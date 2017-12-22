Register
04:49 GMT +324 December 2017
Listen Live
    Search
    US First Lady Melania Trump, President Donald Trump, Vice President Mike Pence and Karen Pence

    Academic: Trump Has Brought a Degree of Chaos to the US Political System

    © AFP 2017/ Rob Carr/GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    1351

    Bloomberg's pessimist prognosis envisages US President Donald Trump winning a second term which would lead the US to a deep recession. David O'Brien from the School of Contemporary Chinese Studies, University of Nottingham Ningbo China, has told Radio Sputnik that the political chaos instigated by Trump could translate into economic problems.

    Sputnik: Bloomberg's pessimist guide asserts that US would fall into a deep recession. What is the likelihood of this happening and what could trigger this recession?

    David O'Brien: A couple of years ago everybody was predicting the decline of the Republican Party. Due to demographic changing nature of the American society the Republican Party was finished. Along comes Donald Trump and everything changed. This prediction always has to be incapable of seeing what's around the corner. With Donald Trump in office we have seen real political instability in the United States. To some degree that's what he wants, he works through chaos, he has brought instability to the system but political instability cannot be good for an economy in the long run. And we could see in the very near future a government shutdown if Congress can't agree to a budget and that is a real possibility. There is a serious trade deficit with China which could trigger a trade war. We have the possibility of international conflict on the Korean Peninsula, which would have very serious repercussions for the world economy, American economy, Chinese economy, environmental disaster or perhaps America's long slow decline, perhaps, similar to Japan.

    READ MORE: Glass Half Full? Bloomberg's ‘Pessimist's Guide' Too Bleak, Expert Says

    Sputnik: Which of those scenarios you actually went through? Which you think is the most likely scenario of doom under Mr. Trump?   

    David O'Brien: All the indicators are up — GDP, the markets are doing well, unemployment is down, employment is up, people have more money in their pockets. American economy seems to be in the best shape it's been since before the financial collapse [of] 2008. But can Donald Trump take any credit for that? Is he responsible for that or is this a recovery that was already taking place? Lots of commentators and academics would argue it was already taking place before Trump came to office and that the economy moves slower than that. If we do see any increase in the political instability, if we do see a government shutdown you know that could very quickly come to a halt. I mean Donald Trump has brought a degree of chaos to the American political system. The political system and the economic system are obviously deeply entwined. The economy doesn't like chaos it doesn't like uncertainty, it doesn't like the potential for uncertainty. It's a real possibility that the political chaos could have an economic impact…or maybe not.

    READ MORE: 'Moore's Alabama Senate Defeat Could Be Political Death of Trump' — Analyst

    U.S. Senate Republican candidate Roy Moore rides a horse to vote, Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2017, in Gallant, Ala.
    © AP Photo/ Brynn Anderson
    U.S. Senate Republican candidate Roy Moore rides a horse to vote, Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2017, in Gallant, Ala.

    Sputnik: Is 2018 going to be a turning point? Trump started with the majority support in Congress, we are going to see elections; we are going to see, perhaps, a change in the makeup of Congress and the Senate in 2018.

    David O'Brien: Donald Trump came into office with a huge, very strong hand. He had both houses and he has struggled to take full advantage of that. He's had very little success in getting his legislative agenda passed. Now as he begins to see a decline in the numbers in the Senate, the Republicans have just lost Alabama. There is an indication that he [Trump] is becoming weaker on that front. In mid-term elections are coming up, if Donald Trump performs badly his whole narrative, that of a winner, and if he encounters a situation where he is a loser that could be very tricky for the whole Donald Trump agenda and the whole Donald Trump narrative. So yes, maybe 2018 will be a turning point. But Donald Trump is like nothing we have ever seen before in American politics, hold on to the seats, who knows [what will be].    

    The views and opinions expressed by David O'Brien are those of the speaker and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.    

    Related:

    Trump Says Infrastructure 'Perfect Place' to Start Working With Democrats
    UNGA Jerusalem Vote is Pretext for Trump to Slash Foreign Aid – Analyst
    Trump Saves St. Pete, China-Syria Rumors, Obama-Hezbollah Conspiracy
    The Emerald Isle Gives Trump Green Light to Build New Wall
    Ex-CIA Chief Brennan Blasts Trump for Jerusalem Vote Threats
    Tags:
    Democrats, Republicans, politics, economy, 2008 Global Economic Crisis, Donald Trump, China, United States, Alabama
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    The Holidays Are Coming! The Christmas Lights of Moscow
    The Holidays Are Coming! Moscow's Christmas Lights
    You Again?
    You Again?
    Israeli-Palestinian conflict
    Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok