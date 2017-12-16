Register
04:52 GMT +316 December 2017
Listen Live
    Search
    Randy Credico

    ‘They Really Want a War’: Assange-Linked Comedian Blasts Russiagate Subpoena

    © Anonymous Scandinavia
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    111

    Lending credence to the notion that it’s all a big joke, the investigation into alleged collusion between US President Donald Trump and Russian actors has led to the US House Intelligence Committee subpoenaing a comedian.

    Brian Becker and John Kiriakou of Radio Sputnik's Loud & Clear spoke to Randy Credico, a comedian and social advocate best known today for his support for WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange. Credico was called to testify before the US House of Representatives' Intelligence Committee for his work acting as a go-between for Trump adviser Roger Stone and WikiLeaks.

    "I've been basically tarred and feathered by the mainstream media with this connection as the back channel between WikiLeaks and Roger Stone. Particularly MSNBC's Chris Hayes and then-Mother Jones' David Corn. I was named by Adam Schiff, [California Ranking Democrat on the] House Intelligence Committee, that I was the in-between person, and Roger Stone dropped a dime on me. I don't even know what it's all about, to be honest with you. I was supposed to testify today, but my lawyer said we're taking the Fifth because I have a big mouth — I am a comedian."

    "I don't know what they're looking for, but I think the Roger Stone thing is a ruse or some kind of artifice to get me to talk about my conversations with Julian Assange, who I've seen three times this year inside the Ecuadorian embassy in London. If they want to talk to me about that, I can't talk about it. I've interviewed him four or five times for my radio show, I can share that."

    U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions holds his first meeting with heads of federal law enforcement components at the Justice Department. in Washington U.S., February 9, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Yuri Gripas
    Ex-CIA Officer: Page Testimony May Entangle Jeff Sessions in 'Russia Gate' Net

    Credico also speculated that the invitation may be a warning for him to quiet down in his vocal support for Assange. "I had problems with my radio show from the very outset, by having the series be called ‘Julian Assange: Countdown to Freedom.' The show was centered on Julian Assange and this witch hunt, this persecution of him. I consider him to be a very close friend and a very valuable publisher."

    "So I think that that's what they're ultimately trying to do here is trying to undermine Assange. It's not Roger Stone, that's just a way to get me to do what they want."

    "Do I think that WikiLeaks and Julian Assange told Hillary Clinton to stay out of Michigan and stay out of Wisconsin?" Credico asked. "I don't think so. Clinton ran a horrible campaign — anyone that was involved in it were all in it for the money, there's no ideology, it was just a way to make a lot of money. You have these think tanks, you're trying to position yourself to win without making any kind of commitment that would help the average person."

    WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange is seen on the balcony of the Ecuadorian Embassy in London, Britain, May 19, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Neil Hall
    Assange Calls CBS News 'Pathetic Excuse for Media Organization'

    "But Trump went to those states and talked to people. People care about having a job. They don't care about this Russiagate crap. The Democrats are wasting this time when they could be doing something a lot more useful for this country other than bloodletting of tax dollars onto this investigation."

    Credico compared the plight of Assange to abolitionist journalists who were persecuted by the pro-slavery state governments of the American South in the 1840s and 1850s. But, Credico said, Assange didn't find the comparison accurate "because those abolitionist journalists, they only had one side that they were infuriating. Now Assange, he pisses off everybody, whether they be Democrats or Republicans. If he has something to publish, it will piss off people."

    To Credico, the magnifying glass placed on Assange — and by proxy himself — all came back to the Russiagate investigations. Speaking on Corn and Mother Jones, Credico speculated, "somebody has given him money to promote this Russian hack theory. I guess he wants to have a war with Russia. He can send his grandchildren to Estonia if he really wants to have a war."

    WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange is seen on the balcony of the Ecuadorian Embassy in London, Britain, May 19, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Peter Nicholls
    Assange's Wry Response to Latest Claims: 'Our Offer of Being Ambassador to the US Still Stands'

    "That's what they want. They really want a war — a soft war, not a nuclear war."

    To Credico, the entire Russiagate narrative amounts to little more than a prelude for armed conflict with Moscow. "If you take a look at Adam Schiff, 60 percent of his donations come from the arms industry. Congress passes a $696 billion defense budget, they need to spend this money on wars."

    Related:

    Comedian Who Interviewed WikiLeaks’ Assange Called to Testify Before US Congress
    Kushner Testified Trump Team Had No Contacts With WikiLeaks - Attorney
    US Senate Panel Seeks Missing Russia, WikiLeaks-Related Documents From Kushner
    US Senator Demands Congressional Hearing on Trump Jr. Interaction With WikiLeaks
    The Atlantic Caught Manipulating Quotes to Make WikiLeaks Seem ‘Pro-Russia’
    Tags:
    Russia Gate, House Intelligence Committee, WikiLeaks, David Corn, Randy Credico, Roger Stone, Adam Schiff, Julian Assange
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures (December 9-15)
    Lean Mean Fighting Machine
    Lean Mean Fighting Machine
    Israeli-Palestinian conflict
    Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok