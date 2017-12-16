Register
12:26 GMT +316 December 2017
Listen Live
    Search
    Flags of Russia, EU, France and coat of arms of Nice on the city's promenade

    Less and Less Meaningful: Anti-Russia Sanctions 'Aren't Important' - Professor

    © Sputnik/ Vladimir Sergeev
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    The EU's anti-Russia sanctions are growing less and less meaningful , even as they are becoming more and more entrenched - this is according to University of Rhode Island Professor Nicolai Petro, who gave an interview with Radio Sputnik.

    On Thursday, EU leaders agreed to prolong their anti-Russia sanctions another six months, until July of 2018. The sanctions otherwise would have expired on January 31, 2018. The EU has imposed sanctions against Russia in response to Crimea's reunification with Russia, as well as the ongoing conflict in Eastern Ukraine.

    "Inherited policies inevitably get locked into place, they just continue by virtue of inertia. There is a lack of vision right now in the West, a lack of any alternative to a policy of confrontation with Russia. Over time, sanctions become less and less meaningful, because workarounds come into play. The sanctions just aren't that important, except for their political capital," Professor Petro told Radio Sputnik.

    Sputnik: So it's just all that much easier to continue prolonging them?

    Nicolai Petro: That's right. There comes a time, especially as sanctions continue in place, when the most important thing is the perception of not appearing to cave in, and the actual cost of the sanctions becomes less important.

    Sputnik: No one single EU country can really do anything to finally change the situation — I mean Berlin would never change the EU sanctions policy against Russia by itself, would it?

    Nicolai Petro: No, because it assumed the role of the emblematic leader of the European Union. It is possible, theoretically, for any one of the EU nations to impose a veto. A number of countries have spoken of this. But the question of solidarity comes into play and various economic pressures; countries can be bought off to preserve that political unity. I see no overwhelming pressure or urge to change the current status quo. The current status quo is the new reality and is the normal relationship that exists now between the EU and Russia, and I would proceed from that.

    Sputnik: Where do you go from there?

    Nicolai Petro: You continue. When have politicians, in your memory, ever changed a policy simply because it was wrong?

    Sputnik: Not even under internal pressure, inside their own country?

    Nicolai Petro: All pressures in politics are met by countervailing pressures. You cannot answer that question by focusing only on one set of pressures; you have to see what the mix of pressures is. It's quite apparent that the mix of pressures currently still yields a result in favor of sanctions.

    Sputnik: Do you believe that the European Union will lift sanctions against Russia in any foreseeable future, and if it should happen, what would it require, what kind of impetus?

    Nicolai Petro: I do not believe there is any prospect of lifting the sanctions and if I were in the Russian government, I would assume that opportunities for deepening relations with the West are limited. Opportunities to improve relations with the West expand when Russia is simply too strong to be ignored, and Syria is a good example of that.

    The views and opinions expressed by Nicolai Petro are those of the professor and do not necessarily reflect Sputnik's position.

    Tags:
    anti-Russian sanctions, sanctions, Nicolai Petro, European Union, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures (December 9-15)
    Lean Mean Fighting Machine
    Lean Mean Fighting Machine
    Israeli-Palestinian conflict
    Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok