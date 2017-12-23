Register
23 December 2017
    View from Tower of David, Jerusalem

    Ex-Assistant Secretary of State: UN Vote Shows US Peace Process a 'Pious Fraud'

    CC BY-SA 2.0 / Yair Aronshtam / View from Tower of David, Jerusalem
    Opinion
    180

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The UN General Assembly’s vote to condemn President Donald Trump’s decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital exposes the Middle East peace process as "a pious fraud," former US Assistant Secretary of State for International Security Affairs Chas Freeman told Sputnik.

    "The United States is completely isolated on the issues of the Middle East," Freeman, who also served as US ambassador to Saudi Arabia, said on Friday. "The eternally unproductive ‘peace process’ played a role in this isolation. It has been unmasked as a pious fraud."

    On Thursday, the UN General Assembly defied massive US diplomatic pressure and threats of major cuts in US aid to many nations and voted by a margin of 128 nations to nine to condemn the planned move. Apart from Israel, only seven other countries, four of them tiny Pacific islands, backed the United States.

    Freeman noted the controversy ended by discrediting US diplomacy.

    "The UN General Assembly vote is a reminder that there is an international community and that it, not the United States, makes international law," Freeman said.

    Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu briefs the media next to European Union foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini (unseen) at the European Council in Brussels, Belgium December 11, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Francois Lenoir
    Israel in Talks With Several States on Embassy Transfer to Jerusalem - Netanyahu
    In a previous UN Security Council vote on Monday on a resolution condemning the decision by the United States to move its embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, all other 14 member states disapproved of the US decision, but Washington used its veto power to block the resolution being passed.

    Freeman said the global criticisms of the United States administered in both bodies confirmed the total collapse and failure of the Israeli-Palestinian peace process after 40 years of empty maneuvers.

    "When even the pretense that there was a peace process finally sputtered out, it became apparent that nothing had been accomplished in 40-years than aiding and abetting… dispossession of Palestinian Arabs by distracting the international community and deceiving the Palestinians," Freeman said.

    Trump’s decision to move the US embassy to Jerusalem had finally convinced the world that the United States backed Israel completely and had no interest in advancing any genuine peace process, Freeman explained.

    "The unilateral recognition of Jerusalem just capped a long history of pro-Israel American diplomacy. No one is now fooled by American attempts to pose as a peacemaker between Israel, the Palestinians, and Israel's Arab neighbors. The votes in the UN have made that clear," he said.

    Former CIA Director nominee John Brennan testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington. File photo
    © AP Photo/ J. Scott Applewhite
    'Narcissistic Autocrats': Ex-CIA Chief Brennan Blasts Trump for Jerusalem Vote Threats
    The Jerusalem decision and US threats to punish those who disagreed with it had also made it clear that the United States does not feel bound by its previous policy statements, the decisions of the UN Security Council, international law, or the will of the international community, Freeman warned.

    "The combative and contemptuous posture toward the world that this represents will make it very hard, if not impossible, for the United States to gain the cooperation of other countries on diplomatic issues throughout the world, not just the Middle East," he said.

    Trump’s policy on the Jerusalem embassy had dealt a major and lasting blow to US diplomatic credibility on other issues to major nations around the world, Freeman observed.

    "Others now doubt America's sincerity, seriousness of purpose and fidelity to the principles it professes. The threats of retaliation uttered by the embarrassing [US Ambassador to the United Nations] Nikki Haley and then repeated by President Trump amounted to a demonstration of a belief in Washington that might makes right," he said.

    The image of the United States was now vastly different from the ones that the world had largely accepted and admired over the past century, Freeman noted.

    "This is not the America the world once knew and admired. This is an America that looks like a deceitful bully. Others will not follow such an America," he said.

    Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad al-Malki addresses to members of delegations at the General Assembly for the vote on Jerusalem, on December 21, 2017, at UN Headquarters in New York
    © AFP 2017/ EDUARDO MUNOZ ALVAREZ
    Israel Furious, Palestine Gleeful as UN Approves Resolution on Jerusalem
    However, Freeman also advised that the United States would probably not cut or end its aid to Arab nations that voted against it on Thursday in the UN General Assembly.

    "The likelihood that aid to Egypt and Jordan will be curtailed is not great, as it would risk further isolating an already increasingly isolated Israel," he said.

    Chas Freeman is a lifetime director of the Atlantic Council and served as US Deputy Chief of Mission and Chargé d’affaires at the US embassies in Beijing and Bangkok. Freeman also held several senior level positions at the US Department of Defense.

