Assembly resolution does very little. Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas can speak all he likes about the vote representing the weakness of the US and Israeli position, but words alone will not sweeten the bitter realities of the US decision. "Resolutions by this body do not carry any weight, and Israel has long become accustomed to regular criticism."

    Former CIA Director nominee John Brennan testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington. File photo
    © AP Photo/ J. Scott Applewhite
    'Narcissistic Autocrats': Ex-CIA Chief Brennan Blasts Trump for Jerusalem Vote Threats
    "Therefore," the analyst stressed, "the optimal position for Washington would have been to either ignore the General Assembly resolution, or try to get off the hook using the 'we regret' series of declarations."

    But the US chose another path. "Habitually crossing his arms in front of his chest, Donald Trump, on the eve of the vote, declared that those who support the resolution stand to lose US aid funding…US UN ambassador Nikki Haley sent a letter to all delegations, warning that Trump would take their vote in favor of the draft resolution 'personally'."

    And while many observers "were amazed by the blatant boorishness of the US and its direct threats against their allies, the sharp and in some ways even bold rhetoric coming from Washington was not some kind of impromptu," Mirzayan stressed. "It can be explained by the hawkish nature of the country's new national security strategy – a change of the tools used to preserve Pax Americana."

    Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan addresses members of parliament from his ruling AK Party (AKP) during a meeting at the Turkish parliament in Ankara, Turkey, December 5, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Umit Bektas
    Erdogan Says Trump Can't Buy Turkey's Will for UN Vote on Jerusalem
    Washington, according to the analyst, "no longer wants to, or rather cannot, maintain its global dominance through leadership (including soft power, persuasion, the search for compromises with allies). Instead, it has turned to methods of domination, and above all, to political and military coercion. This is not so much an initiative of Trump himself (even if his tough view of world politics undoubtedly contributed to this transformation), as an objective process resulting from the crisis of American leadership —the inability of the US to maintain a unipolar world order and its reluctance to recognize this fact."

    However, the General Assembly vote proved that "rigidity does not mean results," Mirzayan added. In this sense, the US attempt "to blackmail its allies has failed. In fact, most of the US's allies showed that they not only do not fear Trump's threats, but are not apprehensive of them, either."

    "It's difficult to say what motivated [these defiant US allies]. Some may think that Trump does not reflect the collective views of the US establishment, even as far as the status of Jerusalem is concerned… Others fear quarreling with the Arabs, both in the Arab countries and among their own electorate. Finally, others still are simply tired of bending to American will, and decided that it was time to protect their own interests."

    Jerusalem Old City is seen trough a door with the shape of star of David, in Jerusalem, Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2017.
    © AP Photo/ Oded Balilty
    US Risks Losing Sway in Mideast If Cuts Aid Over UN Jerusalem Vote - Israeli MP
    In any case, even though the motivations are varied, "the result is one: a very serious blow to the US image abroad," the analyst noted. "And it's not just about the US being isolated,  but that most countries simply ignored the threats of the US president. This is something Washington will have to respond to. The question is: how?"

    Ultimately, Mirzayan noted that if President Trump wants to continue to be taken seriously abroad, "he will have to make good on his threats and really cut back funding, at least to those nations that voted in favor of the resolution."

    Representative Haley vowed that the US would "remember" the vote, including when it comes to the question of future financing for the international body.

    "And the Americans really will have to remember it, if, of course, they want the Europeans to speedily forget about this attempt at rebellion. And not repeat it," the analyst concluded.

    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    The Holidays Are Coming! The Christmas Lights of Moscow
    The Holidays Are Coming! Moscow's Christmas Lights
    You Again?
    You Again?
    Israeli-Palestinian conflict
    Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok