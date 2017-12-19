Register
    US troops stand to attention in front of American and Iraqi (R) flags during a handover ceremony near the northern Iraqi town of Hawija

    Ex-CIA Officer: Trump's NSS May Draw US Into More Overseas Conflicts

    Opinion
    Donald Trump has unveiled a new National Security Strategy (NSS) that calls for expanding US armed forces to a level of unrivaled power. The US President also vowed to keep a necessary American military presence in the Middle East to protect America and its allies from terrorist attacks and to preserve a favorable regional balance of power.

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Former CIA Officer Philip Giraldi told Sputnik that US President Donald Trump’s new national security strategy will create tempting tools for the president to launch more military interventions overseas.

    "Giving the military more money when it already has too much is folly particularly as it will create a tool that any president will be tempted to use to solve problems overseas," Giraldi said.

    U.S. President Donald Trump delivers a speech on tax reform legislation at the White House in Washington, U.S., December 13, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Carlos Barria
    Aggressive New US Security Strategy Revealed
    The new strategy while relatively restrained in its detailed commitments had been expressed in nationalistic terms and rhetoric to please Trump’s electoral support base, Giraldi explained.

    "Trump's speech was basically designed to let his supporters hear what they wanted to hear," he said.

    Giraldi said at least Trump resisted pressures to label either Russia or China as adversaries.

    "It was refreshing not to hear China and Russia described as enemies," Giraldi said. "They are indeed competitors and rivals in some areas, but neither actually threatens the United States."

    Philip Giraldi is executive director of the Council for the National Interest, a group that advocates more even-handed US government policies in the Middle East.

