Register
15:14 GMT +315 December 2017
Listen Live
    Search
    Vladimir Putin's annual news conference. File photo

    Putin's Q&A 'Signals Start of 2018 Presidential Campaign in Russia'

    © Sputnik/ Ramil Sitdikov
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Commenting on Vladimir Putin's press conference in an interview with Sputnik, Tiberio Graziani, head of the Institute of Geopolitics and Applied Sciences in Italy, specifically lauded the Russian President, focusing on "very interesting points" on Moscow tackling modern challenges.

    First and foremost, Italian Institute of Geopolitics and Applied Sciences head Tiberio Graziani commented during President Putin's question-and-answer session in the context of the upcoming Russian presidential polls.

    "This conference marks the beginning of the 2018 presidential campaign in Russia," he said.

    Graziani also noted that Putin "gave very interesting points about the future of Russia, underlining the need for the country to have more flexible political and economic organization in order to face the challenges of modern society."

    READ MORE: From Trump to Russian 2018 Election: Key Takeaways From Putin's Press Conference

    He also underlines Putin welcoming Russian-US cooperation on a spate of hot-button international issues.

    "I found some of Mr. Putin's words about Russia very interesting, about Russia and the US working together to overcome common challenges, such as terrorism, international crises, North Korea and the Middle East," he said.

    Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks during his annual press conference in Moscow on December 14, 2017
    © AFP 2017/ Alexander NEMENOV
    Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks during his annual press conference in Moscow on December 14, 2017

    In this regard, Graziani specifically mentioned Putin's words about US President Donald Trump's desire "to do something to cooperate together", which is opposed by "some consistent powers" in the US Administration.

    Touching upon Putin's answers to questions about the situation the Middle East, Graziani praised Russia's "very important position" on the matter and its desire to address "the inequilibrium and instability in the region."

    "Russia needs to stabilize the region and it is conducting serious activities and cooperating with Mediterranean countries. From Syria to Libya, there is an opportunity to cooperate in order to resolve this crisis," he added.

    Dwelling upon Putin fielding North Korea-related issues, Graziani claimed that due to its "hegemonic position" in the Pacific, the United States is not interested in the resolution of the North Korean crisis, which he said is "instrumentalized by Washington."

    READ MORE: Real De-Escalation': Why Putin Announced Pullout of Russian Troops From Syria

    On December 14, President Vladimir Putin held his annual press conference to field a whole array of questions pertaining to Russia's domestic and foreign policy issues.

    The event, which lasted nearly four hours, was attended by 1,640 Russian and foreign journalists, a new record.

    The views and opinions expressed by Tiberio Graziani are those of the analyst and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Ask Him Anything: Four Things to Know About Putin's Marathon Press Conference
    Putin’s Press Conference May Hail Start of Election Debates in Russia - Analysts
    Putin's 'Historic' Visit to Syria Draws Line Under Daesh Supremacy - Lawmaker
    Putin: Long-Term, Fair Solutions Needed to Settle Israeli–Palestinian Conflict
    Tags:
    cooperation, presidential campaign, terrorism, society, challenges, press conference, Vladimir Putin, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures (December 9-15)
    Lean Mean Fighting Machine
    Lean Mean Fighting Machine
    Israeli-Palestinian conflict
    Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok