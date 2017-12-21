Register
    A woman walks past a poster praising U.S. President Donald Trump’s recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, in Jerusalem, Thursday, Dec. 7, 2017

    Trump’s Jerusalem Move Could Be Boon, as ‘There Cannot Be a Two-State Solution’

    As the UN General Assembly prepares to vote on the United States’ decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, Dr. Emran El-Badawi, program director and associate professor of Middle Eastern Studies at the University of Houston, shared a perhaps-uncommon point of view: that the US move might eventually bring peace to the region.

    Talking to Radio Sputnik, El-Badawi pointed out that there are stark differences between US President Donald Trump and previous US leaders.

    The previous US administrations — in particular the Obama administration — demonstrated a passive, undecided approach to the Jerusalem issue, swinging between "we will decide later" and "we passively recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel but are not going to take formal steps toward it."

    Trump, however, is a totally different person. As a successful businessman, he is all about taking action, El-Badawi explains.

    ​"He is all about blowing up the system, moving mountains with his bare hands, draining the swamp on the global level, no more status quo," El-Badawi told Sputnik.

    President Donald Trump speaks during a joint news conference with Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, Tuesday, July 25, 2017.
    © AP Photo/ Alex Brandon
    Trump Threatens Countries With Funding Cuts Ahead of UNGA Jerusalem Vote
    El-Badawi believes that Trump actually wants to bring peace to the Middle East, and that that is the ultimate goal of his regional policy. Trump has already visited to both Saudi Arabia and Israel; El-Badawi says he should also another country crucial to peace in the Middle East: Russia.

    "There is actually, I think, a bit of a plan. The idea that Trump has no plan is not entirely true," he argued. 

    The plan in question is a some variation on a one-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

    "The two-state solution is either being postponed or entirely off the table," El-Badawi said. "There cannot be a two-state solution."

    The state of Israel and the illegal Israeli settlements have effectively taken all of the land that would make a Palestinian state, he says, making Israel and Palestine, including the Gaza Strip, a de-facto one state already. Trump's recent move is in many ways simply a recognition of long-standing facts on the ground.

    A Palestinian demonstrator waves a Palestinian flag.
    © AP Photo/ Bernat Armangue
    Palestine, Turkey Lash Out at US 'Threats' Ahead of UNGA Vote on Jerusalem
    This is not to mention, however, the numerous barriers that exist to the integration of the two peoples on the land, both physical, in the form of exclusive-use highways and security walls, and legal, such as the all-important question to Palestinian refugees: the right of return.

    A one-state solution is necessary for the rebuilding of Gaza and the restoration of political stability in Jerusalem and Israel itself, El-Badawi says.

    It would help, El-Badawi admits, if the Trump administration had mapped out for the world what exactly their view on the one-state solution is.

    "But that's Trump's style, right? He's not to tell anything to anybody, he just jumps right to the end," El-Badawi noted.

    Of course, there are two ethnicities currently living where the one state would be, El-Badawi acknowledges. But he gives examples of other ethnically diverse nations in the Middle East, some with Christian minorities who still manage to live and enjoy their freedoms peacefully.

    "As long as they can enjoy being able to go to job, sending children to school, get married — there is no problem!" he says.

    There is still the difficult question of two languages, obviously, but these negotiations have to be held so that the two peoples can decide how to live together, El-Badawi says.

    "This is probably the most difficult deal that any president would have to make," he argued.

    However, if Trump's huge gesture does, in fact, help bring peace to Israel and Palestine, it won't be with any more help from the US, El-Badawi says. The country has never been viewed as a truly honest broker, given all the US' historic support for Israel, and with the latest move, it's very clear whose side the Land of the Free is on.

    According to El-Badawi, Trump "burned" what was left of the US' credibility when it comes to Middle East peace processes. With his brash move on an issue his predecessors had just kicked down the road, Trump has effectively eliminated the US as a credible and honest broker in future negotiations — but in doing so he may also have helped solve one of the world's most intractable issues.

