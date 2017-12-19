Ex-CIA Officer: Trump's NSS May Draw US Into More Overseas Conflicts

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Former CIA Officer Philip Giraldi told Sputnik that US President Donald Trump’s new national security strategy will create tempting tools for the president to launch more military interventions overseas.
"Giving the military more money when it already has too much is folly particularly as it will create a tool that any president will be tempted to use to solve problems overseas," Giraldi said.
"Trump's speech was basically designed to let his supporters hear what they wanted to hear," he said.
Giraldi said at least Trump resisted pressures to label either Russia or China as adversaries.
"It was refreshing not to hear China and Russia described as enemies," Giraldi said. "They are indeed competitors and rivals in some areas, but neither actually threatens the United States."
Philip Giraldi is executive director of the Council for the National Interest, a group that advocates more even-handed US government policies in the Middle East.
